ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles

Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

John Calipari Comments on 2023 Signing Class

Kentucky basketball has officially inked five signees for its 2023 recruiting class.  DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard compile the seventh top-ranked recruiting class under head coach John Calipari in Lexington.  “I ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss

No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | John Calipari is flexing on college basketball again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The loss to Saint Peter's should have shaken the recruiting mojo of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team. How do you lose an NCAA Tournament game to a low major program that lost six games in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and finished three games behind Iona — when the UK roster featured college basketball's consensus player of the year? That's ugly.
LEXINGTON, KY
bellarmine.edu

Another SEC opponent awaits women's basketball as Knights head to UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team's challenging nonconference slate will come into focus once again Thursday evening when the Knights take the Memorial Coliseum floor at 7 (ET) to clash with Kentucky. The Wildcats (3-0) will represent the second opponent from the SEC in 11 days...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Michigan State headlines

The Champions Classic has finally arrived, and it’s a joyous day for fans of college basketball. The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Michigan State Spartans for the fourth installment of the Wildcats-Spartans Champions Classic series. So far, Kentucky leads 2-1 over Michigan State with wins in 2016 and...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Kick time, TV set for Kentucky-Louisville

Kick time and TV designation is set for Kentucky's annual Governor's Cup rivalry game vs. Louisville on Nov. 26. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC) and Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) will kick off from Kroger Field...
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

STATE CHAMPIONS! LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS DEFEAT PADUCAH 40-0

State Champions! LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Paducah 40-0 November 12th, 2022, Georgetown, KY — The first snowflakes of 2022 flew, and temperatures dropped significantly as the boys traveled to Georgetown, KY. Despite the weather, a large contingent of Lawrence County faithful showed out, as the LC Middle School Dawgs put on a show for the history books. Coming into the game the Paducah Tornado team was undefeated and had a 40-point margin of victory throughout their path to the championship. What they met on Saturday was something very different. The Tornado had met their match.
PADUCAH, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lizzo makes a 'Special' announcement that she is coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Time to turn up the music, Lizzo is coming to Lexington. The three-time GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning artist announced the second leg of her “Special” tour Monday morning. The extended dates include a April 22, 2023 show at Rupp Arena. The "Special 2our" will...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

1 dead in crash near Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 74-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash near Morehead Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. when the driver of a truck struck a sign, one mile east of Morehead on I-64, according to Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt. The 74-year-old woman,...
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Name of victim in Lexington homicide released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another rain/snowmaker will arrive Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures should warm up a little before the next system blows into town with some rain and snow. It doesn’t look quite as cold out there to get the week started. Most of your temperatures will hover around the mid to upper-40s for both Monday & Tuesday. That’s still not enough to reach the normal daytime highs.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy