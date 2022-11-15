State Champions! LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Paducah 40-0 November 12th, 2022, Georgetown, KY — The first snowflakes of 2022 flew, and temperatures dropped significantly as the boys traveled to Georgetown, KY. Despite the weather, a large contingent of Lawrence County faithful showed out, as the LC Middle School Dawgs put on a show for the history books. Coming into the game the Paducah Tornado team was undefeated and had a 40-point margin of victory throughout their path to the championship. What they met on Saturday was something very different. The Tornado had met their match.

