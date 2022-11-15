Read full article on original website
SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles
Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
Tom Izzo applauded, John Calipari questioned by national media after Michigan State stuns No. 4 Kentucky
Kentucky was not able to slam the door shut multiple times despite a herculean effort from big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Meanwhile, embattled forwards Mady Sissoko (16 points, eight rebounds) and Joey Hauser (23 points, eight rebounds) had their fingerprints all over Michigan State's upset victory. "I’m proud of guys like...
John Calipari Comments on 2023 Signing Class
Kentucky basketball has officially inked five signees for its 2023 recruiting class. DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard compile the seventh top-ranked recruiting class under head coach John Calipari in Lexington. “I ...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss
No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | John Calipari is flexing on college basketball again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The loss to Saint Peter's should have shaken the recruiting mojo of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team. How do you lose an NCAA Tournament game to a low major program that lost six games in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and finished three games behind Iona — when the UK roster featured college basketball's consensus player of the year? That's ugly.
Watch: Calipari, Tshiebwe, Wheeler Speak Following 86-77 Loss to Michigan State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, as well as center Oscar Tshiebwe and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' tough 86-77 loss to the Michigan State Spartans. Calipari touched on the return of Tshiebwe, mistakes his team made on court as well as mistakes ...
bellarmine.edu
Another SEC opponent awaits women's basketball as Knights head to UK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team's challenging nonconference slate will come into focus once again Thursday evening when the Knights take the Memorial Coliseum floor at 7 (ET) to clash with Kentucky. The Wildcats (3-0) will represent the second opponent from the SEC in 11 days...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Kirby Smart says ‘bloodbaths’ with Kentucky have Georgia players’ attention
ATHENS — Fans and media can speculate on future games all they want, but Georgia football players have ample motivation for Kentucky. Coach Kirby Smart explained why following practice on Tuesday, referring to the past couple of meetings with the Wildcats as “bloodbaths” that have the attention of the veteran players.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo says 2022 Wildcats are best Kentucky team he's seen
Tom Izzo has been around for a lot of Kentucky teams over the years, including that monster 2012 unit. Now seems like a good time to remind you Izzo has been coaching at Michigan State since 1983 as an assistant and 1995 as head coach. The Wildcats have won 3...
Kentucky-Louisville Set For Midday Clash in Lexington
Kickoff times have been released for the final week of the regular season in the SEC: The 2022 edition of the Governor's Cup between Kentucky and Louisville will take place at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 26, airing on the SEC Network. It will be the second midday kickoff for the Wildcats this season, ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan State headlines
The Champions Classic has finally arrived, and it’s a joyous day for fans of college basketball. The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Michigan State Spartans for the fourth installment of the Wildcats-Spartans Champions Classic series. So far, Kentucky leads 2-1 over Michigan State with wins in 2016 and...
Kick time, TV set for Kentucky-Louisville
Kick time and TV designation is set for Kentucky's annual Governor's Cup rivalry game vs. Louisville on Nov. 26. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC) and Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) will kick off from Kroger Field...
thelevisalazer.com
STATE CHAMPIONS! LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS DEFEAT PADUCAH 40-0
State Champions! LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Paducah 40-0 November 12th, 2022, Georgetown, KY — The first snowflakes of 2022 flew, and temperatures dropped significantly as the boys traveled to Georgetown, KY. Despite the weather, a large contingent of Lawrence County faithful showed out, as the LC Middle School Dawgs put on a show for the history books. Coming into the game the Paducah Tornado team was undefeated and had a 40-point margin of victory throughout their path to the championship. What they met on Saturday was something very different. The Tornado had met their match.
spectrumnews1.com
Lizzo makes a 'Special' announcement that she is coming to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Time to turn up the music, Lizzo is coming to Lexington. The three-time GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning artist announced the second leg of her “Special” tour Monday morning. The extended dates include a April 22, 2023 show at Rupp Arena. The "Special 2our" will...
wdrb.com
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
WLKY.com
Could Kentucky legalize sports betting in 2023? Hear from House, Senate GOP leaders
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky's top two GOP leaders from the House and Senate remain divided on sports betting's prospects. Speaker of the House David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers both appeared Monday on a panel for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's annual Legislative Preview Conference in Lexington. The...
WTVQ
1 dead in crash near Morehead
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 74-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash near Morehead Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. when the driver of a truck struck a sign, one mile east of Morehead on I-64, according to Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt. The 74-year-old woman,...
WKYT 27
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another rain/snowmaker will arrive Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures should warm up a little before the next system blows into town with some rain and snow. It doesn’t look quite as cold out there to get the week started. Most of your temperatures will hover around the mid to upper-40s for both Monday & Tuesday. That’s still not enough to reach the normal daytime highs.
