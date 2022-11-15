ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Front Office Sports

UCLA’s Move To The Big Ten Isn’t A Done Deal After All

UCLA’s move to the Big Ten in 2024 may not be a done deal after all if the UC Board of Regents has anything to say about it. The 26-member board, which presides over all University of California schools, will discuss during a meeting on Thursday whether it will block UCLA’s departure from the Pac-12. The ruling will be a culmination of meetings, research, and public statements — some of which have come from the board’s chair, California Governor Gavin Newsom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
milehighcre.com

Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs

Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
DENVER, CO
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 10-13

– North County death notices for Nov. 10-13, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Paul Marc Rosen, age 73, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Janet Rae Kessler, age 70, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices

(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
CALIFORNIA STATE
drifttravel.com

Santa Ynez Valley adds two more restaurants to MICHELIN Guide California

The Santa Ynez Valley is now home to two more MICHELIN-rated restaurants after Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos and peasants FEAST in Solvang were recently added to the MICHELIN Guide California. Bar Le Côte and peasants FEAST were among the 37 “New” restaurants to be added to the MICHELIN Guide California.
SOLVANG, CA
KSBW.com

Nearly 48,000 UC workers set to strike across all 10 campuses

Thousands of academic workers are striking across all 10 University of California campuses walking off the job at 8 a.m. Monday morning. The strike will impact the entire UC system, including UC Santa Cruz. Negotiations between the University of California system and the UAW union – which represents about 48,000...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE

