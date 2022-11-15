UCLA’s move to the Big Ten in 2024 may not be a done deal after all if the UC Board of Regents has anything to say about it. The 26-member board, which presides over all University of California schools, will discuss during a meeting on Thursday whether it will block UCLA’s departure from the Pac-12. The ruling will be a culmination of meetings, research, and public statements — some of which have come from the board’s chair, California Governor Gavin Newsom.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO