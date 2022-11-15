Read full article on original website
Related
UCLA’s Move To The Big Ten Isn’t A Done Deal After All
UCLA’s move to the Big Ten in 2024 may not be a done deal after all if the UC Board of Regents has anything to say about it. The 26-member board, which presides over all University of California schools, will discuss during a meeting on Thursday whether it will block UCLA’s departure from the Pac-12. The ruling will be a culmination of meetings, research, and public statements — some of which have come from the board’s chair, California Governor Gavin Newsom.
milehighcre.com
Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs
Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
Two major Calif. tourist favorites named to no travel list
Flight attendant taken to hospital after woman disrupts SF flight, it's time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco, the hippie Hawaii nudist camp with ties to Hollywood royalty and a Oakland news org reinvents journalism to reach underserved
Death notices for Nov. 10-13
– North County death notices for Nov. 10-13, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Paul Marc Rosen, age 73, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Janet Rae Kessler, age 70, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The...
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
Fox40
These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices
(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
Another step toward agreement on California’s water
California water officials are seeking "voluntary agreements" to enhance water flows through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and have achieved a new breakthrough.
KSBW.com
Red kettle kickoff luncheon at Pebble Beach brings in a flurry of fundraising for the Salvation Army
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — TheSalvation Army of the Monterey Peninsula held its annual red kettle kickoff luncheon at Pebble Beach on Tuesday. In a flurry of fundraising the hosts of the event, KSBW 8's Dan Green and Erin Clark, ran around the room full of willing donors trying to pick up as much cash as possible.
drifttravel.com
Santa Ynez Valley adds two more restaurants to MICHELIN Guide California
The Santa Ynez Valley is now home to two more MICHELIN-rated restaurants after Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos and peasants FEAST in Solvang were recently added to the MICHELIN Guide California. Bar Le Côte and peasants FEAST were among the 37 “New” restaurants to be added to the MICHELIN Guide California.
KSBW.com
Nearly 48,000 UC workers set to strike across all 10 campuses
Thousands of academic workers are striking across all 10 University of California campuses walking off the job at 8 a.m. Monday morning. The strike will impact the entire UC system, including UC Santa Cruz. Negotiations between the University of California system and the UAW union – which represents about 48,000...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Tight race continues between David Valadao and Rudy Salas
It's been a week since Election Day, but election offices in several counties are still working around the clock to process tens of thousands of ballots.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
SFGate
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
Report: California on its way to banning rodeos?
State hosts roughly 40 professional rodeo events annually. – Earlier this fall, Alameda County supervisors officially banned the practice of “wild cow milking” — a timed event in which a lactating beef cow, unused to human handling, has been wrangled from the fields and brought to an arena.
Proposed changes to California’s solar rules would limit popular perk for new customers
THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC Utilities Commission has released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid. The revised proposal comes after the CPUC earlier this year abandoned a controversial...
KSBW.com
California reports season’s first flu, RSV death in child under 5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health on Monday reported the state’s first death in a child under 5 years of age due to the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, otherwise known as RSV. (Previous coverage in video above.) “This tragic event serves as a stark...
Comments / 0