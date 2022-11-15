Read full article on original website
Eddie Lorton concedes Reno mayor's race to incumbent Hillary Schieve
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno mayoral candidate Eddie Lorton conceded in the race for Reno mayor Wednesday morning, ending his fourth bid for citywide office. Incumbent Hillary Schieve, who led by over 18 percentage points as of Tuesday night, will win her third and final term leading the Biggest Little City.
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
Longtime Sparks councilman, school board trustee John Mayer dies
Longtime Sparks city councilman and Washoe school board trustee John Mayer has died. Mayer served on the Sparks City Council from 1991 to November 2008 - making him the longest-serving councilmember. Outside of serving the city and the school board, he was also a longtime educator and school administrator. Sparks...
Wildlife officials urge Reno residents to be bear aware as activity rises
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Both the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) are warning Reno residents to be wary of bears in the area. NDOW and RPD say they have seen an increase in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia, a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories to store fat for the winter.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosting annual Thanksgiving meal
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hopes to feed more than 1,000 people in need this holiday season during its annual Thanksgiving meal. This is the 62nd year CCNN has partnered with the Nugget Casino to provide a free thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need. Dinner will be served on Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Vincent's Dining Room in downtown Reno.
Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones repaired after outage
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones were down from Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon. Authorities reported the outage shortly after 11 a.m. on Nov. 14. The phones were repaired around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. LCSO officials say...
Harmful algal blooms persist in Lake Tahoe
Incline Village, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lake Tahoe is known internationally for its' beautiful blue hue, but what if that were to change?. There are a few factors contributing to the lake's blueness:. Clean air. Clean water. The amount of algae in the lake. UC Davis...
Man hospitalized, suspect arrested after stabbing in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has arrested 29-year-old Efrain Gonzales-Magana after a stabbing in Carson City Monday morning. Shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 14, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of Mica Drive in the Indian Hills neighborhood on a report of a stabbing.
Large amount of drugs seized after suspect nearly hits deputy in Lyon County
A large amount of drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Lyon County after the suspect nearly hit a deputy's patrol car on Wednesday morning. When the deputy contacted the driver, he noticed he was behaving suspiciously which led to a K9 sniffing the suspect's vehicle. Deputies found nearly...
Troy Driver found competent to stand trial in Naomi Irion's murder
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 18-year-old Naomi Ironi has been found competent to stand trial. Troy Driver appeared before a judge in district court on Monday after undergoing a mental evaluation to determine if he was fit to stand trial. A date has not been set.
News 4 partners with Vitalant to raise awareness to the decline in blood donations
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 is partnering with non-profit organization, Vitalant, to bring awareness to the decline in blood donations. According to Vitalant and the CDC, when seasonal illnesses such as the flu increase, the number of healthy donors tend to decrease, leaving Vitalant's blood supply vulnerable to a potential shortage over the holidays.
Sparks man sentenced to 30 years in prison for two separate drug trafficking cases
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison with parole eligibility after nine and a half for two separate cases involving firearms and drug trafficking. Forty-nine-year-old James Learren Brooks pled guilty in September to two...
