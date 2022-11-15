Read full article on original website
Russia is reportedly asking Western countries to ease sanctions amid talks to extend the Black Sea grain export deal
Russia is reportedly asking the West to exempt a key lender from sanctions, sources told Reuters. But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that sanctions already allow for the exemptions. The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian gain from the Black...
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Tankers carrying Russian oil have settled at ports near Malaysia and Singapore ahead of the next round of EU sanctions. Roughly 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil was sitting on vessels for the week ending October 24. New European Union sanctions will ban insurance on tankers holding Russian oil...
Ukraine's China Problem
In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Ukraine claims big gains in south, but fears retreating Russians will turn Kherson into ‘city of death’
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — Ukraine’s military said it had retaken swathes of territory in Kherson on Thursday after Moscow ordered a partial withdrawal from the area, though officials in Kyiv warned that retreating Russian soldiers could turn the regional capital into a “city of death” on their way out.
CNBC
Moscow softens nuclear war rhetoric; Russia's economic decline deepens as Putin warns he could pull out of grain deal again
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia issued a straightforward statement about nuclear war that could indicate the Kremlin is trying to cool the escalatory rhetoric it used throughout October, NBC News reported on Thursday. "Russia is strictly...
Milley urges Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, saying chances of total military victory 'unlikely'
Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley urged Kyiv and Moscow to find a "political solution" as the winter months loom, warning that the chances of a total military victory was "unlikely." "You want to negotiate from a position of strength. Russia right now is on its back,"...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops on rising odds of Ukraine export deal extension, corn down
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, falling for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by rising expectations that an export corridor deal for Ukrainian grains would be renewed. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans firmed. "Market sentiment got a material, but ultimately brief, lift...
US says Zelenskiy risks allies’ ‘Ukraine fatigue’ if he rejects Russia talks – report
US officials have reportedly warned the Ukrainian government in private that it needs to signal an openness to negotiating with Russia. Officials in Washington have warned that “Ukraine fatigue” among allies could worsen if Kyiv continues to be closed to negotiations, the Washington Post reported. US officials told the paper that Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia is wearing thin among allies who are worried about the economic effects of a protracted war.
Russia-Ukraine war live: two killed in Zaporizhzhia in new Russian strikes; world leaders welcome grain deal extension
Kyiv and Dnipro air defence systems working to shoot down incoming rockets; UN chief among leaders welcoming extension of Black Sea grain deal
Ukraine’s Zelensky open to ‘genuine’ peace talks with Russia, but not with Vladimir Putin
Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly destroys Russian tank at close range. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is open to “genuine” talks with Russia, but that negotiations must be focused on restoring Ukraine’s borders. In his nightly video address, the Ukrainian president also demanded that Kyiv be compensated for...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: UK helps Ukraine in cyber war and Russian banker defies Putin
Water and electricity supplies in Kyiv have been restored, a day after they were disrupted by Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure sites across Ukraine. Scheduled blackouts will continue to manage power demand, the city's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said. He also announced that 1,000 heating points would be set up...
BBC
Ukraine: Zelensky snubs Russia as he addresses 'G19' at G20
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on "G19" world leaders to end the Russian invasion, in a pointed snub to Moscow at the G20 summit. Mr Zelensky appeared in a video speech beamed to leaders gathered for the summit in Bali, Indonesia. Russia is a G20 member but President Putin is...
Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month on Tuesday -- hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle approach one-month low as corn jumps
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures neared a one-month low on Tuesday as rising grain prices signaled risks for increased costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland fueled gains in corn, wheat and soy futures as...
US announces sanctions on non-Russians aiding Kremlin's war on Ukraine
The Treasury Department announced new sanctions on a list of people and organizations around the globe that the department alleges have been involved in supporting Russia’s military as it wages its war in Ukraine. Fourteen people and twice as many entities were included in Monday’s sanction announcement from the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans follow soybean oil lower; wheat and corn retreat
CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell nearly 2% on Wednesday, anchored by a profit-taking plunge in soyoil and crude oil futures, traders said. Wheat and corn futures declined on optimism about an extension of a deal to protect Black Sea exports, and as fears eased that the Ukraine war could escalate after a missile hit Poland.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls for second session on Black Sea deal extension hopes
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday, as global supply concerns ease with the Black Sea deal likely to be extended for Ukrainian seaborne grain exports. Soybeans and corn fell. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.5%...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops from one-week high on Ukrainian export hopes, soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, falling from a one-week high hit in the last session, pressured by hopes of an extension of a Black Sea export deal, despite concerns over Russian missiles hitting Poland. Soybeans and corn prices...
