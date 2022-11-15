ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Ukraine's China Problem

In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets

(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops on rising odds of Ukraine export deal extension, corn down

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, falling for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by rising expectations that an export corridor deal for Ukrainian grains would be renewed. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans firmed. "Market sentiment got a material, but ultimately brief, lift...
The Guardian

US says Zelenskiy risks allies’ ‘Ukraine fatigue’ if he rejects Russia talks – report

US officials have reportedly warned the Ukrainian government in private that it needs to signal an openness to negotiating with Russia. Officials in Washington have warned that “Ukraine fatigue” among allies could worsen if Kyiv continues to be closed to negotiations, the Washington Post reported. US officials told the paper that Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia is wearing thin among allies who are worried about the economic effects of a protracted war.
BBC

Ukraine round-up: UK helps Ukraine in cyber war and Russian banker defies Putin

Water and electricity supplies in Kyiv have been restored, a day after they were disrupted by Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure sites across Ukraine. Scheduled blackouts will continue to manage power demand, the city's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said. He also announced that 1,000 heating points would be set up...
BBC

Ukraine: Zelensky snubs Russia as he addresses 'G19' at G20

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on "G19" world leaders to end the Russian invasion, in a pointed snub to Moscow at the G20 summit. Mr Zelensky appeared in a video speech beamed to leaders gathered for the summit in Bali, Indonesia. Russia is a G20 member but President Putin is...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle approach one-month low as corn jumps

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures neared a one-month low on Tuesday as rising grain prices signaled risks for increased costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland fueled gains in corn, wheat and soy futures as...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans follow soybean oil lower; wheat and corn retreat

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell nearly 2% on Wednesday, anchored by a profit-taking plunge in soyoil and crude oil futures, traders said. Wheat and corn futures declined on optimism about an extension of a deal to protect Black Sea exports, and as fears eased that the Ukraine war could escalate after a missile hit Poland.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls for second session on Black Sea deal extension hopes

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday, as global supply concerns ease with the Black Sea deal likely to be extended for Ukrainian seaborne grain exports. Soybeans and corn fell. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.5%...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops from one-week high on Ukrainian export hopes, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, falling from a one-week high hit in the last session, pressured by hopes of an extension of a Black Sea export deal, despite concerns over Russian missiles hitting Poland. Soybeans and corn prices...

Comments / 0

Community Policy