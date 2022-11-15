ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Hill

Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived. The panel, like all other select committees established...
The Associated Press

McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader: 'Not going anywhere'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control with Democrats. McConnell, of Kentucky, easily swatted back the challenge from Scott in the first-ever attempt to oust him after many years as GOP leader. The vote was 37-10, senators said, with one other senator voting present. McConnell is poised to become the Senate’s longest-serving leader when the new Congress convenes next year. “I’m not going anywhere,” McConnell said after the nearly four-hour closed-door meeting. He said he was “pretty proud” of the outcome but acknowledged the work ahead. “I think everybody in our conference agrees we want to give it our best shot.” At a GOP senators lunch on Tuesday, Scott and McConnell had traded what colleagues said were “candid” and “lively” barbs. The 10 Republican senators joining in Wednesday’s revolt against McConnell and voting for Scott included some of the most conservative figures and those aligned with former President Donald Trump.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Budowsky: The McCain Senate Office Building

Senators should rename the Russell Senate Office Building the McCain Senate Office Building. By doing so, they would send a powerful message to voters, telling them, in effect, “We hear you.”. By renaming the building after the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Democrats would be making a gesture of...
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wis. Assembly caucus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus because her colleagues don’t trust her. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen was told of the decision Friday, according to a letter sent to the lawmaker that was first reported by WisPolitics.com. Brandtjen’s expulsion from the caucus comes after Republicans failed to win a supermajority in the Assembly and Trump’s endorsed candidate for governor lost to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the swing state. Brandtjen embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and wanted to decertify President Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week's midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Senate clears key procedural step on bill to protect same-sex marriage

The Senate on Wednesday cleared a key procedural hurdle toward historic passage of the bipartisan bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, voting 62-37 to break a filibuster. There could be additional votes before final passage, but Wednesday’s successful test vote signals the bill is on a glide path to...
WISCONSIN STATE
KEYT

Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign

Donald Trump’s suspension from Facebook and Instagram will stand for now despite his candidacy for president. Meta, which owns both platforms, said Wednesday it had no plans to lift the ban on Trump, which was imposed after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump may not have to wait long to return, however, as the suspension will be reconsidered in January. Over at YouTube, a ban imposed following the Jan. 6 attack remains in place. Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has criticized the platform’s decision to boot the former president but said it will be up to a content moderation committee to decide whether to reinstate banned users.
KEYT

Trump strikes new overseas deal and raises old ethics issue

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company is licensing its name to a golf resort in Oman in the first of what it hopes will be several overseas deals, raising conflicts-of-interest issues as the former president has announced a third run for the White House. The Trump Organization says the deal with Saudi developer Dar Al Arakan will include hotels and residential units in the capital of Muscat. It’s the first overseas deal since Trump left office. His son, Eric Trump, is executive vice president of the company. He says, “You can expect more hotel and golf deals overseas in the future.” Trump announced Tuesday that he is running again for the presidency in a speech from his Palm Beach, Florida, club.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

6 takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence’s CNN town hall

Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence...
ARIZONA STATE
KEYT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will ‘address her future plans’ Thursday, spokesperson says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will “address her future plans” on Thursday, her spokesperson announced late Wednesday. “Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned,” spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.
CALIFORNIA STATE

