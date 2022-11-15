Read full article on original website
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived. The panel, like all other select committees established...
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Mitch McConnell Faces Mutiny As GOP Senators Call For Delayed Leadership Elections
Several Republican senators are calling for a delay to GOP leadership elections next week, as open warfare threatens the party — and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — following disappointing midterm results. In a letter Friday, Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mike Lee...
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
Former President Donald Trump is blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans not winning more seats in the U.S. Senate, as their chances of flipping a majority in the chamber become more unlikely. On Friday evening, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican challenger Blake Masters,...
Trump looks to cement hold on GOP as midterm election turns on allied candidates
Former President Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot Tuesday despite his successor’s best efforts to make the election about him. But the midterm elections will stand as a big test of Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. Control of the 50-50 Senate will come down to how...
McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader: 'Not going anywhere'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control with Democrats. McConnell, of Kentucky, easily swatted back the challenge from Scott in the first-ever attempt to oust him after many years as GOP leader. The vote was 37-10, senators said, with one other senator voting present. McConnell is poised to become the Senate’s longest-serving leader when the new Congress convenes next year. “I’m not going anywhere,” McConnell said after the nearly four-hour closed-door meeting. He said he was “pretty proud” of the outcome but acknowledged the work ahead. “I think everybody in our conference agrees we want to give it our best shot.” At a GOP senators lunch on Tuesday, Scott and McConnell had traded what colleagues said were “candid” and “lively” barbs. The 10 Republican senators joining in Wednesday’s revolt against McConnell and voting for Scott included some of the most conservative figures and those aligned with former President Donald Trump.
Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate with Cortez Masto's victory in Nevada
Democrats keep razor-thin control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt to win a second term representing Nevada.
Budowsky: The McCain Senate Office Building
Senators should rename the Russell Senate Office Building the McCain Senate Office Building. By doing so, they would send a powerful message to voters, telling them, in effect, “We hear you.”. By renaming the building after the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Democrats would be making a gesture of...
It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wis. Assembly caucus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus because her colleagues don’t trust her. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen was told of the decision Friday, according to a letter sent to the lawmaker that was first reported by WisPolitics.com. Brandtjen’s expulsion from the caucus comes after Republicans failed to win a supermajority in the Assembly and Trump’s endorsed candidate for governor lost to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the swing state. Brandtjen embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and wanted to decertify President Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin.
12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats bask in their Senate victory
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. In the intelligence community, analysts refer to the known unknowns. In Washington this week, there are a few. Congress is back...
Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week's midterm elections.
Senate clears key procedural step on bill to protect same-sex marriage
The Senate on Wednesday cleared a key procedural hurdle toward historic passage of the bipartisan bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, voting 62-37 to break a filibuster. There could be additional votes before final passage, but Wednesday’s successful test vote signals the bill is on a glide path to...
Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign
Donald Trump’s suspension from Facebook and Instagram will stand for now despite his candidacy for president. Meta, which owns both platforms, said Wednesday it had no plans to lift the ban on Trump, which was imposed after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump may not have to wait long to return, however, as the suspension will be reconsidered in January. Over at YouTube, a ban imposed following the Jan. 6 attack remains in place. Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has criticized the platform’s decision to boot the former president but said it will be up to a content moderation committee to decide whether to reinstate banned users.
Trump strikes new overseas deal and raises old ethics issue
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company is licensing its name to a golf resort in Oman in the first of what it hopes will be several overseas deals, raising conflicts-of-interest issues as the former president has announced a third run for the White House. The Trump Organization says the deal with Saudi developer Dar Al Arakan will include hotels and residential units in the capital of Muscat. It’s the first overseas deal since Trump left office. His son, Eric Trump, is executive vice president of the company. He says, “You can expect more hotel and golf deals overseas in the future.” Trump announced Tuesday that he is running again for the presidency in a speech from his Palm Beach, Florida, club.
6 takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence’s CNN town hall
Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will ‘address her future plans’ Thursday, spokesperson says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will “address her future plans” on Thursday, her spokesperson announced late Wednesday. “Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned,” spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.
Mitch McConnell quashes Rick Scott in Senate GOP leadership challenge
Scott called for new leadership behind a bold conservative agenda but McConnell had loyalty from old-guard Republicans.
