* China COVID-19 cases revive demand worries * Dollar rebounds as Fed official cools interest rate hopes * Grain market eyes ongoing Ukraine corridor talks (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans edged lower on Monday, curbed by a rebound in the dollar and renewed doubts about Chinese demand after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the world's second-largest economy. Grain markets were also monitoring discussions over renewing an export corridor from war-torn Ukraine before a deadline next weekend, with Moscow citing constructive talks with United Nations officials while saying agreement was yet to be reached. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5% at $14.42-1/2 bushel by 1252 GMT. CBOT wheat edged down 0.4% to $8.10-1/2 a bushel and corn fell 0.4% to $6.55-1/4 a bushel. Grain markets were buoyed on Friday by a weaker dollar and news that China would ease some coronavirus-related restrictions. However, the announcement of the highest number of local COVID-19 cases in China in over six months and worries in crude oil markets about soft Chinese demand cooled sentiment in crop markets too. China is the world's largest soybean importer. Comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official about interest rates also dampened investor hopes sparked by lower than expected October inflation. Wheat markets have been capped by competitive prices of Russian wheat as well as hopes the U.N.-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine will be prolonged. Saudi state buyer SAGO on Monday said it had bought just over 1 million tonnes of wheat, much more than it had sought in the tender, with traders suggesting Russian wheat may be used to cover a large part of the optional-origin purchase. The ongoing talks over the Black Sea grain corridor were part of a busy geopolitical agenda, with the U.S. and Chinese presidents meeting on Monday ahead of a summit of G20 nations. The wheat market was also wrestling with Argentine supply. The country's wheat exports this season will not quite reach half of last season's, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Friday. The return of rain may provide some pre-harvest relief to drought-affected wheat crops, although later-developing corn and soybeans may benefit more, traders said. Prices at 1252 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd Pct e Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 810.50 -3.25 -0.40 770.75 5.16 CBOT corn 655.25 -2.75 -0.42 593.25 10.45 CBOT soy 1442.50 -7.50 -0.52 1339.25 7.71 Paris wheat 325.75 -1.50 -0.46 276.75 17.71 Paris maize 318.25 -1.75 -0.55 226.00 40.82 Paris rape 629.00 -7.25 -1.14 754.00 -16.58 WTI crude oil 87.79 -1.17 -1.32 75.21 16.73 Euro/dlr 1.03 0.00 -0.37 1.1368 -9.27 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO