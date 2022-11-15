Read full article on original website
Corn, soybean producers critical factor in U.S. red meat success
The U.S. Meat Export Federation Strategic Planning Conference got underway Wednesday in Oklahoma City, attracting farmers, ranchers, processors and exporters from throughout the nation. While U.S. red meat exports will likely set a value record approaching $20 billion this year, the industry faces an array of obstacles related to the sluggish global economy, weakening currencies of key trading partners and lingering effects of the COVID pandemic. Challenges are also mounting on the production side, especially for livestock producers impacted by drought.
Food prices to edge down in 2023 as recession looms - Rabobank
LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Prices for agricultural commodities like coffee, feed grains and oilseeds could dip next year as many major economies enter recession, but they will remain high in historic terms, Rabobank said in a report on Wednesday. The bank said consumers face a darkening macro-economic picture, with...
GRAINS-Wheat drops from 1-week high on Ukrainian corridor hopes; soybeans ease
* Wheat falls from 1-wk high on expectations of Ukrainian exports * Chicago soybeans, corn down after closing higher on Tuesday (Updates prices, adds detail) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, retreating from the previous day's one-week high, as prices were pressured by hopes of an extension of a Black Sea export deal despite reports of missiles hitting Poland. Soybeans and corn prices eased after closing higher on Tuesday.
Bull markets: Long tail?
When thinking about stored corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as the upcoming year’s crops, it is important to note that prices reached decade-high levels in 2022. Increased demand, supply disruptions, and speculative buying (as measured by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) were all factors driving prices higher. The...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 a barrel in 2023 if China ends its COVID-19 lockdown policy, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 per barrel if lockdown policies in China come to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank sees Brent crude prices rising to at least $110 per barrel next year as supply risks remain. "Our China economists believe recent headlines simply mark...
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
Price gains for gold, silver as USDX and Treasury yields lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals...
GRAINS-Soybeans follow soybean oil lower; wheat and corn retreat
CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell nearly 2% on Wednesday, anchored by a profit-taking plunge in soyoil and crude oil futures, traders said. Wheat and corn futures declined on optimism about an extension of a deal to protect Black Sea exports, and as fears eased that the Ukraine war could escalate after a missile hit Poland.
Farmland values continue increase
Climbing 20 percent in the third quarter of 2022 from a year ago, agricultural land values for the Seventh Federal Reserve District maintained their upward momentum. In addition, values for “good” farmland in the District overall were 4 percent more in the third quarter of 2022 than in the second quarter, according to the 160 bankers who responded to the Oct. 1 survey. About two-thirds of survey respondents anticipated the district’s farmland values to be stable during the fourth quarter of 2022 but 25 percent anticipated district farmland values increase again in the final quarter of this year and 7 percent anticipated them to decrease.
USDA to consult exporters in early 2023 on new sales reporting system
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has no time frame for re-launching upgrades to its weekly export sales reports after a failed roll-out in August, and will spend the first quarter working with exporters to address any problems, a USDA official said on Tuesday. Exporters are...
Argentina soybean sales stall near 72% of current harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers' soybean sales inched up last week, reaching 72.2% of the 2021/22 harvest of the crop, data from the Agriculture Ministry showed on Tuesday, slightly behind the 74.2% sold at the same point last year. Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed...
USDA to move corn, soy acreage adjustments to Sept report permanently
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will permanently include updated acreage estimates for corn, soybeans, sorghum and sugarbeets in its monthly U.S. crop production reports every September, a month earlier than in most prior years, an official with the agency's statistical arm said on Tuesday.
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle approach one-month low as corn jumps
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures neared a one-month low on Tuesday as rising grain prices signaled risks for increased costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland fueled gains in corn, wheat and soy futures as...
UPDATE 4-Tyson Foods earnings miss estimates as pork, beef sales weaken
(Adds latest share price; comments from CEO and analyst) Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc shares slumped 2% on Monday after the U.S. meat processor said declining demand for pork and premium beef contributed to lower-than-expected quarterly earnings. Food companies like Tyson are grappling with increased costs for items...
GRAINS-Wheat drops on rising odds of Ukraine export deal extension, corn down
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, falling for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by rising expectations that an export corridor deal for Ukrainian grains would be renewed. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans firmed. "Market sentiment got a material, but ultimately brief, lift...
GRAINS-Wheat falls for second session on Black Sea deal extension hopes
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday, as global supply concerns ease with the Black Sea deal likely to be extended for Ukrainian seaborne grain exports. Soybeans and corn fell. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.5%...
GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as firm dollar, China demand weigh
* China COVID-19 cases revive demand worries * Dollar rebounds as Fed official cools interest rate hopes * Grain market eyes ongoing Ukraine corridor talks (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans edged lower on Monday, curbed by a rebound in the dollar and renewed doubts about Chinese demand after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the world's second-largest economy. Grain markets were also monitoring discussions over renewing an export corridor from war-torn Ukraine before a deadline next weekend, with Moscow citing constructive talks with United Nations officials while saying agreement was yet to be reached. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5% at $14.42-1/2 bushel by 1252 GMT. CBOT wheat edged down 0.4% to $8.10-1/2 a bushel and corn fell 0.4% to $6.55-1/4 a bushel. Grain markets were buoyed on Friday by a weaker dollar and news that China would ease some coronavirus-related restrictions. However, the announcement of the highest number of local COVID-19 cases in China in over six months and worries in crude oil markets about soft Chinese demand cooled sentiment in crop markets too. China is the world's largest soybean importer. Comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official about interest rates also dampened investor hopes sparked by lower than expected October inflation. Wheat markets have been capped by competitive prices of Russian wheat as well as hopes the U.N.-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine will be prolonged. Saudi state buyer SAGO on Monday said it had bought just over 1 million tonnes of wheat, much more than it had sought in the tender, with traders suggesting Russian wheat may be used to cover a large part of the optional-origin purchase. The ongoing talks over the Black Sea grain corridor were part of a busy geopolitical agenda, with the U.S. and Chinese presidents meeting on Monday ahead of a summit of G20 nations. The wheat market was also wrestling with Argentine supply. The country's wheat exports this season will not quite reach half of last season's, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Friday. The return of rain may provide some pre-harvest relief to drought-affected wheat crops, although later-developing corn and soybeans may benefit more, traders said. Prices at 1252 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd Pct e Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 810.50 -3.25 -0.40 770.75 5.16 CBOT corn 655.25 -2.75 -0.42 593.25 10.45 CBOT soy 1442.50 -7.50 -0.52 1339.25 7.71 Paris wheat 325.75 -1.50 -0.46 276.75 17.71 Paris maize 318.25 -1.75 -0.55 226.00 40.82 Paris rape 629.00 -7.25 -1.14 754.00 -16.58 WTI crude oil 87.79 -1.17 -1.32 75.21 16.73 Euro/dlr 1.03 0.00 -0.37 1.1368 -9.27 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
GRAINS-Wheat rises for 3rd session on strong demand, market eyes Russia-Ukraine deal
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday as strong global export demand underpinned the market, while traders continued to monitor prospects for the renewal of an export corridor deal between Russia and Ukraine. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans firmed. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on...
CBOT Trends-Soy down 4-5 cents, corn down 3-4 cents, wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Mixed, down 3 cents to up 15 cents. * Wheat mixed, with most-active CBOT...
