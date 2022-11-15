Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
The Delivery of Portland, Maine’s Huge Christmas Tree Moved Back a Day
Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on November 25, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season. However, the delivery of that tree will have a slight delay.
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
York, Maine, Named One of the Best Places to Travel to in the World in 2023
A town in southern Maine got quite the recognition from a popular website recently. The town of York was named one of the 50 best places to visit to in 2023 by the travel site Travel Lemming. The coastal Maine town came in at number 15 on the list that includes destinations from across the globe. It's quite an amazing list to be a part of.
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days...
Drive Through Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
Did You See Actor and Maine Native Patrick Dempsey in Saco Last Week?
For as many stories out there as there are of celebrities forgetting where they come from and becoming too egotistical and snobby, there are also stories of people always remembering where they got their start. Thankfully, no matter where his career and success take him, Patrick Dempsey always has the...
Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation
PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
South Portland, Maine, School Goes Virtual Over Social Media Threat
A South Portland middle school switched to virtual for most students Wednesday, due to a threat made on social media. Superintendent Tim Matheney said the threat was not related to active shooting incidents reported at ten Maine schools Tuesday, which all turned out to be false, according to Maine State Police.
The Interior Of This $4 Million Maine Mansion Is Truly Shocking
The coast of Maine is dotted with homes and mansions that date back to the 1700s and 1800s. In many cases, these homes were built by wealthy captains and merchants. In other cases, they were built as vacation homes for industrialists from Boston and New York. While many of these...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
Unbelievably, Another Car Hits The Famous Auburn, Maine Walmart Pole
You would think after several years of people hitting the pole in the parking lot of the Auburn Walmart, with photos of their misjudgments splattered all over the Internet, that drivers would have stopped hitting the famous pole by now. Sadly, that's not the case as yet another car has run into the Auburn Walmart Pole.
Auburn, Maine Artist Has Designed Walmart Pole Stickers – Here’s How to Get Yours
The Auburn Walmart pole that drivers have smacked hard into more times than we can count is a thing of Maine legend. It's right up there with Paul Bunyan. There should be a giant statute of the Auburn Wall Mart pole erected in the city to pay homage to those that have squared off against the pole and lost very badly.
Daddy O’s in Oxford, Maine, Serving a Free Thanksgiving Dinner for the Community
When I see things like this going on in the town I grew up in, I'm not a bit surprised. The people of the Oxford Hills area are generous with their time and services to help their community. One of the businesses that always step up to the plate to help those in need in the Oxford Hills is Daddy O's restaurant in the Oxford Plaza.
