The Olympia School Board’s unanimous decision to appoint Talauna Reed to the board has sparked vocal hate cloaked in concern. Ms. Reed is the first African American board member and has criticized the police in her past. People are so upset that her appointment was covered by Fox News. Local anger was on display during the tense November board meeting where 30+ people gave public comment, all but one regarding Ms. Reed. Angry commenters pounded fists and shook their heads while denouncing the board and expressing outrage over Ms. Reed’s past. The bashing of her beliefs, lived experiences, and qualifications were clarified by two speakers to be “not racism”, but concern for students.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO