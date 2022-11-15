Read full article on original website
So many nonprofits, and many family activities coming up – learn and thrive
This time of year, not surprisingly, there are reminders of the importance of family everywhere; even pet food commercials remind you not to forget your furry friend this time of year (we already have cans of turkey feast for everyone). And while I think that it is indeed good to...
Olympia school survey shows student’s problems with lack of support
A recent survey by the Olympia School District (OSD) shows that students have a falling opinion of several aspects of school life. Interim Chief Academic Officer and staff of Teaching and Learning Inger Owen presented the results of its Panorama survey during the OSD meeting on November 10, which showed a decrease in students’ optimism about their school life.
Olympia thanks FAITH Alliance for providing micro houses to homeless
The Olympia City Council on Tuesday, November 15, recognized Faith Alliance Initiative for Tiny Houses (FAITH) for their invaluable work to provide safe and healthy housing in the community. Founded in 2018, Faith Alliance has worked on projects to help reduce the number of unsheltered residents by partnering with faith...
Speaking in favor of Olympia School Board's appointment of Taluana Reed
The Olympia School Board’s unanimous decision to appoint Talauna Reed to the board has sparked vocal hate cloaked in concern. Ms. Reed is the first African American board member and has criticized the police in her past. People are so upset that her appointment was covered by Fox News. Local anger was on display during the tense November board meeting where 30+ people gave public comment, all but one regarding Ms. Reed. Angry commenters pounded fists and shook their heads while denouncing the board and expressing outrage over Ms. Reed’s past. The bashing of her beliefs, lived experiences, and qualifications were clarified by two speakers to be “not racism”, but concern for students.
Mark Armstrong is Tumwater’s Firefighter of the Year
Tumwater named fire prevention officer Mark Armstrong as the 2022 Firefighter of the Year during a city council meeting yesterday, November 15. Fire Chief Brian Hurley presented Armstrong with a plaque recognizing his work along with a United States flag flown both at the United States and Washington State capitols.
Farmlands cannot be moved
There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
Community members want uniform Fire Benefit Charge
The Regional Fire Authority planning committee, on Monday, November 14, opened a public hearing for Olympia and Tumwater community members to listen to the community members' opinions on the proposed merging of Olympia and Tumwater fire departments. The first to air her comment was former council member Karen Messmer. She...
Former Lacey Mayor and Long-serving Councilmember Virgil Clarkson Passes away
Virgil Clarkson, former City of Lacey Mayor and City Councilmember, passed away early Sunday, November 13. Clarkson, one of the longest-serving councilmembers in the City’s history, provided nearly two decades of service and dedication to the Lacey community, including three terms as mayor and two terms as deputy mayor.
What's coming up for the 4th week of November 2022?
We are now approaching the fourth week of November. Let us see what this week has to offer. Swede Hall Holiday Bazaar, November 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join the 8th annual Swede Hall Bazaar. There will be 34 vendor spaces packed with handcrafted items along with a couple of direct sales Reps. You are sure to find some great gift ideas. Hope to see you there! Click this link for more details.
Olympia’s 2023 budget proposes to add 9 full-time city staff
Olympia City Manager Jay Burney has proposed that the city include more than nine new positions in various departments in the 2023 budget, which he said has limited impact on the general fund. The Olympia City Council, on Tuesday, November 15, reviewed the 2023 operating budget. The 9.75 additional positions...
Tumwater picks contractor to build new park in The Preserve
Tumwater city council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan to sign a contract with Tapani Inc. for the construction of The Preserve Park during a meeting held yesterday, November 15. Preserve Park will be located on Aster Street and 91st Street on the south side of Olympia Regional Airport. City Administrator John...
Olympia Regional Airport reconfiguration stirs petitioners against it to hold meeting tomorrow
Petitioners against the plans to reconfigure Olympia Regional Airport will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, starting at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Center, Multipurpose Room A, 222 Columbia Street. Stop Olympia Airport Growth group will lead the assembly to express their issues against proposed plans as part of the 2021...
Proposed Regional Fire Authority’s property tax shift and fee would not occur until 2024
“If the RFA passes up the ballot in April of 2023, the shift of property tax and any resulting general fund expense reduction will not occur until 2024.”. Jay Burney, Olympia city manager, said this in response to the Olympia Metropolitan Park District (OMPD) and Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee (PRAC) during the OMPD Board special meeting on Tuesday, November 15.
Police Blotter for Friday, November 11, 2022
On 11/11/22 at 9:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of Millstone Ln SE, police arrested Michelle L Chapman, 31, on suspicion of simple assault. On 11/11/22 at 5:50 p.m. in the 700 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested Laura M Gardner, 44, on suspicion of theft. On 11/11/22...
Police shooting in Thurston County under investigation
Authorities are investigating a police shooting Monday afternoon in Thurston County. The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team is probing the shooting that occurred on Old Highway 99 near Violet Prairie Road SW, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated. The incident started with a pursuit in Lewis County that...
