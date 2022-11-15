Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Students — remember you can only door dash during lunch. Class time is not the time to order food and drinks. Also, lunch passes have gone up to $10. Keep track of your passes over the Thanksgiving Break. New passes will be issued when you return from Winter Break 😊
Lassen County News
Notice Of Decision To Prepare Negative Declaration
The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:. Project: Lassen County has initiated the process of amending the safety element of the existing Lassen County General Plan, and is opening a period of public review for the draft of said safety element and its associated draft negative declaration with supporting initial study.
Lassen County News
Law Enforcement/Firefighters Officer of the Year Ceremony held tonight
The Veterans of Foreign Wars host the annual Firefighter ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Veterans Memorial Hall to recognize first responders in Lassen County. The veterans’ group honors first responders with plaques every year. “We’ve been doing that since 1963,” said Ron Wood, the VFW’s...
Lassen County News
Chico man leads CHP on 115 mph chase, crashes into Richmond Road bridge
Wesley Chance Hudson, 20, is in custody on stolen vehicle, evading and assault charges after an early afternoon encounter with the California Highway Patrol Monday, Nov. 14. According to a statement from the CHP, about 1:50 p.m. Nov. 14, an officer traveling eastbound on Highway 36 near Devil’s Corral observed a gray Chevy Tahoe facing eastbound in the westbound lane. The officer parked in front of the Tahoe and activated his warning lights.
Lassen County News
California Department of Food and Agriculture announces Farm to School Incubator Grant recipients — $1.4 million to nine Lassen County applicants
The California Department of Food and Agriculture announced it has awarded $25.5 million to 120 Farm to School Incubator Grant Programs statewide, including $1.4 million to Lassen County applicants. According to a statement from CDFA, it funded $6.8 million for 50 Track 4 (California Farm to School Producer Grant) projects.
susanvillestuff.com
The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett
If you played Volleyball at Lassen High School, chances are Vickie Schmidt was one of your coaches. Vickie has been a part of the LHS volleyball program since its inception in the early nineties. Like head varsity coach Jessica Larson said, “it’s hard to imagine this program without her.”
Lassen County News
CHP welcomes new officer
According to a Facebook post, “Please join us in welcoming our newest member of the CHP Susanville Area — Sergeant Major. Previously Major was a fixture within our community and had promoted approximately a year ago to the Quincy office. We are glad to have him back in our area.”
Lassen County News
BLM releases mares into Twin Peaks Herd Management Area
The Bureau of Land Management plans to release 35 wild mares back into the Twin Peaks herd management area northeast of Susanville on Wednesday, Nov.16, weather and back country road conditions permitting. Earlier this year, the BLM released 46 mules back into the herd management area that had been captured during the summer gather.
actionnewsnow.com
2news.com
Man Who Died in Washoe County Jail Identified
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died at the Washoe County Jail this past weekend. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office says 58-year-old Lorin Gross died on Saturday. The coroner says the cause the manner of death are pending investigation and toxicology testing. The coroner says...
Caltrans workers save woman and 4 dogs after crash near Susanville
SUSANVILLE — Caltrans workers saved a woman and her four dogs after a crash left them dangling in the air for seven hours 130 feet below a highway.The crash happened earlier in November on Highway 32 near Susanville.Two Caltrans workers clearing snow off the road spotted the car on its side next to a tree. Rescue crews responded and removed the woman and three of her dogs from the wrecked car, but one of her dogs was missing.The next day, another Caltrans worker heard about the missing dog and began to make daily stops at the crash site, hoping to spot the missing animal.Three days later, the worker spotted the dog down an embankment and climbed down to bring the dog to safety.He later returned it to its owners.
KOLO TV Reno
2news.com
2news.com
Home search of parolee reveals drugs and stolen firearm, police say
During a home search of a man on parolee, detectives assigned to the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) say they located drugs that include suspected fentanyl and a stolen handgun. During the search of Josef Thompson's residence on October 12, 2022, law enforcement located the following items: 157 grams of cocaine, 196.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 48.7 grams of fraudulent OxyContin pills (suspected fentanyl), nearly 13 pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun.
