SUSANVILLE — Caltrans workers saved a woman and her four dogs after a crash left them dangling in the air for seven hours 130 feet below a highway.The crash happened earlier in November on Highway 32 near Susanville.Two Caltrans workers clearing snow off the road spotted the car on its side next to a tree. Rescue crews responded and removed the woman and three of her dogs from the wrecked car, but one of her dogs was missing.The next day, another Caltrans worker heard about the missing dog and began to make daily stops at the crash site, hoping to spot the missing animal.Three days later, the worker spotted the dog down an embankment and climbed down to bring the dog to safety.He later returned it to its owners.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO