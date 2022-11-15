Read full article on original website
Virginia Lottery Board approves Portsmouth casino's license
Virginia Lottery Board approves Portsmouth casino’s …. Newport News looking to future and leadership changes. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Holiday Lights at the Beach starts for cars Nov. …. Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark …. York County seeking public input on school budget. Camera...
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
Flags in Virginia will fly at half-staff Tuesday for UVA victims
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags in Virginia will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, November 14, in memory of the victims in the University of Virginia shooting. Three UVA football players, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, were fatally shot Sunday night in a charter bus that had just come back from a field trip. Two other people were injured.
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Virginia Department of Education unveils proposed changes to history standards
Gov. Youngkin's administration proposed changes to overhaul Virginia's history and social science learning standards that supporters praised but critics called "politically motivated meddling with academic curriculum."
Rouse, Adams running to fill Va. State Senate seat vacated by Kiggans
Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams have are running in the special election to fill Jen Kiggans' 7th District seat in the Virginia State Senate.
Who will run to replace North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper? Here are 6 possibilities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – So now that the November 2022 election is all but official, we know that Republicans have taken a firm grasp on determining public policy in North Carolina at least for the foreseeable future. There is only one last hurdle in that control: governor. The GOP on Election Day took majority control […]
18 children, driver injured in Kentucky school bus crash
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said.
