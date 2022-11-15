ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Virginia Lottery Board approves Portsmouth casino's license

Virginia Lottery Board approves Portsmouth casino’s …. Newport News looking to future and leadership changes. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Holiday Lights at the Beach starts for cars Nov. …. Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark …. York County seeking public input on school budget. Camera...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Flags in Virginia will fly at half-staff Tuesday for UVA victims

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags in Virginia will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, November 14, in memory of the victims in the University of Virginia shooting. Three UVA football players, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, were fatally shot Sunday night in a charter bus that had just come back from a field trip. Two other people were injured.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy