Related
What could the VCSC superintendent search look like?
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County School Corporation has a big role to fill after Superintendent Rob Haworth announced his retirement on Monday evening. So, what comes next in the process to fill that role?. Timeline for superintendent search. Steve Horton, Director of Board Services for the Indiana...
Frederick Douglass Monument coming to Downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A monument for Frederick Douglass is coming to downtown Terre Haute. A five-foot tall dedication will be placed outside the Hilton Garden Inn, near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and 7th Street, according to Dr. Crystal Reynolds, who helped lead the efforts to have him honored in the city.
Robinson High School threat leads to investigation
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A threat written on a bathroom wall led to an investigation by police and school officials in Robinson, Illinois Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat Tuesday. An investigation found that the “ambiguous threat” had been made by a Robinson High School student who had written their threat on the wall of one of the bathrooms.
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and Hulman Streets at approximately 2:20 p.m.
Special event has students crawling for coffee
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Communication students from Indiana State University are connecting college students through coffee. The Terre Haute Coffee Crawl is a way for students to become more familiar with Terre Haute and local coffee shops. Students will pick up a punch card on campus and then visit each coffee shop. They will then post their completed punch cards on Instagram by November 18 for a chance to win a giveaway basket.
Vermillion Rise Mega Park to get a facelift
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors to the Vermillion Rise Mega Park will soon be welcomed by a newly renovated entrance thanks to a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation. According to a release, the Duke Energy Foundation has given a $25,000 grant to the organization to improve the...
Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a gunshot wound.
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking lot in the 1900 block of 18th Street was struck by a vehicle.
Brazil displays colorful history with new mural
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — People in Brazil will notice a new work of art along National Avenue. The community celebrated this new mural on the side of the A & B Farmhouse on Monday. It was painted by local artist Becky Hochhalter and was supported by a 5-thousand dollar...
Two pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil, according to Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Barnard...
