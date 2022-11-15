ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
MassLive.com

Derek Carr in tears describing frustrations with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess, and quarterback Derek Carr isn’t happy about it. Raiders, in the first year under former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hit a new low on Sunday, falling to 2-7 on Sunday. Making matters worse, the loss came against an Indianapolis Colts team in their first game under inexperienced interim coach Jeff Saturday.
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reveals Why Odell Beckham Hasn't Signed Yet

Plenty of NFL teams have expressed interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr in recent weeks. However, the All-Pro wide receiver hasn't signed with anyone just yet. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why. "In this particular case, start by asking, 'Why is it that you're able to...
NBC Sports

Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision

Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital. And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders. "They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Tennessean

Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers

When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VikingsTerritory

If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.

The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy