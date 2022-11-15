Read full article on original website
NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He Was Screaming At Matt LaFleur During Cowboys Game
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset on the sidelines Sunday. In a story that seems to reemerge every couple of weeks, Rodgers again is facing criticism after cameras caught the quarterback screaming at head coach Matt LaFleur in the ...
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Derek Carr in tears describing frustrations with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess, and quarterback Derek Carr isn’t happy about it. Raiders, in the first year under former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hit a new low on Sunday, falling to 2-7 on Sunday. Making matters worse, the loss came against an Indianapolis Colts team in their first game under inexperienced interim coach Jeff Saturday.
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Jerry Jones Reveals Why Odell Beckham Hasn't Signed Yet
Plenty of NFL teams have expressed interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr in recent weeks. However, the All-Pro wide receiver hasn't signed with anyone just yet. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why. "In this particular case, start by asking, 'Why is it that you're able to...
NFL
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision
Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital. And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders. "They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ...
Bill Belichick cited a Bills-Vikings controversy to explain why he favors an NFL rule change
"I don’t see why those plays can’t be reviewed." The Bruins defeated the Canucks 5-2 on Sunday. Boston is now 14-2-0 to open the season. The Celtics will face the Thunder at home tonight at 7:30 p.m. And after being on a bye week this past weekend, the...
Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers
When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.
Coach Andy Reid admits Chiefs ‘goofed’ on the coin toss before Sunday’s game
The Chiefs had an out-of-the-ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas 'Disease' Must Be Cured
The Cowboys commit penalties for the same reason other teams do: Lack of focus. Lack of discipline. Lack of attention to detail. But Mike McCarthy's team now habitually follows up those penalties with something even more damaging than the flags themselves.
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
Micah Parsons, reflecting on a 31-28 OT loss at Green Bay featuring 207 Packers rushing yards: 'If (Cowboys teammates) want to keep doing their own thing, we’re gonna deal with this all year.''
If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.
The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
WSAW
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’re going to have to look to streaming platforms instead of your local broadcast channels to do so. Formerly owned by NFL Network, this year marks the first season...
