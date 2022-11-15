Read full article on original website
US stocks fall as investors weigh solid retail sales data against Target's warning of weaker holiday spending
US stocks fell on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's quarterly earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks jump after China trims quarantine period, up more than 7%
Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed up 2.98% at...
San Diego Union-Tribune
UK blocks chipmaker's sale to Chinese firm, citing security
The British government has blocked a Chinese-owned company's takeover of a Wales-based microchip maker, calling it a risk to national security
kitco.com
Copper rally stalls as COVID spreads in China
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper's rally paused on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases and weak factory activity in China held prices below Monday's five-month high. The copper price surged more than 10% in the first two weeks of November as expectations for an easing of Chinese COVID controls and slower U.S. interest rate rises fuelled hopes that economic growth and metals demand would improve.
kitco.com
Copper near 5-month high on China's property support; Fed warning caps gains
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices hovered near a five-month high on Monday, as supportive measures from the Chinese government for its property sector that consumes a vast amount of metals boosted sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% at $8,519 a tonne by 0725 GMT,...
Home prices are falling faster now than in 2006—Redfin’s CEO just revealed why
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman isn’t afraid to say the quiet part out loud.
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was […]
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Nearly three quarters of mortgage holders worried about rising fees – poll
Nearly three quarters of mortgage holders are now worried about meeting the cost of rising fees in the coming months, polling suggests. The Liberal Democrats, who commissioned the research, said the figures expose the “true horrors” of the crisis facing borrowers. The party blamed the recent rise in...
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
Mortgage rates fall below 7% in the largest weekly drop since July as inflationary pressures ease
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has fallen to 6.9% from 7.14%, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s Sept machinery orders unexpectedly fall, raising capex concerns
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s machinery orders unexpectedly fell in September in a sign the global economic slowdown and higher import costs are weighing on firms’ capital spending plans. Core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a barometer of capital expenditure in the coming six to nine months,...
10 areas in UK where house prices are predicted to fall the most
UK house prices are widely predicted to take a tumble in the face of spiralling mortgage rates and rising rental prices, but new research shows the fall is likely to be sharper in some areas more than others.With a deep, long recession on the horizon, the impact of stalled demand for sky-high mortgage approvals, following the disastrous Liz Truss-Kwasi Kwarteng mini-Budget in September, is beginning to put pressure on buyer demand in the property market.New figures from house seller advice service PropCast shows demand has fallen sharply in 10 UK counties, which could pave the way for a more...
Homeowners lost more than a trillion dollars in equity
The housing market has returned to earth. Home sellers can't just name a price and expect buyers to pay; meanwhile over a trillion dollars in wealth in the form of home equity has evaporated. Why it matters: Think of this less as a crash and more as a correction. The...
US News and World Report
Foreign Holdings of Treasuries Drop to Lowest Since May 2021 -Data
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Treasuries in September dropped to their lowest level since May 2021, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday, led by Japan and China whose currencies have struggled all year against a resurgent dollar. Offshore holdings dropped to $7.296 trillion, from $7.509...
US News and World Report
New Zealand House Prices See Biggest Fall Since the 1990s
WELLINGTON (Reuters) -The New Zealand house price index saw its largest drop in 30 years last month and sales activity was particularly soft, fuelling expectations that prices might fall further than many economists had previously forecast. The house price index, which measures changes in house prices on a like for...
China cbank partially rolls over medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged
SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank partially rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rates unchanged for a third straight month on Tuesday, largely matching market expectations.
This interactive map shows the home price shift in America’s biggest housing markets
John Burns Real Estate Consulting told Fortune back in July that “home price tops” across the country were already getting blown off. If they were correct, it meant for the first time in a decade the U.S. was transitioning into a period of falling home prices. At the...
NASDAQ
China's yuan slips from 2-month high as blast in Poland hurts sentiment
SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Wednesday slipped from a two-month high against the dollar, pressured by safe-haven bids for the greenback following reports that a Russia-made rocket killed two people in Poland, heightening concerns over geopolitical risks. The dollar edged up after reports of the explosion near...
