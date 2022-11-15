ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Hong Kong stocks jump after China trims quarantine period, up more than 7%

Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed up 2.98% at...
kitco.com

Copper rally stalls as COVID spreads in China

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper's rally paused on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases and weak factory activity in China held prices below Monday's five-month high. The copper price surged more than 10% in the first two weeks of November as expectations for an easing of Chinese COVID controls and slower U.S. interest rate rises fuelled hopes that economic growth and metals demand would improve.
kitco.com

Copper near 5-month high on China's property support; Fed warning caps gains

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices hovered near a five-month high on Monday, as supportive measures from the Chinese government for its property sector that consumes a vast amount of metals boosted sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% at $8,519 a tonne by 0725 GMT,...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was […]
CAPE CORAL, FL
CBS San Francisco

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
COLORADO STATE
104.1 WIKY

Japan’s Sept machinery orders unexpectedly fall, raising capex concerns

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s machinery orders unexpectedly fell in September in a sign the global economic slowdown and higher import costs are weighing on firms’ capital spending plans. Core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a barometer of capital expenditure in the coming six to nine months,...
The Independent

10 areas in UK where house prices are predicted to fall the most

UK house prices are widely predicted to take a tumble in the face of spiralling mortgage rates and rising rental prices, but new research shows the fall is likely to be sharper in some areas more than others.With a deep, long recession on the horizon, the impact of stalled demand for sky-high mortgage approvals, following the disastrous Liz Truss-Kwasi Kwarteng mini-Budget in September, is beginning to put pressure on buyer demand in the property market.New figures from house seller advice service PropCast shows demand has fallen sharply in 10 UK counties, which could pave the way for a more...
US News and World Report

Foreign Holdings of Treasuries Drop to Lowest Since May 2021 -Data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Treasuries in September dropped to their lowest level since May 2021, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday, led by Japan and China whose currencies have struggled all year against a resurgent dollar. Offshore holdings dropped to $7.296 trillion, from $7.509...
US News and World Report

New Zealand House Prices See Biggest Fall Since the 1990s

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -The New Zealand house price index saw its largest drop in 30 years last month and sales activity was particularly soft, fuelling expectations that prices might fall further than many economists had previously forecast. The house price index, which measures changes in house prices on a like for...
NASDAQ

China's yuan slips from 2-month high as blast in Poland hurts sentiment

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Wednesday slipped from a two-month high against the dollar, pressured by safe-haven bids for the greenback following reports that a Russia-made rocket killed two people in Poland, heightening concerns over geopolitical risks. The dollar edged up after reports of the explosion near...

