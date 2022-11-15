Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
Collider
How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Lucasfilm Confirms Live-Action Adaptation Plans for Fan-Favorite Story
The future of the Star Wars universe remains a huge mystery to a lot of fans and if you've been following the franchise post-Skywalker saga, you're very much aware that Disney and Lucasfilm have shifted their focus momentarily to stories taking place in different eras from the past. Well, it...
hypebeast.com
'Indiana Jones 5' Director James Mangold Teases Trailer Release Date
The highly anticipated fifth installment of Disney and Lucasfilm‘s Indiana Jones is slated to arrive in theaters a lot sooner than one may expect. Since its announcement earlier this year, fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the film and updates for Indiana Jones 5. Director James Mangold has finally given fans a progress update, when one, in particular, took to Twitter to ask when audiences can expect “the next promotional piece” from the upcoming franchise film. Mangold responded, “Less than 30 days,” teasing that fans will likely see footage of the film by year-end.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
Warner Bros. wants more Harry Potter movies as Fantastic Beasts put on hold
The studio is looking to "focus on franchises" going forward, says Discovery CEO David Zaslav
netflixjunkie.com
Did the Exit of Henry Cavill From the Iconic Show, ‘The Witcher’, Accidently Benefit Liam Hemsworth?
As the world of Witcher is in shock after hearing the news of Henry Cavill leaving the show, there is another one coming up. The Witcher has been a groundbreaking role for Cavill. With the upcoming season 3, fans were excited to see their Witcher taking up his sword once again. However, their dreams were crushed as the actor announced his exit from the show. As Liam Hemsworth will take up the role in season 4, did you think it might not be an accident?
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Report Reveals Why They Scrapped Plans for Harry Potter Sequel Films
Warner Bros. can't seem to get enough Harry Potter. Years after they finished the final adaptation of the series' books, WB is still making prequels set in the world of Fantastic Beasts, there's a TV show in the works, and they put a ton of money into that big cast reunion on HBO Max. So, it should be no surprise to anyone that the studio entertained the notion of adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the screen. The script, which was written for the stage, tells an untold story from the Wizarding World, but also features key characters from the original novels -- something Fantastic Beasts mostly does not have.
'Andor' Guide: How Many Episodes Are in Season 1?
The "Star Wars" Disney+ show follows Cassian Andor in the early days of the rebellion and five years before the beginning of the prequel film "Rogue One."
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Jedi explained
What are the Jedi in Star Wars? The vast history of the most iconic science fiction movie franchise of all time is essentially built upon the concept of good versus evil, or more specifically, the Jedi versus the Sith. But what are the Jedi all about exactly?. You’d be hard...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Wars villains
No Star Wars movie, or even Star Wars series, is complete without a good old fashioned villain. Sometimes, fans of the science fiction movie franchise are even treated with multiple Star Wars villains at once. What joy!. That’s because, the truth is, the galaxy far, far away is a pretty...
fanthatracks.com
Andor pre-production artwork arrives ahead of episode 11
Take a browse through this thread of Andor concept art, giving us looks at costume designs for Cassian Andor, Bix Caleen, Luthen Rael, Mon Mothma, Syril Kaan, Dedra Meero, Perrin Fertha and Vel Sartha. Superb, and we can only hope to see more in an Art of Star Wars: Andor...
CNET
4 TV Shows to Watch on Peacock After 'Yellowstone'
So you've checked out all four Yellowstone seasons available on Peacock? Assuming you're still hanging on to that subscription -- we've got you covered with a roundup of four more amazing TV shows to stream right now. Peacock's catalog offers a mix of original TV programming and past and current...
thedigitalfix.com
Andor: what does BBY mean in Star Wars?
What does BBY mean in Star Wars? We all know that the Star Wars movies are set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but what does “a long time ago” actually mean? Well, not a lot, to be honest. George Lucas just wanted his science fiction movies to sound epic, and setting them in the past lent them a certain degree of prestige.
The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Offers Update On His Star Wars Return
There's still plans on the books for Rian Johnson to return to Star Wars for a trilogy of movies, and his latest update helps set expectations for what that future may look like.
ComicBook
Andor Episode 11 Ending Is Crushing Rogue One Fans Emotionally
Andor continues to be a standout achievement in both Star Wars storytelling and prestige TV, and the ending of Episode 11 was no different. Andor is now coming down to its final two episodes, so the ending of its penultimate episode (no. 11) was indeed a moment that needed to propel Cassian Andor on his ultimate trajectory toward the finale. Not only did we get that, we also got a deeply powerful character moment (and performance from Diego Luna) whose power resonates all the way down to Andor's final moment in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Every new Walking Dead spin-off announced so far
Here's the lowdown on all the new Walking Dead spin-offs coming our way over the next few years
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: The Mandalorian #5
In need of a place to hide with the Child, Mando chose the backwater planet Sorgan. During his time on the planet, he met ex-Rebel soldier Cara Dune as well as a tribe of villagers in desperate need of help against a band of violent raiders. After fighting off the...
murphysmultiverse.com
Warner Bros. Looking to Adapt ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’
It would seem the Fantastic Beasts films just aren’t cutting it for David Zaslav and the folks at Warner Bros. Studios. The Wizarding World, as it’s now officially called by fans and creatives, has been a staple franchise for Warner Bros. since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released in 2001. Throughout eight movies, adapting seven books, Daniel Radcliffe‘s iconic young protagonist became a cornerstone of pop culture. As such, when the original series of films ended with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, it felt less like a matter of “will the character return?” and more like a matter of “when?”. Sure enough, over a decade later, Warner Bros. wants to take a stab at reviving the Potter brand.
Comments / 0