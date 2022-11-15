ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks

Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Police Department unveils 988 crisis line decal on new squad cars

The Iowa City Police Department added a 988 decal to the latest design for its squad cars. 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline, was launched on July 16 for those experiencing a crisis to text or call and speak with a trained counselor amidst increasing rates of suicide nationwide. The new decal number appears next to the 911 emergency number, amid various other changes to the car’s appearance, to bring awareness of the resource to Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Alcohol Sales at Kinnick Leading to LESS Gameday Drinking?

As Iowa football fans, we were perhaps drinking away our sorrows in the first part of the season. It looked pretty grim, to say the least. Suddenly, three weeks of winning may have transformed gameday alcohol consumption into a more celebratory activity. Neither of those things may play into this report.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

IC community rallies behind food vendor after trailer is stolen

The Johnson County community is banding together to help Griddle Me This, an Iowa City catering and mobile food company, after its trailer that is used to make food was stolen. Griddle Me This is a company best known for its presence at the Iowa City Farmers Market. Liz and...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

2022 Dance Marathon works to increase accessibility through organizational changes

Sitting opposite the rush of students at Catlett Market Place at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31, representatives of the University of Iowa 2022 Dance Marathon organization held a booth to promote its first-ever Free Registration Day. The organization cut the fundraising minimum in half for participants — what is required...
98.1 KHAK

Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?

Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Mexican restaurant and tequila bar to open in Iowa City

Des Moines-based Mexican restaurant and tequila bar Coa Cantina will open a second location in Iowa City in January 2023. The restaurant will open at 18 ½ S. Clinton St. — where the Clinton Street Social Club is located — and will feature tortas, tacos, burritos, nachos, and various drinks including its made-from-scratch tequila. The Clinton Street Social Club is listed as “temporarily closed” on its Facebook page and last posted in 2021.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Attendance policies needs updates

With all the uncertainties in the world, sometimes unexpected things come up. Whether it be a family emergency or a mental health crisis, not everything always goes according to plan. Due to this, students may unexpectedly miss a class to deal with a situation. The University of Iowa currently gives...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week

Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa couple relocating, renaming gym

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Daily Iowan

Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory

Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
FREMONT, IA

