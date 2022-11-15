Read full article on original website
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
UI community members interested in potential Chicago-Iowa City Amtrak route
Nathan Creech is intrigued by the possibility of a Chicago-Iowa City Amtrak line. The University of Iowa senior currently drives himself and carpools with friends to get back to his hometown of New Lenox, Illinois — a suburb of Chicago. A direct train would provide a more comfortable ride home.
New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks
Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Police Department unveils 988 crisis line decal on new squad cars
The Iowa City Police Department added a 988 decal to the latest design for its squad cars. 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline, was launched on July 16 for those experiencing a crisis to text or call and speak with a trained counselor amidst increasing rates of suicide nationwide. The new decal number appears next to the 911 emergency number, amid various other changes to the car’s appearance, to bring awareness of the resource to Iowa City.
Alcohol Sales at Kinnick Leading to LESS Gameday Drinking?
As Iowa football fans, we were perhaps drinking away our sorrows in the first part of the season. It looked pretty grim, to say the least. Suddenly, three weeks of winning may have transformed gameday alcohol consumption into a more celebratory activity. Neither of those things may play into this report.
Daily Iowan
IC community rallies behind food vendor after trailer is stolen
The Johnson County community is banding together to help Griddle Me This, an Iowa City catering and mobile food company, after its trailer that is used to make food was stolen. Griddle Me This is a company best known for its presence at the Iowa City Farmers Market. Liz and...
Daily Iowan
2022 Dance Marathon works to increase accessibility through organizational changes
Sitting opposite the rush of students at Catlett Market Place at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31, representatives of the University of Iowa 2022 Dance Marathon organization held a booth to promote its first-ever Free Registration Day. The organization cut the fundraising minimum in half for participants — what is required...
Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?
Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
Daily Iowan
Mexican restaurant and tequila bar to open in Iowa City
Des Moines-based Mexican restaurant and tequila bar Coa Cantina will open a second location in Iowa City in January 2023. The restaurant will open at 18 ½ S. Clinton St. — where the Clinton Street Social Club is located — and will feature tortas, tacos, burritos, nachos, and various drinks including its made-from-scratch tequila. The Clinton Street Social Club is listed as “temporarily closed” on its Facebook page and last posted in 2021.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Attendance policies needs updates
With all the uncertainties in the world, sometimes unexpected things come up. Whether it be a family emergency or a mental health crisis, not everything always goes according to plan. Due to this, students may unexpectedly miss a class to deal with a situation. The University of Iowa currently gives...
KCRG.com
West Liberty Foods helps to transition nearly 350 employees as Mount Pleasant location is set to close
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 300 employees are losing their current jobs in Mount Pleasant because their workplace is closing. West Liberty Food announced plans to shutter the Mount Pleasant location by the end of spring. This comes after losing the business of a major, unnamed client. The...
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa couple relocating, renaming gym
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council approves consideration to expand sidewalk cafe regulations
Iowa City businesses may see more outdoor eating options in the future. The Iowa City City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the first consideration of an ordinance that would amend chapter 3, which would increase the number of establishments in the area to have sidewalk cafes. The Central...
Daily Iowan
Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory
Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
Daily Iowan
Mazahir Salih announces transition out of executive director role at Center for Worker Justice
Mazahir Salih, executive director of the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa, announced her plans to resign from her role as executive director in the coming months. In a statement obtained by The Daily Iowan on Monday evening, Salih, who is also a co-founder of the CWJ, wrote she made this decision to spend more time with her family.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council to appoint replacement for vacancy after Weiner resigns
The Iowa City City Council will appoint a new member by January to fill Councilor Janice Weiner’s seat once she takes office for Iowa Senate District 45. Weiner submitted her resignation on Nov. 9 after her victory in the Iowa Senate elections. Her resignation will be effective on Dec. 31 at midnight.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
