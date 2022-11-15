ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing College Basketball Sequence Going Viral

Tuesday night's college basketball matchup between Northwestern and Georgetown featured one of the worst sequences of hoops you'll ever see. The series of ugly possessions featured several loose balls, missed layups, fumbled passes and all sorts of frantic action. "I wouldn't call that last sequence a Picasso," the broadcaster on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Penn

Football: Crimson Hawks silence Shepherd in winning PSAC title

On a rainy, windy Saturday at George P. Miller Stadium, the IUP football team defeated Shepherd 24-21, taking home the Hawks 19th PSAC championship in school history and their first since 2017. “It was great to get the win today,” said quarterback Mak Sexton (graduate student) “It's great to see...
INDIANA, PA
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert

The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
casualhoya.com

WAIVER APPROVED! Transfer Guard Jay Heath Approved to Play for Georgetown

Today is a good day for the Georgetown Hoyas as 6’3” Arizona State-transfer Jay Heath has reportedly received approval for his transfer waiver application. Heath is from Washington, DC by way of Boston College and Arizona State. Fans have been clamoring for the NCAA to provide some clarity on his two-transfer situation and it sounds like a positive resolution, with him missing only the two previous games against Coppin State and Green Bay.
WASHINGTON, DC
pmg-va.com

JF's Lamanna takes first at state XC meet

Zoie Lamanna was a bit bummed before starting Saturday’s Class 4 cross country meet when she found out that some of her biggest competition wouldn’t be running. So, the Jefferson Forest junior took full advantage at the state meet at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg to smoke the rest of the field and finish in first place by a comfortable margin.
LEESBURG, VA
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role

Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony to be Jan. 18, 2023

It's official, Governor-Elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony and ball will be held in Annapolis, Maryland on Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman David Miller will chair the ball with Moore as the Honorary Chair and Miller as the Co-Chair. Both expressed their gratitude and discussed plans that are currently in the works.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now

WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
MARYLAND STATE
Eater

A Hit Korean Fried Chicken Stall From Baltimore Is Coming to D.C.

A fledgling Baltimore stall slinging South Korea’s famed gangjeong chicken will add a second location in D.C. next year, with more on the way. The Chicken Lab, one of 20 vendors in Federal Hill’s buzzy Cross Street Market, centers around a specific style of poultry preparation where chunks of chicken are battered, deep fried, and then tossed in a sticky, sweet-and-spicy sauce to deliver a crispy consistency in each bite.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy