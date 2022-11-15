Read full article on original website
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in BaltimoreBryan DijkhuizenBaltimore, MD
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Why was Kevin Willard "not thrilled" with Maryland basketball's blowout win?
Maryland men’s basketball put together its most complete effort yet under new head coach Kevin Willard Tuesday night, dispatching Binghamton, 76-52. The Terps put on cruise control in the second half, never in danger. But Willard wasn't happy with how Maryland closed the win. Binghamton out-rebounded Maryland, 26-16, and...
Look: Embarrassing College Basketball Sequence Going Viral
Tuesday night's college basketball matchup between Northwestern and Georgetown featured one of the worst sequences of hoops you'll ever see. The series of ugly possessions featured several loose balls, missed layups, fumbled passes and all sorts of frantic action. "I wouldn't call that last sequence a Picasso," the broadcaster on...
Horrific Northwestern-Georgetown Basketball Footage Not Suitable For Any Audience
Both Chris Collins and Patrick Ewing are hoping for bigger and better things this year. Their Northwestern Wildcats and Georgetown Hoyas are coming off empty ca
Football: Crimson Hawks silence Shepherd in winning PSAC title
On a rainy, windy Saturday at George P. Miller Stadium, the IUP football team defeated Shepherd 24-21, taking home the Hawks 19th PSAC championship in school history and their first since 2017. “It was great to get the win today,” said quarterback Mak Sexton (graduate student) “It's great to see...
No. 2 St. Frances vs. No. 10 IMG Academy: How to watch, follow high school football's biggest game of the weekend
In one of the biggest high school football games of the 2022 season, No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) will take on No. 10 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Friday at the University of Maryland. Since losing to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) to open the 2021 season,...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert
The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
WAIVER APPROVED! Transfer Guard Jay Heath Approved to Play for Georgetown
Today is a good day for the Georgetown Hoyas as 6’3” Arizona State-transfer Jay Heath has reportedly received approval for his transfer waiver application. Heath is from Washington, DC by way of Boston College and Arizona State. Fans have been clamoring for the NCAA to provide some clarity on his two-transfer situation and it sounds like a positive resolution, with him missing only the two previous games against Coppin State and Green Bay.
JF's Lamanna takes first at state XC meet
Zoie Lamanna was a bit bummed before starting Saturday’s Class 4 cross country meet when she found out that some of her biggest competition wouldn’t be running. So, the Jefferson Forest junior took full advantage at the state meet at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg to smoke the rest of the field and finish in first place by a comfortable margin.
Florida Football Star Among The Three Killed In University Of Virginia Mass Shooting
A University of Virginia football player from South Florida was one of three people killed in a shooting on the campus Sunday, according to University President Jim Ryan. D’Sean Perry, originally from Miami, was identified as a victim at a news conference Monday, in Washington, D.C. Perry
Reactions After Football Fights Underscore Wilde Lake’s Unfair Reputation
On September 3, Wilde Lake was playing against Atholton in their first away game of the season. Students from both schools packed into the stands, buzzing with excitement. By the third quarter, Wilde Lake was down 22-0, but the game ended early after a fight broke out in Wilde Lake’s section.
Former Dorchester County football player among Virginia shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC/WVIR) - Authorities have confirmed a former Woodland High School student was one of three University of Virginia students killed Sunday night in a shooting on campus. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers, died from his injuries in the shooting, University President Jim Ryan...
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role
Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony to be Jan. 18, 2023
It's official, Governor-Elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony and ball will be held in Annapolis, Maryland on Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman David Miller will chair the ball with Moore as the Honorary Chair and Miller as the Co-Chair. Both expressed their gratitude and discussed plans that are currently in the works.
Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county
Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television when it featured an answer tied to Maryland's biggest county.
Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now
WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Naval Academy Officials look to correct mistake on Marcellus Hall's gravesite
Annapolis born Marcellus Hall served in World War I. When he came back to Annapolis, he worked in the dinning hall of the Naval Academy.
A Hit Korean Fried Chicken Stall From Baltimore Is Coming to D.C.
A fledgling Baltimore stall slinging South Korea’s famed gangjeong chicken will add a second location in D.C. next year, with more on the way. The Chicken Lab, one of 20 vendors in Federal Hill’s buzzy Cross Street Market, centers around a specific style of poultry preparation where chunks of chicken are battered, deep fried, and then tossed in a sticky, sweet-and-spicy sauce to deliver a crispy consistency in each bite.
