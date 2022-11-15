Read full article on original website
AL Cy Young Award Winners
1969 — (tie) Mike Cuellar, Baltimore, and Denny McLain, Detroit. NOTE: From 1956-1966 there was one selection from both leagues. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Wednesday’s Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return from injured reserve. Signed OL Julien...
The Commanders’ third-down offense was magnificent against the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — It’s entirely possible that the Commanders will have succeeded on another third down by the time you’re done reading this sentence. Washington’s offense was 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down effectiveness entering Monday night’s matchup with an undefeated Philadelphia squad, as the unit moved the chains in just 34.2% of such situations.
Shumate scores 33, Toledo defeats Oakland 112-90
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate scored 33 points as Toledo beat Oakland 112-90 on Wednesday night. Shumate also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets (3-0). Setric Millner Jr. added 21 points while shooting 9 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. was 8 of 10 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 20 points.
