Ex-Grizzly Cole Sain playing key role on Montana State’s 'consistently good' offensive line
BOZEMAN — Brian Armstrong remembered seeing Cole Sain in high school but struggled to recall much else from that year’s recruiting trail. “That was like 100 years ago,” Armstrong joked last week. In reality, that was five years ago, but Montana State’s offensive line coach feels like...
Diggin’ deep: A quick and dirty explainer for betting the 2022 Brawl of the Wild
With this being the second Brawl of the Wild that Montanans can legally bet on — without leaving the state — it feels necessary to revisit some of the basics this week. The Montana Lottery won’t have the final numbers tallied until the middle of next week, but I think it’s safe to assume that this week’s Cat-Griz showdown will accumulate one of the largest handles of any game offered by Sports Bet Montana since its launch in March 2020.
Q&A: Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill on conference's mission to host 'College GameDay'
BOZEMAN — After ESPN’s “College GameDay” opted to go to Michigan State at Ohio State instead of the 2021 edition of the Brawl of the Wild last fall, Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill didn’t lose hope of bringing the show to a Big Sky game.
Billings West's Baumann, Bozeman's Burkhart sign with MSU Billings women's hoops
BILLINGS — Two in-state prep girls basketball stars were officially announced Wednesday as 2023-24 recruits to the Montana State Billings women's basketball program, per a release from the school. Billings West guard Layla Baumann and Bozeman forward/center Avery Burkhart will both join the Yellowjackets program next season after signing...
Montana State's Darian White shares first Big Sky player of week honor of season
BOZEMAN — Montana State senior and Big Sky Conference women's basketball preseason MVP Darian White has been named co-player of the week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. White shares the honor with Eastern Washington’s Jaydia Martin. White was instrumental in Montana State’s season-opening win over Providence...
Griz Q&A: Towering wideout Ryan Simpson using basketball ability to benefit on the gridiron
MISSOULA – These days, college coaches in nearly every corner of athletics are looking for multi-sport athletes. Montana isn’t the exception. The various skills those athletes are learning and training year round gives them the upperhand when it comes time to the football field. That’s why redshirt sophomore...
Big Sky Notebook: Regular season finales full of playoff implications
BOZEMAN — Six Big Sky Conference teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff picture going into their final regular-season games this Saturday. At least three Big Sky teams have clinched a spot in the 24-team playoff bracket and will jockey for seeding this week. Two of those playoff locks will face rivals that need wins to ensure postseason bids.
Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It
Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
Origins, superstitions and bets: inside the fans' perspective of the Brawl of the Wild
MISSOULA — The Treasure State should be proud of its Football Championship Subdivision rivalry game. The Brawl of the Wild between the University of Montana and Montana State University is real. It never deviates from its true nature. The teams despise each other, the fans follow suit and what ensues is a game that makes the rest of the state freeze in time.
A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey
When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
George Geise: For many of us, 'Brawl' just meant Cat-Griz had gone to the dogs
GREAT FALLS — Like thousands of other college football fans, I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of ESPN’s College GameDay crew for Saturday’s Bobcat-Grizzly game in Bozeman. I can hardly wait to see what kind of super-cool (more likely super-cold) environment will greet star analysts Rece Davis,...
MSU students react to ESPN's College GameDay coming to Bozeman
Brawl of the Wild prep is officially underway on campus as MSU students get ready ahead of ESPN's College GameDay visit to Bozeman.
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
Montana State golf signs out-of-state recruits Hannah Boraas, Eva Heinz
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s golf team announced the additions of two incoming freshmen on Monday. Hannah Boraas — of Alexandria, Minnesota — and Eva Heinz — of Goodyear, Arizona — will enroll as true freshmen in the fall of 2023. “We are...
ESPN's College GameDay to go live from Dyche Field Saturday morning
College GameDay will be live from Montana State University's Dyche Field from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m MST. This will be the first time the popular pregame show has made the trek to either Montana school.
Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game
The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Fresh snowfall on the way!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
