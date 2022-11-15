ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell Daily Sun

SENZON | A Change in Season

As of late, first-year Cornellians got a brief glimpse into what Ithaca winters would look like with the first snowfall of the year. The days leading up to the winter season have been an illusion as to what winter would actually be like, we had a mixture of sun, clouds and rainy weather — nonetheless, all were warm days. Even among the — at times — excessive cloudiness I still felt this overwhelming presence of gratitude in my life.
ITHACA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Greek Peak Mountain Resort projects its opening day

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Greek Peak Mountain Resort announces its first snow-making efforts of the season as it fired up its new snow guns on Monday night, November 14. The effort marked the first test of the resort’s brand new snow-making infrastructure where over 9,000 feet of new water pipe and 5,000 feet of new […]
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Winter weather advisory looms in Ithaca, Cortland

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Seasonal precipitation is on tap for much of Central New York. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Tompkins, Cortland, and Tioga Counties. It starts tomorrow afternoon and runs through late Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected, and rain and sleet combined with low temperatures could result in ice. Officials say to plan for slippery roads, slow down, and use caution when driving. The conditions could impact morning or evening commutes. Other counties affected in the area include Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Broome.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Students Share Upcoming Thanksgiving Break Plans

With Thanksgiving break beginning next week, students are excited to return to hometown routines, and those who are not going home are pleased to have some time off from classes. Cornell students hail from across the country and world, with most students coming from New York, California, New Jersey and...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

A Big Red Love Story: Alumni Hold Vow Renewal Ceremony On Campus

Rebecca Bisland ’10 and Matthew Bisland ’09 met at Cornell as fellow students in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations. They were married in a small ceremony after graduation but decided, over ten years later, to return to Ithaca and renew their vows. On Oct. 22, the...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
HOMER, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Restaurant owner remembered

The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
OWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira

9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Maguire plans latest dealership expansion in Lansing

ITHACA, N.Y.—Phil Maguire may be known as the head of the Maguire Family of Dealerships, but he is a very busy man in the world of Ithaca real estate as well. In the past several years, Maguire has built a new Nissan dealership in the village of Lansing, performed a gut renovation of their Ford-Lincoln dealership on South Meadow Street, and renovated and expanded their Chrysler Jeep Ram dealership further down the road. Plans for renovation for the Hyundai-Subaru dealership at 320 Elmira Road were approved by the city of Ithaca earlier this year.
