Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Art Hounds: Minnesota multimedia shows challenge viewers
St. Paul poet and artist Hawona Sullivan Janzen was deeply moved by the multimedia exhibition “Beneath the Stripes, Under the Stars,” curated by Fawzia Khan. Ten female artists explore American identity. All of the artists “have lived a life that requires some navigation between American culture and at...
mprnews.org
'Bring Her Home' filmmaker elevates stories of Native women lost but not forgotten
In Minnesota, officials estimate that 54 Native women are missing statewide at any given time. Although they make up less than 1 percent of the state’s population, homicide rates for Native women were seven times higher than for white women between 1990 and 2016. It’s a perilous story, one...
DeRusha Drop-In: Apostle Supper Club
The coolest-looking spot in St. Paul. So, how’s the food? The post DeRusha Drop-In: Apostle Supper Club appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
What’s The Deal With The Minnesota “Toaster Tree”?
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
Top Ten Most Loved Christmas Songs in Minnesota
I recently ran a poll on social media...name your favorite Christmas songs and your least favorite Christmas songs. Today, we'll count down the Ten Most Loved Christmas Songs in Minnesota!. 10. "Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow" by Frank Sinatra. The book Songwriters on Songwriting by Paul...
mprnews.org
Minnesota Now for Nov. 16, 2022
The Sanford and Fairview health systems are planning to merge. We talk about why that plan didn't pan out the first time it was proposed and what it could mean for patient care this time around. A new documentary tells the story of three Indigenous women working to honor their missing and murdered relatives. We'll talk with the filmmaker. Paul Huttner is back to give us a look at our extended forecast. Finally, Ellen Stanley of Womenfolk radio is here. She's featured local folk, bluegrass and roots artists for 20 years on KFAI and she's celebrating the past two decades of music with an event this weekend.
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
boreal.org
Snow totals surpass 20 inches on parts of Minnesota's North Shore
Photo: David Stieler (left) and Charlie Pavlisich pose for a photo after shoveling snow at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn. on Wednesday. Courtesy of Pete Harris. - MPR News - November 16, 2022. Snow continued to pile up along Minnesota’s North Shore on Wednesday, as totals from...
boreal.org
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
mprnews.org
Reports of hate crimes up in Minn., but proving bias remains a challenge
On Oct. 8, police in the central Minnesota city of Waite Park arrested Alyssa Holmberg after a disturbing encounter. Court documents allege that Holmberg entered a family's apartment multiple times and screamed that she was going to kill them. Police also reported that the 33-year-old Ogilvie woman chased a Somali...
mprnews.org
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Meet the Woman Who Opened Minnesota’s First Black-Owned Bridal Store
A lack of diversity in the bridal industry can leave a lot of brides-to-be disappointed when shopping for their wedding dress. “The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and representation of different cultures and backgrounds,” Love said. “I get tons of customers that walk into this bridal shop...
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses set Nov. 30 vote to authorize a new strike
Two months after calling a three-day walkout, leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association said Thursday the union will hold a new strike authorization vote on Nov. 30 amid slow-moving contract talks with the state’s major hospital systems. If approved, it would give negotiators for the 15,000-member union the power...
KIMT
Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
mprnews.org
THC edibles surge in Minnesota but safety rules are loose, regulators aren’t ready
Minnesota’s experiment legalizing synthetic-THC edibles was just two weeks away from launching this summer when a key state official confessed to her colleagues that no one really knew if the products about to hit Minnesota shelves were safe. “We have essentially created an adult use market, with no licensing,...
mprnews.org
Community leaders want new St. Paul chief to bring change, wary of empty promises
The man chosen to be the next St. Paul police chief, Axel Henry, was sworn in Wednesday after the City Council approved his nomination. Henry, who has been with the St. Paul police department for 24 years, was picked by mayor Melvin Carter out of a field of five finalists.
mprnews.org
North Shore gets a foot of lake-effect snow
An inch here, a foot there. Day 2 of mostly light to moderate snowfall is adding up across Minnesota. Snowfall totals along the North Shore exceed a foot in some locations. In Cook County, areas near Hovland picked up a total of 14 inches of snowfall so far this week.
mprnews.org
Jan Malcolm reflects on tenure as health commissioner
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm has been at the helm of the Minnesota Department of Health for a total of nine years under three different administrations. For a third of that time, she led the state through an unprecedented pandemic. Malcolm is one of several key members of Gov. Tim Walz’s...
Comments / 0