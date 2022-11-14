ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Art Hounds: Minnesota multimedia shows challenge viewers

St. Paul poet and artist Hawona Sullivan Janzen was deeply moved by the multimedia exhibition “Beneath the Stripes, Under the Stars,” curated by Fawzia Khan. Ten female artists explore American identity. All of the artists “have lived a life that requires some navigation between American culture and at...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!

Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
Kat Kountry 105

Top Ten Most Loved Christmas Songs in Minnesota

I recently ran a poll on social media...name your favorite Christmas songs and your least favorite Christmas songs. Today, we'll count down the Ten Most Loved Christmas Songs in Minnesota!. 10. "Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow" by Frank Sinatra. The book Songwriters on Songwriting by Paul...
mprnews.org

Minnesota Now for Nov. 16, 2022

The Sanford and Fairview health systems are planning to merge. We talk about why that plan didn't pan out the first time it was proposed and what it could mean for patient care this time around. A new documentary tells the story of three Indigenous women working to honor their missing and murdered relatives. We'll talk with the filmmaker. Paul Huttner is back to give us a look at our extended forecast. Finally, Ellen Stanley of Womenfolk radio is here. She's featured local folk, bluegrass and roots artists for 20 years on KFAI and she's celebrating the past two decades of music with an event this weekend.
boreal.org

Snow totals surpass 20 inches on parts of Minnesota's North Shore

Photo: David Stieler (left) and Charlie Pavlisich pose for a photo after shoveling snow at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn. on Wednesday. Courtesy of Pete Harris. - MPR News - November 16, 2022. Snow continued to pile up along Minnesota’s North Shore on Wednesday, as totals from...
mprnews.org

Reports of hate crimes up in Minn., but proving bias remains a challenge

On Oct. 8, police in the central Minnesota city of Waite Park arrested Alyssa Holmberg after a disturbing encounter. Court documents allege that Holmberg entered a family's apartment multiple times and screamed that she was going to kill them. Police also reported that the 33-year-old Ogilvie woman chased a Somali...
mprnews.org

Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger

Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
mprnews.org

Minnesota nurses set Nov. 30 vote to authorize a new strike

Two months after calling a three-day walkout, leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association said Thursday the union will hold a new strike authorization vote on Nov. 30 amid slow-moving contract talks with the state’s major hospital systems. If approved, it would give negotiators for the 15,000-member union the power...
KIMT

Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
mprnews.org

North Shore gets a foot of lake-effect snow

An inch here, a foot there. Day 2 of mostly light to moderate snowfall is adding up across Minnesota. Snowfall totals along the North Shore exceed a foot in some locations. In Cook County, areas near Hovland picked up a total of 14 inches of snowfall so far this week.
mprnews.org

Jan Malcolm reflects on tenure as health commissioner

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm has been at the helm of the Minnesota Department of Health for a total of nine years under three different administrations. For a third of that time, she led the state through an unprecedented pandemic. Malcolm is one of several key members of Gov. Tim Walz’s...
