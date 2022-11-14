ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

13News Now

Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday, turkeys and nonperishable food items needed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year right before Thanksgiving, food banks across Hampton Roads work to take hunger out of the holidays. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday morning and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, will collect food and money for more than 50 hours straight.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd …. Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of House. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one...
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kathleen “Kat” Gotthardt Berry

Southern Shores – Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning

WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

City of Norfolk Offices to Close in Observance of Thanksgiving Holiday

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) will close on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All recreation centers, Norfolk Public Library locations and Slover Library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All recreation centers, libraries and NACC will reopen at normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Police looking for missing Suffolk teen

Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/made-in-america-virginia-company-does-what-very-few-are-doing-these-days/. Drone...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?

NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Planning Commission Turns Down Strawberry Plains Townhouse Project Over Abundant Concerns

WILLIAMSBURG–Landmark Village, a proposed townhouse community along Strawberry Plains Road, ran into two obstacles it could not overcome at the Williamsburg Planning Commission’s November 16 hearing on a request to rezone 14 acres from single-family homes to higher density development: neighbors and biologists. Residents and business owners along...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
