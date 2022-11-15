ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Battle-tested Rocky Battlin' Bears volleyball to take on No. 18 Indiana Wesleyan at NAIA tourney

By JOHN LETASKY 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 2 days ago
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lhsmagpie.com

Boys Swim Team Concerned About Numbers After First Official Practice

Across the state of Indiana, boys swimmers were officially allowed to jump into the swimming pool on Nov. 7 to kick off their season. The Berries are entering the season with high expectations after placing eighth overall at last year’s IHSAA Warsaw Sectional. Junior Jake Fincher placed eighth in the 50-yard free with a time of 24.56. Senior Connor Shannon placed twelfth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1.06.96.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with...
KOKOMO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

KOKOMO, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a convenience store in Indiana sold a winning $200,000 ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express located at 1212 E. Markland Avenue in Kokomo, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday's...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store

KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212...
KOKOMO, IN
iuk.edu

Experts cite Stellantis investment as buffer in uncertain economy

KOKOMO, Ind. — At a time economists fear a recession may be looming, Kokomo and its surrounding region may feel less impact, with plans underway for a $2.5 billion venture for lithium-ion battery production plant in Howard County. Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced plans to build the plant earlier...
KOKOMO, IN
Current Publishing

Local Realtor to highlight Carmel in ‘The American Dream’ television show

Carmel will soon be featured on a television show that highlights neighborhoods across the nation through the eyes of top local real estate agents. Karen Tanner, a Carmel resident and owner of Karen Tanner Real Estate Group, will host the Carmel segment of the program “The American Dream,” called “Selling Carmel.” She and a handful of other local real estate professionals were approached by The American Dream Network about the opportunity.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
lhspennant.org

New Vape Detectors in LMS and LHS

Recently, Lebanon High Schools’ Principal Mr. Kevin O’Rourke, sent out a message making students aware of vape detectors installed in restrooms of Lebanon High School (LHS), Lebanon Middle School (LMS), and Western Boone Jr. Sr. High (WBHS) over fall break. And they seem to be doing the job,...
Current Publishing

Carmel to move ‘Morning Sun’ sculpture 2 miles north

Carmel’s most infamous piece of public art will soon be on the move. The City of Carmel plans to relocate “Morning Sun,” a $209,000 sculpture by artist Brad Howe, from the roundabout at Range Line Road and Executive Drive 2 miles north to the roundabout at Range Line Road and Lowe’s Way. The city did not provide a timeline for the move.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Snow plows on standby as more winter weather expected

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are at the ready as central Indiana expects more winter weather Monday night. The first measurable snowfall of the season comes Saturday and with it unseasonably cold temperatures. With the chillier conditions, roads may turn slick with the winter precipitation. Hamilton County EMA Dep. Director Ryan Tennessen said this past Saturday […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Kirklin American Legion Honors Local Fallen Hero In Mural

Kirklin American Legion Post 310 has a new mural on the side of its building and is catching the eye with positive reviews from many locals and visitors in town. The mural was done by Artist Leah Kallner with help from Scott Kallner. The finishing touch of phase 1 was done in time for the Annual Rabbit Supper for Veterans Day. The last piece was the name tag on the unknown solider. The name tag reads THARP and here is why.
KIRKLIN, IN
Current Publishing

Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition

In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
whatzup.com

Wait’s over: Market set to open at Electric Works

A drive just south of downtown on Broadway shows things are definitely changing at the former General Electric campus. After numerous stops and goes prior to getting all the necessary funding, Electric Works is moving right along, looking to supply office, innovation, education, health care, retail, entertainment, and community uses at the 700,000-square-foot campus.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Fort Wayne sewer overflow project nearing its end

Fort Wayne City Council is bidding out the final leg of a federally mandated ongoing effort to reduce combined sewer overflow into the city’s rivers. According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, Council will discuss an ordinance approving an almost $7.5 million sewer project. The project is part...
FORT WAYNE, IN

