Battle-tested Rocky Battlin' Bears volleyball to take on No. 18 Indiana Wesleyan at NAIA tourney

Kirklin American Legion Post 310 has a new mural on the side of its building and is catching the eye with positive reviews from many locals and visitors in town. The mural was done by Artist Leah Kallner with help from Scott Kallner. The finishing touch of phase 1 was done in time for the Annual Rabbit Supper for Veterans Day. The last piece was the name tag on the unknown solider. The name tag reads THARP and here is why.

KIRKLIN, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO