Battle-tested Rocky Battlin' Bears volleyball to take on No. 18 Indiana Wesleyan at NAIA tourney

lhsmagpie.com
Boys Swim Team Concerned About Numbers After First Official Practice
Across the state of Indiana, boys swimmers were officially allowed to jump into the swimming pool on Nov. 7 to kick off their season. The Berries are entering the season with high expectations after placing eighth overall at last year’s IHSAA Warsaw Sectional. Junior Jake Fincher placed eighth in the 50-yard free with a time of 24.56. Senior Connor Shannon placed twelfth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1.06.96.
5th annual goose reduction hunt returns to Indiana state park
NEW CASTLE, Ind — The once-endangered Canada goose has now become a nuisance for many homeowners, businesses and even state parks. One of those parks is Summit Lake State Park, and it wants hunters to help. Canada geese were on the brink of extinction in the 20th century, due...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
KOKOMO, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a convenience store in Indiana sold a winning $200,000 ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express located at 1212 E. Markland Avenue in Kokomo, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday's...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store
KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212...
WANE-TV
FOUND AT SEA: Huntington man’s GoPro intact, 2 months after sinking in Florida waters
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WANE) – Lucas Juillerat holds up a weathered camera case covered in barnacles. Protected by the case, the GoPro itself is still intact– complete with the footage documenting his jet ski ride in August, and the moment his camera sunk to the ocean floor of a Florida beach.
iuk.edu
Experts cite Stellantis investment as buffer in uncertain economy
KOKOMO, Ind. — At a time economists fear a recession may be looming, Kokomo and its surrounding region may feel less impact, with plans underway for a $2.5 billion venture for lithium-ion battery production plant in Howard County. Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced plans to build the plant earlier...
Current Publishing
Local Realtor to highlight Carmel in ‘The American Dream’ television show
Carmel will soon be featured on a television show that highlights neighborhoods across the nation through the eyes of top local real estate agents. Karen Tanner, a Carmel resident and owner of Karen Tanner Real Estate Group, will host the Carmel segment of the program “The American Dream,” called “Selling Carmel.” She and a handful of other local real estate professionals were approached by The American Dream Network about the opportunity.
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
WANE-TV
Columbia City breaks ground on new health clinic aimed at underserved populations
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel and representatives for the Bowen Center gathered Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Bowen Health Clinic that is heading to Columbia City. The Bowen Health Clinic will primarily serve low income and underserved populations with limited access...
lhspennant.org
New Vape Detectors in LMS and LHS
Recently, Lebanon High Schools’ Principal Mr. Kevin O’Rourke, sent out a message making students aware of vape detectors installed in restrooms of Lebanon High School (LHS), Lebanon Middle School (LMS), and Western Boone Jr. Sr. High (WBHS) over fall break. And they seem to be doing the job,...
Current Publishing
Carmel to move ‘Morning Sun’ sculpture 2 miles north
Carmel’s most infamous piece of public art will soon be on the move. The City of Carmel plans to relocate “Morning Sun,” a $209,000 sculpture by artist Brad Howe, from the roundabout at Range Line Road and Executive Drive 2 miles north to the roundabout at Range Line Road and Lowe’s Way. The city did not provide a timeline for the move.
Snow plows on standby as more winter weather expected
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are at the ready as central Indiana expects more winter weather Monday night. The first measurable snowfall of the season comes Saturday and with it unseasonably cold temperatures. With the chillier conditions, roads may turn slick with the winter precipitation. Hamilton County EMA Dep. Director Ryan Tennessen said this past Saturday […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kirklin American Legion Honors Local Fallen Hero In Mural
Kirklin American Legion Post 310 has a new mural on the side of its building and is catching the eye with positive reviews from many locals and visitors in town. The mural was done by Artist Leah Kallner with help from Scott Kallner. The finishing touch of phase 1 was done in time for the Annual Rabbit Supper for Veterans Day. The last piece was the name tag on the unknown solider. The name tag reads THARP and here is why.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Kelly Deacon tells me says she’s grateful for training she received earlier this year after Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw involving a school bus and a semi. She says she was working at a nearby business when she heard a...
Current Publishing
Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition
In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
whatzup.com
Wait’s over: Market set to open at Electric Works
A drive just south of downtown on Broadway shows things are definitely changing at the former General Electric campus. After numerous stops and goes prior to getting all the necessary funding, Electric Works is moving right along, looking to supply office, innovation, education, health care, retail, entertainment, and community uses at the 700,000-square-foot campus.
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
wboi.org
Fort Wayne sewer overflow project nearing its end
Fort Wayne City Council is bidding out the final leg of a federally mandated ongoing effort to reduce combined sewer overflow into the city’s rivers. According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, Council will discuss an ordinance approving an almost $7.5 million sewer project. The project is part...
