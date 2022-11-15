ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
KEYT

Meloni tells NATO it can count on Italy in Ukraine

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is pledging Italy’s “strong commitment” to NATO and efforts to help liberate Ukraine from Russia’s invasion. Meloni told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting at her office on Thursday that the best way to defend European security was to remain united. Meloni heads Italy’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. She has strongly backed Ukraine in the war, even as her two principal coalition allies, former Premier Silvio Berlusconi and League leader Matteo Salvini, have equivocated. Both men have past ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi boasted last month that he had reconnected with Putin and the two had exchanged gifts.
Newsweek

China Urges Calm After Russia-Ukraine War Missile Explodes in Poland

Beijing called for calm on Wednesday as NATO allies sought to identify the origins of a missile that exploded in a Polish border village, killing two civilians the day before. "All parties concerned should stay calm, exercise restraint and avoid escalating tensions," said Mao Ning, one of China's Foreign Ministry spokespersons.
KEYT

G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have firmly condemned the war in Ukraine and warned that the conflict is worsening the global economy. The statement at the end of their summit in Indonesia was noteworthy because world leaders managed to highlight a denunciation of the war despite the divisions among the group. G-20 includes not only Russia but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war. China’s support for a public statement critical of Russia surprised some. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the portion of the declaration dealing with the war was contentious.
BBC

Ukraine: Zelensky snubs Russia as he addresses 'G19' at G20

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on "G19" world leaders to end the Russian invasion, in a pointed snub to Moscow at the G20 summit. Mr Zelensky appeared in a video speech beamed to leaders gathered for the summit in Bali, Indonesia. Russia is a G20 member but President Putin is...
KEYT

US and Russia clash over responsibility for missile strike

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the U.N. Security Council over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border. U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo called the incident “a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation” of the nine-month war in Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council Wednesday: “This tragedy would never have happened but for Russia’s needless invasion of Ukraine and its recent missile assaults against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.” Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia countered, accusing Ukraine and Poland of trying “to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO.”
KEYT

MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s domestic spy chief says the country faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests. MI5 director Ken McCallum added to mounting warnings from U.K. authorities about Russia’s aggression and China’s growing assertiveness. He also singled out Iran as an increasing concern saying U.K authorities have uncovered at least 10 threats this year to “kidnap or even kill British or U.K.-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.” McCallum said in a speech Wednesday that Britain also faces a terror threat from both self-radicalized lone actors and groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State group which are weakened but still dangerous.
Cleveland Jewish News

Russia, Iran heading for defeat in Ukraine

Those who are nostalgic for the heyday of neoconservatism might want to know that on Wednesday, former President George W. Bush will host a video discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Bush – whose famous 2002 “Axis of Evil” State of the Union address listed Russia’s loyal ally Iran alongside...
The Independent

Sunak to ‘call out Putin’s regime’ over Ukraine war at G20 summit

Rishi Sunak will use the upcoming G20 summit to “call out Putin’s regime” over the devastation it is wreaking on Ukraine and the global economy with its invasion. The Prime Minister jets off to Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday to join other leaders of the world’s biggest economies including US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and China’s Xi Jinping.
The Associated Press

Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation partly brought on by the war, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that ending the conflict would be the “single best thing that we can do for the global economy.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, writing in the newspaper The Telegraph, called Russia a “rogue state” and slammed its president, Vladimir Putin, for staying away. “Leaders take responsibility. They show up. Yet, at the G-20 summit in Indonesia this week, one seat will remain vacant,” wrote Sunak, who took office last month. “The man who is responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine and economic strife around the world will not be there to face his peers. He won’t even attempt to explain his actions.”
KEYT

Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude,’ says Ukraine can win

DALLAS (AP) — Former President George W. Bush described the Ukrainian president as a “tough dude” on Wednesday, saying he believes Volodymyr Zelenskyy can lead his people to victory over their Russian invaders as long as they get the support they need. Bush spoke at a conference Wednesday at his Dallas institute. The conference had been set to feature a virtual conversation between Bush and Zelenskyy, but a Bush institute official said that Zelenskyy instead had to “deal with matters at home” after a barrage of Russian missiles struck targets across his country on Tuesday.
KEYT

8 years later, Dutch judges to pass verdicts in MH17 trial

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch judges are set to deliver their verdict in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian over their alleged roles in the 2014 downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet over eastern Ukraine. The judgment expected Thursday comes more than eight years after the airliner traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down during a conflict between pro-Russian separatist rebels and Ukrainian forces. All 298 people on board were killed. An international probe established that a Buk missile fired from a launcher that was trucked in from a Russian military base caused flight MH17 to explode and crash. The trial is culminating amid geopolitical shockwaves from Russia’s nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine.

