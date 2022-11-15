Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast
If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
scitechdaily.com
Antarctic Volcano: A Mountain of Terror?
Mount Terror might sound like a place to avoid. But this Antarctic volcano is not as terrifying as its name implies. From a geological perspective, the mountain itself is relatively benign. Located on the eastern side of Ross Island, it is a shield volcano that consists of numerous pyroclastic cones and lava domes. However, the volcano is now extinct—meaning that scientists consider it unlikely to erupt again. The last known eruption occurred in the Pleistocene, the geological epoch that lasted from about 2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago. Additionally, the mountain’s youngest igneous rocks are almost 1 million years old. In contrast, the neighboring Mount Erebus—thought to be the southernmost active volcano in the world—contains a churning lava lake within its caldera.
'Spectacular' and bizarre ocean creatures (like stilt-walking fish) found living near deep-sea volcanoes
Light-up fish and ancient volcanic structures are among the discoveries of a new expedition to map the remote Cocos Islands in the Indian Ocean.
watchers.news
Submarine volcanic activity in the Ahyi seamount area, Northern Mariana Islands
A submarine volcanic activity appears to be taking place in the Ahyi seamount volcano area, the Northern Mariana Islands since mid-October 2022. The last eruption at this volcano took place in 2014. Starting in mid-October 2022, hydroacoustic sensors at Wake Island began recording signals consistent with activity from an undersea...
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
What Will Happen When Mauna Loa Erupts for First Time in 40 Years?
Mauna Loa is the world's biggest, most active volcano and has been rumbling to life in recent weeks.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
Moment 12ft tiger shark rides wave directly under oblivious surfer
A huge tiger shark swam directly under an oblivious surfer in waters off the coast of Hawaii.Footage captured on Lewis Watton’s drone over Ewa Beach on 16 October, shows the 12-foot-long predator swimming among a group of surfers.The shark glided directly under one of the group, who had been paddling on a surfboard with his arms outstretched just moments before.“The surfer did not know what happened. He continued to surf for a while after the incident,” Mr Watton said.“The shark was big and beautiful... It didn’t seem aggressive at all.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon saysNewsnight plays montage of Liz Truss moments set to Rihanna’s ‘Take a Bow’Boris Johnson's sister backs Keir Starmer to be prime minister
WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Massive Shark Lurking Beneath Group of Surfers
Ewa Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Hawaii, but with these pristine views always comes the possibility of a shark lurking underneath. That’s exactly what happened on October 19, when a man named Lewis Watson was flying his drone over the beach on Oahu when he noticed a huge shark swimming near a surfer.
Homes are collapsing into the ocean in Florida. Here's what's behind the dangerous situation
Homes and buildings are collapsing into the ocean in Florida and authorities have issued warnings to evacuate some areas as Nicole pushes a huge volume of ocean water onshore.
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
A Host of Bizarre Creatures Has Been Found At The Bottom of The Ocean
From fish on stilts to creatures of ooze, the strange denizens of the deep uncovered during investigations of two new marine parks located 2,500 kilometers (about 1,500 miles) off Australia's western coast were a dream come true for researchers. Even before the expedition departed on 30 September 2022, Museums Victoria...
allthatsinteresting.com
World War II ‘Ghost Boat’ Revealed In Drought-Stricken California Lake, Leaving Experts Baffled
This Higgins boat was used for amphibious landings and has a well-documented military history — but it remains unclear how it wound up at the bottom of Lake Shasta. As many regions in the western United States face ongoing droughts, a number of objects that once lurked beneath the surfaces of lakes and rivers are revealing themselves to the world. And now, an old, rusted boat used during World War II has inexplicably been found in a lake in Northern California.
Moment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast
A fish trap thought to be at least 11,000 years old has been discovered on the ocean floor off the coast of Alaska.This video shows the moment scientists came across the oldest stone fish weir ever found, encased with grime from years underwater.Scientists with Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration are using AI to explore ancient caves in the area to try and find evidence of “early human occupation.The discovery in Shakan Bay by Prince of Wales Island pushes back native occupation of the region by more than 1,000 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike‘A star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas advertisementHarry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
Snack attack! Extraordinary moment diver NARROWLY avoids becoming tiger shark's lunch just as she's about to enter the water off the coast of Hawaii
A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a tiger shark just as she was preparing to enter the ocean off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Cameras captured the dramatic moment marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into murky, shark infested waters on Wednesday in the island of Oahu after spotting a shark bumping into plastic pollution.
watchers.news
Very strong M7.3 earthquake hits Tonga Islands region, Tsunami Advisory issued
A very strong earthquake, registered by the USGS as M7.3, hit the Tonga Islands region at 10:48 UTC on November 11, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 24.8 km (15.4 miles). EMSC is reporting M7.3 at a depth of 60 km (37 miles). The epicenter was located about...
Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered
Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
6,000-Lb. Giant Sunfish Discovered Near Portugal Is Heaviest Recorded Bony Fish in the World
The animal beats the record previously held by another giant sunfish caught off the coast of Kamogawa, Japan, in 1996 that weighed 5,070 lbs. It's official. Scientists have confirmed the discovery of the largest recorded bony fish in history. When a giant sunfish (Mola alexandrini) surfaced last December near Faial Island in the Azores archipelago in the Atlantic, the dead animal weighed in at nearly 6,050 lbs. and measured more than 10 ft., according to a study recently published in the Journal of Fish Biology. Researchers from the Atlantic...
Watch: Fly over world’s largest volcano as rumbles continue on Hawaii’s Big Island
Mauna Loa has been in a heightened state of unrest since September and is the focal point of dozens of earthquakes every day.
Scientists Just Discovered a Huge River Hidden Under Antarctica
Scientists have to factor in all kinds of variables when it comes to predicting ice loss in Antarctica as the world warms up. Now researchers need to take into account a huge river that runs for some 460 kilometers (286 miles) deep beneath the ice; a distance longer than the river Thames that runs through London in the UK.
