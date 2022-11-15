Read full article on original website
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Maize n Brew
Michigan Reacts Survey: Who bears the blame for the woes in the passing game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Achieving their first 10-0 start since the 2006 season, the Michigan Wolverines have been as...
Michigan RB CJ Stokes providing early return on investment for Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back CJ Stokes was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, but as he bluntly told reporters on Tuesday night, “I’m not a three-star.”. “I want to get that out of the way first,” he says. So when the...
Takeaways: Michigan lights up Pitt behind Bufkin breakout, bounce-back bench performance
The No. 20 Michigan basketball team was firing on all cylinders Wednesday, as it turned on the jets in the second half to beat Pittsburgh, 91-60 to open the Legends Classic in Brooklyn. Following the came, we broke down our biggest takeaways from the game. Michigan’s offense was masterful.
Michigan 91, Pitt 60: Wolverines dominate to advance to Legends Classic finals
The Michigan men’s basketball team cruised to a 91-60 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night to advance to the Legends Classic finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who scored 17 points in as many minutes before fouling out. Hunter Dickinson...
247Sports
Charlotte football hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, per reports
Charlotte football is hiring Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as its next head coach, according to reports Tuesday, including Bruce Feldman. Poggi has worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan since 2021. "Poggi is expected to remain on with the Michigan program for the rest of the Wolverines season,"...
MLive.com
Big Ten waiting on prosecutor’s decision before potential discipline for Michigan-MSU tunnel incidents
It has been more than two weeks since violent postgame incidents involving players occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following an Oct. 29 rivalry win for the Wolverines against the Spartans. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles and the University of Michigan Police Department on...
College Football Analyst's Michigan State Joke Going Viral
The third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season are scheduled to be released between games at the StateFarm Champions Classic on Tuesday night. The first game of the night, No. 4 Kentucky vs. Michigan State, is currently in double overtime — significantly delaying the CFP rankings release.
Inside Michigan State's slick inbounds play that forced a second OT in Kentucky win
INDIANAPOLIS — While election season is over, and Tom Izzo is far too honest to be a politician, he did make a savvy appeal to his base at a critical juncture in Michigan State’s win over Kentucky on Tuesday night. A flea flicker? With a guy named Walker?...
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
Tom Izzo applauded, John Calipari questioned by national media after Michigan State stuns No. 4 Kentucky
Kentucky was not able to slam the door shut multiple times despite a herculean effort from big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Meanwhile, embattled forwards Mady Sissoko (16 points, eight rebounds) and Joey Hauser (23 points, eight rebounds) had their fingerprints all over Michigan State's upset victory. "I’m proud of guys like...
Coach Mel Tucker speaks about the latest in Michigan State football
The Spartans beat Rutgers University at Spartan Stadium Saturday 27-21.
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast
John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
10 remnants of the University of Michigan’s ‘lost campus’
ANN ARBOR, MI - For 185 years, the University of Michigan has left its mark on Ann Arbor. Some of those marks are no longer around. UM was established in Detroit in 1817 and moved to Ann Arbor in 1837. That was the same year Michigan became a state, and the young city of Ann Arbor had less than 5,000 residents, according to census data.
Youth headline a successful opening day of firearm deer season in Jackson area
JEROME, MI -- Opening day of the 2022 firearm deer season was headlined with several youth grabbing their first deer. Hunters started trickling in to the Jerome Country Market around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to hang their deer up at the buck pole, or to drop it off for processing.
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters wrap up first day of firearm deer season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of hunters took to the woods Tuesday to bag a buck or doe on the first day of firearm deer hunting season. In Hillsdale County, Jerome’s Country Market saw hunters bring in their kills for a chance at a $1,000 prize for the biggest buck.
247Sports
