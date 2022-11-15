McAlister’s Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Opelousas, LA at 688 Creswell Lane Opelousas, LA 70570 at 10 a.m. on November 17, 2022. Their ears must have been ringing, because several of our followers were asking us just today for opening date information. And at the time, we didn’t know. But hey, look at that, McAlister’s slipped into my email like pssst, we are opening soon!

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO