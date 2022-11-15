Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Opelousas faces Lakeshore's potent rushing attack in regional round
The Opelousas Tigers will face Lakeshore in the Division II playoffs at home Friday night. Opelousas will have to stop the run and execute with a young team if it is going to beat Lakeshore, according to coach Jimmy Zachery. “They run the ball well and have some big linemen,"...
KPLC TV
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
1037thegame.com
Perkins named SEC Player of the Week
The LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for week 11 after his monumental performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks last Saturday. The true freshman tied the school’s sack record with four in what was one of the best all-around games for a Tiger’s...
1037thegame.com
House, Daniels receives award recognition
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House was nominated for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in the country. Only 51 of the 1,500 assistant coaches throughout Division I football are nominated for the award. Also, quarterback Jaydon Daniels has been named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and the Walter Camp Award, which goes to the top quarterback and top offensive player respectively.
1037thegame.com
Kenneth Almendares named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week
Louisiana’s Kenneth Almendares was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10 after connecting on five field goals during the Cajuns’ 36-17 victory over Georgia Southern at home last Thursday. The Clute, Texas native tied the school record for the most...
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
Hammond, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Live Oak High School soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lady Cardinals compete in State Championship Match
The E.D. White volleyball team fell in the Division III State Championship Match on Saturday, falling in a thrilling 4-sets match to Dunham. See photos of the match online. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTOR.
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
1037thegame.com
Acadiana Musician Nominated For Grammy
Congratulations to Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas. They’ve been nominated for a Grammy for the best Regional Roots Album. Their Latest release “Lucky Man” got the nod. I had the pleasure of working with them at Downtown Alive several years ago. Their energetic brand of Zydeco is infectious, to say the least.
fox8live.com
Two Thibodaux football players reunite as Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - From athletes to officers, two Thibodaux football players have reunited as Lafourche Parish deputies. Donald Gaulden will join his former Thibodaux High School teammate Makel Delatte at the sheriff’s office. Gaulden serves as a correctional officer and Delatte is a patrol deputy. “We wish...
The New McAlister’s Deli In Opelousas Is Set To Open November 17th
McAlister’s Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Opelousas, LA at 688 Creswell Lane Opelousas, LA 70570 at 10 a.m. on November 17, 2022. Their ears must have been ringing, because several of our followers were asking us just today for opening date information. And at the time, we didn’t know. But hey, look at that, McAlister’s slipped into my email like pssst, we are opening soon!
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
lafourchegazette.com
Local men among new State Troopers
Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
1037thegame.com
Girard Park Circle Is Closed
A portion of Girard Park Circle will be closed, effective November 14th, for the installation of a raised crosswalk. The affected area is between East Lewis Street and the Girard Park Circle parking garage. Detours will be posted. The road is expected to remain closed until mid-December. Source: LCG.
theadvocate.com
Chick-fil-A purchases five acres for its fourth location in Lafayette; Here's where it will open
Chick-fil-A has bought the property along Johnston Street for what would be its fourth Lafayette location. The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show. The popular quick-serve restaurant chain had applied for a building permit with Lafayette...
stmarynow.com
Superintendent won't seek contract extension
CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Superintendent Dr. Theresa Bagwell told School Board members Thursday that she isn’t seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in June. School Board President Kenneth Alfred made that announcement at Thursday’s regular meeting. Bagwell met with School Board members in a closed-door...
1037thegame.com
Blue Dog in Space Exhibit Coming to New Iberia
A Blue Dog art exhibition is coming to New Iberia. It is called, “Blue Dog in Space,” with Wendy Rodrigue. It’s part of the Life and Legacy Tour. This is a chance to see George Rodrigue’s original paintings up close. She is making a few stops in Mississippi and then on-ward to Louisiana for a visit in New Iberia, George Rodrigue’s hometown.
KPLC TV
Jennings man arrested following Hwy 26 shooting and high-speed chase
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 26 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 26 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
theadvocate.com
Man killed in shooting on Elena Drive in Lafayette Parish
One man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Elena Drive around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Boclair, 36, was killed in the shooting, sheriff’s office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
Comments / 0