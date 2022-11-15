The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...

