Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD trustees to consider policies relating to books in libraries, classrooms Nov. 17

Trustees will consider policies relating to the challenging of books in the district's libraries during its Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will consider action regarding two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. The two policies, EFA...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Search for superintendent begins again for Austin ISD

To achieve transparency, Austin ISD board President Geronimo Rodriguez said the transition will be an open process in which the board and trustee-elects will hear from the parents of students, staff members and the AISD community to make an informed decision. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD is poised to begin...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays CISD faces $7M budget deficit following an attendance shortfall for 2021-22 school year

Hays CISD is facing a $7 million budget deficit following a shortfall in attendance for the 2021-22 school year. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) During the Superintendent Report at the Nov. 14 Hays CISD board meeting, Superintendent Eric Wright said the district is facing a $7 million budget deficit as a result of an attendance shortfall during the 2021-22 school year.
HAYS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water

Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Stony Point High School on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Wimberley View

City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan

The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays CISD receives 'superior' rating for School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report

Hays CISD received an "A" rating for its Financial Accountability Integrity and Rating System of Texas report. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays CISD board of trustees held the first hearing of the district’s School Financial Integrity and Rating System of Texas report Nov. 14. Every district in the state must prepare an annual financial management report to ensure public schools "are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices," according to the Texas Education Agency.
HAYS, TX
KWTX

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
KILLEEN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Groundbreaking event coming for 40,000-square-foot business park in Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will co-host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city. (Community Impact Staff) Members of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce and the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

St. David's Foundation awards scholarships to students in Hays County seeking careers in health care

The St. David's Foundation awarded 41 students scholarships from the Neal Kocurek Scholarship program in September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The St. David's Foundation awarded scholarships to seven high school students from Hays County, including Buda and Kyle, in September:. Lizbeth Campos, Johnson High School. Giselle Flores, Lehman High School. Kylie...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

