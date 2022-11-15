Read full article on original website
Round Rock ISD trustees to consider policies relating to books in libraries, classrooms Nov. 17
Trustees will consider policies relating to the challenging of books in the district's libraries during its Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will consider action regarding two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. The two policies, EFA...
Search for superintendent begins again for Austin ISD
To achieve transparency, Austin ISD board President Geronimo Rodriguez said the transition will be an open process in which the board and trustee-elects will hear from the parents of students, staff members and the AISD community to make an informed decision. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD is poised to begin...
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
Hays CISD faces $7M budget deficit following an attendance shortfall for 2021-22 school year
Hays CISD is facing a $7 million budget deficit following a shortfall in attendance for the 2021-22 school year. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) During the Superintendent Report at the Nov. 14 Hays CISD board meeting, Superintendent Eric Wright said the district is facing a $7 million budget deficit as a result of an attendance shortfall during the 2021-22 school year.
Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water
Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
fox7austin.com
Stony Point High School on lockdown
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
Officials to consider creation of TIRZ for Hutto Megasite
The Megasite is approximately a 1,400-acre tract near Hutto's eastern edge set aside for industrial development. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Hutto City Council will hold a public hearing at its Nov. 17 meeting before voting on creation of a new tax increment reinvestment zone at the city's 1,400-acre Megasite on Hwy. 79.
City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan
The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
Construction to begin in December on Hutto's Gus Almquist Middle School
Located just south of Kerley Elementary, Gus Almquist Middle School will have a capacity of 1,200 students. (Rendering courtesy VLK Architects) Hutto ISD's third middle school, Gus Almquist Middle School, will begin construction this December. At a Nov. 10 meeting, HISD trustees approved a $7.55 million guaranteed maximum price agreement...
Agreement with TxDOT, Spanish Oaks development top Bee Cave City Council Nov. 8 agenda
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Council approves an agreement with TxDOT...
Bee Cave to take over local road signals, provide funds for Special Olympics Texas
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds for Special Olympics Texas during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Bee Cave...
Hays CISD receives 'superior' rating for School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report
Hays CISD received an "A" rating for its Financial Accountability Integrity and Rating System of Texas report. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays CISD board of trustees held the first hearing of the district’s School Financial Integrity and Rating System of Texas report Nov. 14. Every district in the state must prepare an annual financial management report to ensure public schools "are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices," according to the Texas Education Agency.
KWTX
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
MAPS: Where did the Round Rock ISD trustee candidates receive the most support from voters?
Three of five incumbents on Round Rock ISD's board of trustees won reelection in the Nov. 8 election.
Groundbreaking event coming for 40,000-square-foot business park in Pflugerville
The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will co-host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city. (Community Impact Staff) Members of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce and the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city.
Cedar Park selects contractor for New Hope Drive extension; plus other local transportation updates
See updates from the latest transportation projects in Cedar Park and Leander. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved the contractors for the construction of the New Hope Drive extension project at its Sept. 22 meeting. The project will include 1.8 miles of new roadway intended to connect New...
St. David's Foundation awards scholarships to students in Hays County seeking careers in health care
The St. David's Foundation awarded 41 students scholarships from the Neal Kocurek Scholarship program in September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The St. David's Foundation awarded scholarships to seven high school students from Hays County, including Buda and Kyle, in September:. Lizbeth Campos, Johnson High School. Giselle Flores, Lehman High School. Kylie...
Pflugerville teacher who made ‘inappropriate’ comments no longer employed by district
A Pflugerville ISD teacher accused by parents of making racist comments with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district, according to a letter from Pflugerville Superintendent Douglas Killian.
KWTX
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
KVUE
Community of 3D-printed homes planned for Georgetown
Georgetown is going high-tech with hundreds of new 3D-printed homes. KVUE's Matt Fernandez got a look at how the homes are built.
