Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and for all my last-minute planners, time is running out. If you’re skipping the traditional family meal, want to start a new tradition, or just want to switch things up to save a few coins, Baltimore has plenty of options to choose from! Below are places open on Thanksgiving Day in […] The post Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
TMZ.com

Tupac Shakur's Teenage Home Listed for Sale in Baltimore

The late Tupac Shakur called many places home in his lifetime -- including Baltimore, and the residence where he began to hone his legendary penmanship is currently up for grabs. The Greenmount Ave block where the 2-unit building resides has already been dubbed "Tupac Shakur Way," and now the home...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eater

A Hit Korean Fried Chicken Stall From Baltimore Is Coming to D.C.

A fledgling Baltimore stall slinging South Korea’s famed gangjeong chicken will add a second location in D.C. next year, with more on the way. The Chicken Lab, one of 20 vendors in Federal Hill’s buzzy Cross Street Market, centers around a specific style of poultry preparation where chunks of chicken are battered, deep fried, and then tossed in a sticky, sweet-and-spicy sauce to deliver a crispy consistency in each bite.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning about the Pizza Statue at Pizza John's in Essex

HI Everyone!Remember a couple of weeks ago when we first went to look at we are now calling a "Local Landmark" for the "Where's Marty?" segment? We were in Middle River at the "Landing Strip" to look at the refurbished fighter plane on the roof that has been stopping traffic on Eastern Avenue for years.This is a segment that K2 and I are really excited about. It takes us right to the communities that make up the vibe of Baltimore. (And if you have an idea about a "Landmark" that has been "stopping traffic" for over 25 years e mail me about...
ESSEX, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food to Open 6th Store in Baltimore

Giant Food will debut its newest layout and format on Nov. 18 with the opening of a new store in Baltimore. Located at 857 East Fort Avenue, the store will serve as the regional grocer’s sixth location in the city of Baltimore. 44,000-square-feet store will feature enhanced and expansive...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Kingsville couple purchase winning $50,000 scratch-off in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A birthday gathering at a local Perry Hall establishment led to an unexpected Lottery windfall for a Kingsville couple. The pair, who have chosen to remain anonymous, were with friends at DeSantis Pizza Grill and Bar in Perry Hall at a birthday event when the husband purchased Maryland Lottery scratch-offs. Their visit came after the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won in the November 7 drawing.
PERRY HALL, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Editorial: Broadcast legend Stan Stovall retires

They say you can never go home again. But, fortunately, when it comes to our friend, Stan Stovall, he did. As we look back at his storied career, we cherish the meticulous professionalism that makes Stan, Stan. From the most serious and tragic of headlines to the most joyous of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

John Waters' art collection to go on display and the Baltimore Museum of Art

BALTIMORE -- The John Waters Collection, featuring 90 works from the Baltimore artist's private collection, opens Sunday at the Baltimore Museum of Art.The filmmaker, artist, and provocateur recently bequeathed upon his death his collection of nearly 375 works."It's an extraordinary gift. It's very generous," BMA Associate Curator of Contemporary Art Leila Grothe said. "They represent a type of contemporary art the BMA just doesn't really have. So, he's bringing us into a new type of contemporary art."Waters says the museum sparked his creativity when he was a child."I hope that I can do the same thing for the next weird little kid that wants to take a picture that nobody likes," Waters said. "I would always just say (the collection is) delightful for all the wrong reasons."The works are from three of Waters' homes—in New York City, San Francisco, and Baltimore. He calls the artworks his "roommates.""It's a super generous gift he's sharing. It's a lifetime full of collecting," co-curator and artist Jack Pierson said.The museum refers to the exhibition as an "articulation of American individualism . . . particularly as it relates to queer identity and freedom of expression."
BALTIMORE, MD

