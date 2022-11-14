ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

A former UVA football player is suspected of a mass shooting on the Virginia Campus killing three including a football player

Former Virginia football player Christopher Jones Jr. is on the run right now after reportedly shooting and killing mulitple people at the University of Virginia in a parking garage. Chris Jones, a former UVA football player and current student, is suspected to be responsible for the shooting, the school announced.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Named Candidate For Job

Scott Frost has not been in the headlines ever since Nebraska fired him in September. However, he could return to coaching as early as next season. Avinash Kunnath of Write for California mentioned Frost as a potential candidate to become Cal's next offensive coordinator. After losing its sixth game in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing

There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
The Spun

What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss

No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Former Alabama star bashes team over down season

The standards at Alabama are so high that a two-loss season is regarded as unacceptable. Just ask former running back Bo Scarbrough. Scarbrough, who won two titles in three seasons with the Crimson Tide between 2015 and 2017, was sharply critical of the 2022 team, accusing them of not being focused on winning titles.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Stetson Bennett is no longer a game manager: The Georgia Show

Stetson Bennett isn’t a ‘game manager’ anymore. The Georgia quarterback showed us something at Mississippi State over the weekend. Yes, he had two interceptions on the stat sheet. He probably could have had one more. But go back and watch the game. Those thread-the-needle throws to Kearis...
ATLANTA, GA
LSUCountry

State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

College Football Player Killed In Shooting Sunday Night

An active Virginia Cavaliers football player was reportedly among those killed during a shooting in Charlottesville on Sunday night. D'Sean Perry, a defensive end and linebacker for the Virginia football team, has reportedly been killed. A shooting reportedly took place on Virginia's campus on Sunday night, leaving three people dead...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

