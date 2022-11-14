News on Xbox's Perfect Dark reboot has been coming along slowly, but Crystal Dynamics CEO Phil Rogers recently commented on the game during an earnings call for parent company Embracer Group. During the call, Rogers said that "the project is going extremely well." Development on the game is a joint venture between The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics. The latter company's involvement was revealed last year, prior to its purchase by Embracer Group. However, The Initiative confirmed earlier this year that Crystal Dynamics will continue working alongside them. During the call, Rogers went on to praise the collaboration between the two teams.

9 HOURS AGO