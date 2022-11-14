Read full article on original website
ComicBook
BioWare Seemingly Confirms Two Major Things About Mass Effect 4
BioWare, during the recent N7-day celebrations, has seemingly confirmed two major things about the new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many, and Mass Effect 5 by a few others. The dual confirmation is hidden away in a very easy-to-miss detail that as you would expect has been missed by many, including hardcore fans of the sci-fi RPG series. The hidden detail isn't in the actual main N7-day teaser but a piece of concept art that followed it. And in this piece of concept art, there appears to be a "Solar Electronics" sign.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
CNET
Best PS Plus Games: Ratchet & Clank, Tom Clancy and Skyrim Lead November Titles
PlayStation Plus adds even more games to its large catalog of titles in November. One of the most iconic RPGs makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service this month along with other stellar games. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is now out for PS Plus Extra and...
IGN
Waking Oni Games discusses IGN Plus Game of The Month Onsen Master
If you are a fan of bizarre games (as we are), we've got a fun premise for you: What if you could run a spa for spirits? Waking Oni Games' "Onsen Master" charges you with bathing yokai, so Derrick Fields, studio founder and designer, answers questions and explains the inspiration, goals, and cultural fusion it brings to bear.
CoinTelegraph
First Look: Interview with CEO of Upcoming Free-to-Play, Play-to-Earn RPG
In the rapidly expanding world of NFT gaming, new projects are racing to redefine what can be done both within the games themselves and in the broader economic ecosystem in which these games exist. One new project, Tachyon Domination, has moved the arena to space, inviting users to compete with each other for galactic supremacy while offering numerous opportunities to earn on their efforts.
CoinTelegraph
Heroic Story secures $6 million to build Web3 tabletop RPG world
Web3 gaming protocol Heroic Story raised $6 million in a seed round led by Upfront Ventures with participation from Multicoin Capital and Polygon Technology, the company announced on Nov. 17. The funds will be used to hire talent, market the live beta and develop on-chain technology for a massively multiplayer...
nftevening.com
Puffverse Will Launch The First Phase Of PuffGo Football This Week
The Disney-esque metaverse known as Puffverse is launching the first phase of a Football Mode for its flagship game, PuffGo. Launching on November 20th, PuffGo Football will allow players to interact with Puff Football NFTs. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to earn USDT. Read on to find out more about PuffGo Football, and how you can buy a PuffGo NFT.
ComicBook
Perfect Dark Developer Says the Xbox Game is Coming Along "Extremely Well"
News on Xbox's Perfect Dark reboot has been coming along slowly, but Crystal Dynamics CEO Phil Rogers recently commented on the game during an earnings call for parent company Embracer Group. During the call, Rogers said that "the project is going extremely well." Development on the game is a joint venture between The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics. The latter company's involvement was revealed last year, prior to its purchase by Embracer Group. However, The Initiative confirmed earlier this year that Crystal Dynamics will continue working alongside them. During the call, Rogers went on to praise the collaboration between the two teams.
Every PlayStation Studios game available on Windows PC
We've rounded up a list of every PlayStation Studios game available for your Windows PC.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
dailycoin.com
Gala Games’ Shooter Game Superior is Live on Steam, Revokes Support for Web 3.0 Technology
Gala Games’ highly anticipated co-op shooter, Superior, is up for grabs as an ‘early access’ game on Steam, one of the world’s leading video game distribution services. Unlike previous playtests, players can now buy the game on the Steam store and gain immediate access to download and play.
todaynftnews.com
Over 100 Sandbox’s Sports Lands NFTs sell in 24 hours
The Sandbox introduces the football world called Hermit Crab Game. The Sandbox has also launched a collection of NFT collectables. Over 1000 wearable NFTs from the Sportsland and soccer fans collection by Hermit Crab Game have already been sold within 24 hours. With the NFT Marketplace being uncertain and so...
tryhardguides.com
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Version 3.11 adds a new playable character, Incarnation Shards exchange system, and more
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is an action-packed battle game with swords, magic, and iconic SAO (Sword Art Online) characters. It is a JRPG where players take on the role of Kirito and forge relationships and bonds with various characters to be playable. Through the course, Bandai Namco has managed to improve the game’s overall experience. Recently, Bandai Namco released the details regarding Version 3.11 of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris.
Android Headlines
Warcraft Arclight Rumble PvP goes live for closed beta players
Warcraft Arclight Rumble has PvP now, just in case you have access to the closed beta and wanted to give it a try. Earlier this morning Blizzard put out a blog post that details PvP being added to the game as part of its o.9.4 patch. Keep in mind that this game is still in closed beta. So that means you need to have been invited to play. Just like the first closed beta that went live earlier this year.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - All Legendary Chests: Midgard
This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you every Raven location in Midgard. *SPOILER WARNING* This region unlocks roughly halfway through GoW Ragnarok's story, meaning that this video contains some unavoidable mid-game spoilers. If you haven't completed the main quest called The Reckoning, we reccomend holding off watching this video until you have.
Polygon
Overwatch 2’s newest hero Ramattra tackles the game’s toughest topic
The new Overwatch 2 hero Ramattra is a badass tank with a powerful, terrifying Nemesis form, and deep links to the overall lore of the universe. He’s the leader of Null Sector, a former Shambali monk, and an antagonist to the newly reformed Overwatch organization. His inclusion also further develops omnic lore, one of the central pillars of Overwatch as a universe. Unfortunately, that lore started as a loaded discrimination and civil rights metaphor, and every new addition to the story confuses things further.
tryhardguides.com
Pokémon TCG Live goes global this week, replacing TCG Online
Pokémon TCG Online is officially being phased out as Pokémon TCG Live rolls out its Beta this week. This new version of Pokémon’s online trading card game experience will also be free to play, available on iOS, Android, PC and macOS. The new update to the...
Gamespot
You Can Now Open Discord Voice Chat Directly From Your Xbox
Starting today, every Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One console owner can join a Discord voice call directly from the console, without using the mobile app. You can activate Discord voice chat from your console via the following steps:. Link your Discord and Xbox accounts (You might have to relink...
geeksaroundglobe.com
The Best Games for History Nerds
Playing a game that’s set in a different time period enables you to forget about the mundanity of everyday life and instead sink right into the story. There are plenty of games with a historical twist, from quickplay favorites like Caesar’s Victory, which can be found at https://www.bovada.lv/casino, to cult classics like Civilization that is now on its sixth installment.
nftevening.com
Arcade Apes Speakeasy Cocktail and Gaming Bar Wows Guests
London-based gaming bar “Arcade Apes” brings web3 enthusiasts and the crypto curious together via indulging experiences, including an art gallery, arcade gaming, and board games. The space is host to a variety of events surrounding NFT projects. Learn more about the Arcade Apes project and how you can book a slot below!
