ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Mississippi governor proposes arming teachers, staff with guns in schools

Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

King won’t seek re-election to Mississippi Transportation Commission

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – South Mississippi will elect a new representative to the state’s transportation commission in the statewide election next year. Tom King, the incumbent since 2012 and current commission chair, announced Wednesday, Nov. 16 he will not seek reelection to the post. Before election as Southern District Transportation Commissioner, King served as […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Eliminating income tax remains priority for Gov. Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation. One of the top priorities for the governor is to eliminate the income tax. During this year’s Hobnob event, Reeves said he would push for the “full and complete elimination” of the income tax in the upcoming legislative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Things To Know Tuesday, November 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A group of pro-life doctors fears Mississippi’s abortion ban may not...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
LOUISIANA STATE
wcbi.com

MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi Justice Institute makes the claim in a lawsuit it filed Monday on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. The lawsuit argues that when the U.S....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes October 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the October 2022 transfer to the State. The MLC completed the transfer of $9,579,510.40 to the state of Mississippi bringing fiscal year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
PLANetizen

Proposed Legislation Sounds Alarm on Mississippi River Drought

The once ‘mighty’ Mississippi River, whose watershed covers 41 percent of the lower 48 states, is running dry. Writing for American Rivers, Amy Souers Kober reports on the crisis, which is already disrupting goods movement, tourism, and other economic activity along the river. Home to 241 fish species,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi

Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018.  Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
panolian.com

State auditor sends demand letter to private prison

State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million after the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount—$1,991,774.10—includes interest and investigative costs.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy