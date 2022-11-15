Read full article on original website
Mississippi groups react to the Governor’s education priorities within his Executive Budget Recommendation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is making his funding agenda known to lawmakers before they return to the Capitol in January. They aren’t obligated to follow the recommendation. But it gives insight into what Reeves will support. There’s a lot in the recommendation from a repeat call...
Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
Education, healthcare, safety top Reeves’ priority list for 2024 executive budget
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has released his 2024 Executive Budget Recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. Recommendations focus on strengthening Mississippi’s economy, education, and workforce as well as combatting crime, lowering healthcare costs, and eliminating the income tax.
Council to vote on EPA plan to fix Mississippi water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Mississippi’s capital city are scheduled to vote Thursday on a proposed agreement with the federal government for how to fix the city’s water system, which came dangerously close to collapsing more than two months ago. Details of the proposal had not...
Mississippi has lowest voter turnout in U.S. for midterm elections: data
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a Washington Post analysis of Associated Press and U.S. Election Project Data, Mississippi had the lowest voter turnout in the country for this year’s midterm elections. Coming in at just 31.5%, this is more than an eleven percent decrease compared to the 2018 midterms. Nationally, midterm voter turnout was […]
Mississippi governor proposes arming teachers, staff with guns in schools
Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
King won’t seek re-election to Mississippi Transportation Commission
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – South Mississippi will elect a new representative to the state’s transportation commission in the statewide election next year. Tom King, the incumbent since 2012 and current commission chair, announced Wednesday, Nov. 16 he will not seek reelection to the post. Before election as Southern District Transportation Commissioner, King served as […]
Eliminating income tax remains priority for Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation. One of the top priorities for the governor is to eliminate the income tax. During this year’s Hobnob event, Reeves said he would push for the “full and complete elimination” of the income tax in the upcoming legislative […]
Things To Know Tuesday, November 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A group of pro-life doctors fears Mississippi’s abortion ban may not...
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi Justice Institute makes the claim in a lawsuit it filed Monday on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. The lawsuit argues that when the U.S....
Mississippi Lottery makes October 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the October 2022 transfer to the State. The MLC completed the transfer of $9,579,510.40 to the state of Mississippi bringing fiscal year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds […]
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
House committee hears hours of testimony on mental health resources in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippian’s mental health issues are impacting more than just the state hospitals. Tuesday, a House Judiciary B subcommittee came together to talk about potential solutions. “If a fifth of your population in the state of Mississippi has a serious mental health disorder, a brain disorder,...
Scott Jensen says Minnesota GOP can't win without new stance on abortion
(FOX 9) - Scott Jensen, who lost to Gov. Tim Walz in last week's midterm election, says he and other Republicans erred on the abortion issue and that the party needs to change its stance to win Minnesota statewide elections. "The hardline position on abortion isn’t going to win," Jensen...
Mississippi says private prison firm owes state $2 million for understaffing prisons
The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts from...
Proposed Legislation Sounds Alarm on Mississippi River Drought
The once ‘mighty’ Mississippi River, whose watershed covers 41 percent of the lower 48 states, is running dry. Writing for American Rivers, Amy Souers Kober reports on the crisis, which is already disrupting goods movement, tourism, and other economic activity along the river. Home to 241 fish species,...
Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi
Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018. Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
State auditor sends demand letter to private prison
State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million after the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount—$1,991,774.10—includes interest and investigative costs.
