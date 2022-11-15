ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Wild Fires Reported Across Hudson Valley, New York State

First responders had to deal with fires across eight New York counties, including in the Hudson Valley, that burned through 500 acres. On Tuesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This past week, the DEC responded to eight wildland fires across many New York counties.
New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately

I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
NEWBURGH, NY
Literal Dumpster Fire Cost a New York Man Thousands

There's plenty of metaphorical dumpster fires in New York: traffic after a fender-bender on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge, the crowds of leaf-peeping tourists each fall, or when your uncle decides to ask everybody who they voted for over Thanksgiving dinner. Finally, we can add a real one to the list.
NEW YORK STATE
4 Hudson Valley NY Wineries Say These Are Your Thanksgiving Wines

Looking for ideas for Hudson Valley wines for your Thanksgiving or Holiday entertaining? Which ones work well with food? Turkey and potentially heated family conversations?. Instead of struggling to figure out which wines would be perfect with the dinner (and maybe those heated family discussions), I reached out to several wineries in the Hudson Valley, via email or through their websites looking for recommendations. Here are a few, as recommended by the wineries.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold

A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
What are These Hudson Valley Predators Scared of?

Do you know what to do when approached by wildlife? The answer to this question would be, depending on the animal that presents itself to us. At times, we think that we may know what to do when an animal or predator is near us. However, at that very moment, it may seem unclear.
Water Main Break Causes Delays On Busy Road In Yonkers

Police are warning commuters to avoid a busy road in Westchester County due to delays caused by an active water main break. The break happened on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16 in Yonkers on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) between Ashburton Avenue and Palmer Road, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from around 4 p.m.
YONKERS, NY
