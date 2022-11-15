Read full article on original website
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
Season of Hope Toy Drive Benefits Children in Northwestern NJProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
New York Offers Reward For Wanted Hudson Valley Murder Suspects
Two men accused of killing a Hudson Valley man outside of his home are still on the run. A large reward is now being offered to find the men. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department highlighted a reward for information regarding a July murder. Large Reward For City...
8 Wild Fires Reported Across Hudson Valley, New York State
First responders had to deal with fires across eight New York counties, including in the Hudson Valley, that burned through 500 acres. On Tuesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This past week, the DEC responded to eight wildland fires across many New York counties.
New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately
I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
New York ‘Legends’ Close Hudson Valley Eatery After Nearly 50 Years
A popular Hudson Valley eatery has closed after nearly 50 years. Bueti's Deli opened up in Westchester County in 1977. "Proud to be serving Mount Kisco and Bedford Hills since 1977!," the deli's Facebook states. Owners closed down the Mount Kisco location a few years ago and Hudson Valley Post...
Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley
Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
Literal Dumpster Fire Cost a New York Man Thousands
There's plenty of metaphorical dumpster fires in New York: traffic after a fender-bender on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge, the crowds of leaf-peeping tourists each fall, or when your uncle decides to ask everybody who they voted for over Thanksgiving dinner. Finally, we can add a real one to the list.
Ulster County Dollar General Reportedly Robbed, Police Asking for Help
The alleged burglary took place on Monday, November 14th. One of the most popular discount stores in the Hudson Valley was reportedly robbed in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th, according to police. According to the Ellenville Police Departments Facebook page, they are now searching for a person...
Startling: Poacher With a Crossbow Caught in Ulster County
Hunting season is in full swing in New York, but not everyone is playing by the rules. A sneaky poacher in Ulster County was recently snared on an illegal outing, and how they were caught was something straight out of a movie. Legal Hunting Season in New York State. Deer...
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley: Snow With School Delays Predicted For New York
Many counties in the Hudson Valley are forecast to deal with the first snowstorm of the season. The storm could lead to some school delays. On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a chance of the region seeing snow for the first time this season. The Twitter page Will it...
4 Hudson Valley NY Wineries Say These Are Your Thanksgiving Wines
Looking for ideas for Hudson Valley wines for your Thanksgiving or Holiday entertaining? Which ones work well with food? Turkey and potentially heated family conversations?. Instead of struggling to figure out which wines would be perfect with the dinner (and maybe those heated family discussions), I reached out to several wineries in the Hudson Valley, via email or through their websites looking for recommendations. Here are a few, as recommended by the wineries.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold
A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
What are These Hudson Valley Predators Scared of?
Do you know what to do when approached by wildlife? The answer to this question would be, depending on the animal that presents itself to us. At times, we think that we may know what to do when an animal or predator is near us. However, at that very moment, it may seem unclear.
5 Fantastic Things You Don’t Know About the Bear Mountain Bridge
Have you ever walked across anyone of the bridges that cross the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley? Think you might want to give it a try? There are 5 bridges that are a part of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridges. Where are those bridges located? The Newburgh-Beacon...
Water Main Break Causes Delays On Busy Road In Yonkers
Police are warning commuters to avoid a busy road in Westchester County due to delays caused by an active water main break. The break happened on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16 in Yonkers on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) between Ashburton Avenue and Palmer Road, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from around 4 p.m.
7 Hotels in Poughkeepsie, New York Ranked Worst to Best
A lot of people travel to or through the Hudson Valley region of New York. If you or a relative need to stay in the Poughkeepsie area then you might want to check out these hotel ratings. The holidays are coming and people will be leaving the area but plenty...
I-95 in New Rochelle reopens following tractor-trailer rollover
Police say the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. near exit 17 in New Rochelle.
Police make gun arrest in East Fishkill
New York State Police arrested Essam A. Saleh, 29 of East Fishkill on November 15. Saleh was arrested for illegally possessing a rifle.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley
You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away. The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season. Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory...
