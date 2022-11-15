Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Glinda Isley
Glinda Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Health Care. Graveside services are tentatively planned for Saturday, Nov. 19 under the care of Titus Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Patricia Ann Kuhn
NORTH WEBSTER – Patricia Ann Kuhn, age 77, and a resident of rural Leesburg, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Known by many as "Pat," she was born in Auburn on Feb. 12, 1945, and was a graduate of Larwill High School's class of 1963. She later attended classes at Ivy Tech Community College.
John L. Bahney
AKRON – John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to Urban S. and Nellie E. Dillsaver Bahney. He was married on Feb. 18, 1956 in Peru, Ind., to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she died July 4, 2022.
Maxine Herbert
NORTH MANCHESTER – Maxine Herbert, 84, North Manchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born in Manchester, Ky., on Aug. 29, 1938, to Thomas Proffitt and Nollie Minton Harris. On Jan. 13, 1996, Maxine married Logan A. Herbert; he died Nov. 29,...
Carol R. Swartz
Carol R. Windler Swartz, 57, of Syracuse and Carmel, died at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. Carol was born in Lafayette on Sept. 1, 1965, to Howard and Eileen Sondgerath Windler. She married Timothy Swartz on April 25, 1992; he survives. Titus Funeral Home...
Dean Swope
Dean Swope, of Warsaw, passed away at his rural home Warsaw with his family by his side on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the age of 88. Born on Jan. 31, 1934, in South Bend, Dean was the son of Horace B. and Velma R. Swope. On May 26, 1955, Dean married the love of his life, Cleda Lawhorn; they first met when Dean was folding newspapers near her home in preparation for his delivery route, and they had been inseparable for 72 years.
Daniel P. Tittle
SYRACUSE – Daniel P. Tittle, of Syracuse, passed away surrounded by his family at Avalon Village in Ligonier on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the age of 76. Born in Gary, on July 19, 1946, he was one of the sons of Walter and Neva Tittle. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Portage High School. During the summers, he attended Culver Military Academy where he earned the privilege of being named captain of the 54-foot square rigger Fowler sailing vessel. He went on to Purdue University to further his education by receiving an Associate’s in Applied Science, in Aviation Flight Technology and later Bachelor of Science in the Professional Pilot School. Later, he received a master’s degree from Purdue in Industrial Design. On May 4, 1968, in West Lafayette, he married Katherine Marschke and together they raised their son, David.
Public Occurrences 11.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:41 a.m. Tuesday - Jessica Kay Manns, 34, Rochester, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 11:40 a.m. Tuesday - Armando Coredero, 39, Ligonier, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,250. • 11:41...
Wulliman Seeking County Treasurer Position
Diane Wulliman announced Tuesday that she filed to run in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus for Kosciusko County treasurer. In a provided news release, she said she has been planning to run in the caucus for several months. “I am seeking this office because I want to give back to...
Huffer To Seek County Coroner Job
Plain Township Trustee Tyler Huffer announced Tuesday he will be seeking the county coroner position. He filed his declaration of candidacy with Kosciusko Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve always been interested in the position, and I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run...
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Change Lives With CASA
Warsaw Area Career (WACC) students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Young Tigers, Hire Park BMX Seeing Growth
Young Tigers Football & Cheerleading and Hire Park BMX are two big pieces of the Warsaw Parks System. Tuesday, representatives of both organizations talked to the Warsaw Parks Board about what they do and offer. “Record numbers this year and it’s a real exciting thing to see,” Dave McCool, Young...
Syracuse Town Council Partners On Dam Repair
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Town Council members unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District to repair the dam. Councilman Larry Siegel was not present at the meeting. David Johnston, Board member of Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District, was present...
Duncan Steps Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, his last with the Council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current Council vice president, is required to...
Rev. Nancy Schaefer Drake
Rev. Nancy Schaefer Drake, a devoted wife, loving mom and grandmother, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022. Generous, strong, caring, supportive and encouraging, her extraordinary life began on Jan. 18, 1946, in Columbus, Ind., when she was born to Karl and Leona Schaefer. Growing up, Nancy developed two passions that followed her the rest of her life: swimming and the church. As a young child, she developed a special bond with her sister, Jane Schaefer Pendleton, that continued her entire life. Nancy attended Indiana University and later became the first female officer at Indiana National Bank.
CASA Thanks Community Tor Successful Holiday Festival Annual Fundraising Event
On Friday, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme, “Strands of Lives Changed,” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or pearl, anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again, the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system, according to a news release from CASA.
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer Named 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award Recipient During Aim Ideas Summit
FRENCH LICK – Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer received the 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award from Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (Aim). Thallemer was presented the award on Nov. 3 during the Presidents’ Reception at the 2022 Aim Ideas Summit, according to a news release from Aim. Thallemer, a...
Free Skating Saturday ON Opening Day Of Ice Rink
WINONA LAKE — The public is welcome to enjoy free skating at the Miller Sunset Pavilion's ice rink on Saturday, Nov. 19. That was shared during the Winona Lake Town Council's meeting on Tuesday. The K21 Health Foundation is sponsoring the skating on Saturday, the grand opening day for...
Warsaw Announces Altered Trash Schedule
The city of Warsaw announced an altered trash schedule for the upcoming holiday season. City offices will also close to observe the listed holidays. Nov. 24’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 23; Nov. 25’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 28; Dec. 26’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 23; Dec. 27’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 28; and Jan. 2’s track pickup will be moved to Jan. 3.
Grace’s Rufenacht Given Prestigious NCCAA King Award
WINONA LAKE - Logan Rufenacht of Grace men’s cross country earned one of the NCCAA’s top honors. Rufenacht was named the 2022 Elvin and Joyce King Award recipient, part of the NCCAA’s Game Plan 4 LIFE award series. The award series recognizes one outstanding student-athlete in each sport across several areas, including athletics, academics, as well as spiritual and community involvement.
