The Best Tents and Gear For Camping in the Winter
Camping in the winter has its perks, from having to deal with fewer bugs and crowds to the tranquil beauty and peacefulness of snowy wonderlands. But with unpredictable weather and rough terrains, it's important to be well prepared — including having the right gear, especially tents and thermal sleeping bags. Here's some of the highest-rated (and still affordable) gear you'll need for winter camping. Do you have favorites we missed? Share them in the comments.
thededicatedhouse.com
Warming Your Home Up For Winter
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Winter is just around the corner, which means that now is a better time than ever to start altering your home to meet your needs for the upcoming season. Winter comes hand in hand with a lot of changes. It will get colder. The nights will last longer and the days will become shorter. We’re going to face more adverse weather conditions, ranging from storms to more rain, ice, sleet and snow. It’s not all too surprising that many of us naturally want to slip into a lifestyle that feels like a period of hibernation rather than spending all too much time outdoors. To make the most of this, it’s a good idea to get your home as warm and cosy as possible. This will take some time, effort and investment, but all in all, your efforts will prove worth the benefits you’ll experience. Here are some suggestions that can help you on this journey.
Prepare your home for winter with Perma-Foam
By now you’ve probably brought out your fall jacket and boots and are bracing yourself for winter. You can prepare your home too with Perma-Seal. I talked to Roy Spencer about how the change in weather makes it a perfect time to give them a call. 800-421-SEAL.
Killington Cup gets official green light despite recent warm weather
The event is set to take place on Thanksgiving weekend. Despite a recent wave of unseasonably warm temperatures, Killington is on track to host its annual FIS World Cup race on Thanksgiving weekend. The Vermont-based ski area was given a “positive snow control announcement” from the International Ski and Snowboard...
Ski vs snowboard boots: a quick beginner’s guide
We highlight the main differences between ski vs snowboard boots to help you find firm footing at the gear store. Skiing and snowboarding boots are both big, insulated and waterproof boots that attach to either your skis or snowboard via bindings, but if you’re a newcomer to winter sports and thinking that the two are interchangeable, the similarities end there. You’ll need ski boots for skiing and snowboard boots for snowboarding. We don’t really think you should choose your snow sport based on the boots if we’re being honest, but if you’re curious to understand the differences in the gear before making your mind up about which winter activity you’re going to pursue, we get it! We highlight the main differences between ski vs snowboard boots below to help you find firm footing at the gear store.
Learn how to snowshoe with these 5 tips for beginners
Want to take up a winter sport but avoid the risk of broken bones? You can still get out in the gorgeous, glistening snow without hurtling down a mountain with two skinny sticks attached to your feet. Snowshoeing is a quiet, delightful sport that gets you outside, burns calories, and is accessible to most people who can walk. You just need warm clothes, a pair of snowshoes, and a snowy trail. With minimal practice, you’ll soon be enjoying a walk through a snow-muffled landscape, admiring ice crystals sparkling in the evergreens. If you want to learn how to snowshoe, here...
It's 'Winter Week' on Cycling Weekly: Your guide to riding through the colder months
Our week-long specials celebrate the joys of riding through the winter and what you need to be fully prepared
