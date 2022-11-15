Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael Kent Keith
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Glinda Fay Isley
Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare. Glinda was born in Lebanon, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 1951, to James and Margaret Ward Swafford. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded Glinda. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is entrusted with Glinda's care. A...
Daniel P. Tittle
SYRACUSE – Daniel P. Tittle, of Syracuse, passed away surrounded by his family at Avalon Village in Ligonier on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the age of 76. Born in Gary, on July 19, 1946, he was one of the sons of Walter and Neva Tittle. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Portage High School. During the summers, he attended Culver Military Academy where he earned the privilege of being named captain of the 54-foot square rigger Fowler sailing vessel. He went on to Purdue University to further his education by receiving an Associate’s in Applied Science, in Aviation Flight Technology and later Bachelor of Science in the Professional Pilot School. Later, he received a master’s degree from Purdue in Industrial Design. On May 4, 1968, in West Lafayette, he married Katherine Marschke and together they raised their son, David.
Patricia Ann Kuhn
NORTH WEBSTER – Patricia Ann Kuhn, age 77, and a resident of rural Leesburg, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Known by many as "Pat," she was born in Auburn on Feb. 12, 1945, and was a graduate of Larwill High School's class of 1963. She later attended classes at Ivy Tech Community College.
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, of Winona Lake, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the age of 99. She was born on Aug. 27, 1923, in Morrow County, Ohio, to Anna Hazel Galleher Addlesperger and Fred William Addlesperger. On July 18, 1946, she married Harold Edward Pfeifer, and they were blessed with three children.
Carol R. Swartz
Carol R. Windler Swartz, 57, of Syracuse and Carmel, died at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. Carol was born in Lafayette on Sept. 1, 1965, to Howard and Eileen Sondgerath Windler. She married Timothy Swartz on April 25, 1992; he survives. Titus Funeral Home...
Rev. Nancy Schaefer Drake
Rev. Nancy Schaefer Drake, a devoted wife, loving mom and grandmother, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022. Generous, strong, caring, supportive and encouraging, her extraordinary life began on Jan. 18, 1946, in Columbus, Ind., when she was born to Karl and Leona Schaefer. Growing up, Nancy developed two passions that followed her the rest of her life: swimming and the church. As a young child, she developed a special bond with her sister, Jane Schaefer Pendleton, that continued her entire life. Nancy attended Indiana University and later became the first female officer at Indiana National Bank.
Public Occurrences 11.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:41 a.m. Tuesday - Jessica Kay Manns, 34, Rochester, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 11:40 a.m. Tuesday - Armando Coredero, 39, Ligonier, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,250. • 11:41...
Young Tigers, Hire Park BMX Seeing Growth
Young Tigers Football & Cheerleading and Hire Park BMX are two big pieces of the Warsaw Parks System. Tuesday, representatives of both organizations talked to the Warsaw Parks Board about what they do and offer. “Record numbers this year and it’s a real exciting thing to see,” Dave McCool, Young...
Huffer To Seek County Coroner Job
Plain Township Trustee Tyler Huffer announced Tuesday he will be seeking the county coroner position. He filed his declaration of candidacy with Kosciusko Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve always been interested in the position, and I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run...
Wulliman Seeking County Treasurer Position
Diane Wulliman announced Tuesday that she filed to run in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus for Kosciusko County treasurer. In a provided news release, she said she has been planning to run in the caucus for several months. “I am seeking this office because I want to give back to...
WACF Dedicates Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet
SYRACUSE - The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation (WACF) announced the dedication of the Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet, a 5.5-acre wetland and upland property located at the east end of Lake Wawasee. WACF is grateful for the generous support of Tom and Nancy Cottrell and are pleased to name this property...
Grace’s Rufenacht Given Prestigious NCCAA King Award
WINONA LAKE - Logan Rufenacht of Grace men’s cross country earned one of the NCCAA’s top honors. Rufenacht was named the 2022 Elvin and Joyce King Award recipient, part of the NCCAA’s Game Plan 4 LIFE award series. The award series recognizes one outstanding student-athlete in each sport across several areas, including athletics, academics, as well as spiritual and community involvement.
U.S. 30 Teams Coming To Library
The ProPEL U.S. 30 East team is coming to two area libraries Friday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the team will be at Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St., Warsaw. From 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the team will be at Peabody...
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer Named 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award Recipient During Aim Ideas Summit
FRENCH LICK – Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer received the 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award from Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (Aim). Thallemer was presented the award on Nov. 3 during the Presidents’ Reception at the 2022 Aim Ideas Summit, according to a news release from Aim. Thallemer, a...
Caucuses For Treasurer, Coroner Set For Dec. 1
Caucuses have been called by Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan for county coroner and county treasurer. Treasurer Rhonda Helser resigned effective Dec. 31 as she was elected to serve as county auditor and can not hold two elected positions at the same time. Coroner Anthony “Tony” Ciriello...
Jefferson STEM Elementary School And TCU Make Science Happen
On Nov. 10, second-grade students from Jefferson STEM Elementary School visited Science Central in Fort Wayne. While there, students experienced science firsthand while learning about space, states of matter, solar energy and more, according to a news release Warsaw Community Schools. WCS thanks Teachers Credit Union (TCU) for their donation....
Manchester University Waives Enrollment Deposit For Fall 2023
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University is waiving the enrollment deposit for incoming undergraduate students this fall. "We're waiving deposits for many of the same reasons we waived it during the pandemic, all related to families' financial concerns. These days, it is inflation and the state of the economy," said Ryon Kaopuiki, vice president for enrollment. "We listen to prospective students and their families, and it is clear that waiving the deposit will be helpful to many."
Warsaw School Board Reflects On Weekend Bus Accident
Saturday’s bus accident in Warsaw, which injured 20 high school students from Illinois, was on the Warsaw Community Schools' Board of Trustees' mind during a meeting Monday. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said the school district responded to the accident and aided those at the scene. WCS Transportation Director Mark Fick and Assistant Director of Transportation Kristi Newton brought a WCS bus to take the uninjured passengers to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital.
