Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Announces Altered Trash Schedule
The city of Warsaw announced an altered trash schedule for the upcoming holiday season. City offices will also close to observe the listed holidays. Nov. 24’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 23; Nov. 25’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 28; Dec. 26’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 23; Dec. 27’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 28; and Jan. 2’s track pickup will be moved to Jan. 3.
WNDU
Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
Why Indiana locks up more children and teens than New York
VirSarah Davis’ son was held in juvenile detention so many times the reasons blur together in her memory. He had an “outburst” at school. He was caught with a gun. He fled house arrest. But she knows one thing for certain: He was 10 years old the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:41 a.m. Tuesday - Jessica Kay Manns, 34, Rochester, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 11:40 a.m. Tuesday - Armando Coredero, 39, Ligonier, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,250. • 11:41...
wbiw.com
Two Fort Wayne area troopers receive promotions
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, November 14, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotions of two Fort Wayne area troopers. Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey have been duly promoted to the rank of sergeant and will now serve as squad leaders in their respective areas of assignment. These promotions were earned through separate competitive selection processes.
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael Kent Keith
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, East CR 500N, west of EMS T7 Lane, Leesburg. Driver: James L. Boggs, 53, South CR 900W, Mentone. Boggs was traveling west on East CR 500N when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
Times-Union Newspaper
WACF Dedicates Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet
SYRACUSE - The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation (WACF) announced the dedication of the Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet, a 5.5-acre wetland and upland property located at the east end of Lake Wawasee. WACF is grateful for the generous support of Tom and Nancy Cottrell and are pleased to name this property...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer Named 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award Recipient During Aim Ideas Summit
FRENCH LICK – Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer received the 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award from Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (Aim). Thallemer was presented the award on Nov. 3 during the Presidents’ Reception at the 2022 Aim Ideas Summit, according to a news release from Aim. Thallemer, a...
Times-Union Newspaper
New Banners Displayed On Market St. To Honor Military
An active member of the Army and a Korean veteran are among those honored through the Warsaw Salutes You program. The Warsaw Salutes You Banner Recognition program began as Warsaw Community High School graduate Elizabeth Stone’s Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy project in 2020. Since the program’s inception, nearly 100 active, veteran or memorial honorees have been recognized. Elizabeth is currently attending college and Miechi Petro and Megan Stone are continuing the program in her absence, according to a provided news release.
Times-Union Newspaper
ARCH Medical Solutions Acquires Alpha Manufacturing & Design
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. on Tuesday announced it has acquired Alpha Manufacturing & Design of Warsaw. Alpha is an ISO 13485-certified contract manufacturer specializing in highly engineered and complex surgical devices for spine, trauma, large joint and dental applications. Founded in 2008, Alpha manufactures surgical instruments and assemblies, surgical drill bits and reamers, surgical blades, spinal, trauma, dental implants and more. Alpha adds to the depth and breadth of the ARCH Medical Solutions repertoire of precision-manufacturing solutions for medical OEMs, according to a news release from ARCH. With the acquisition, ARCH Medical Solutions further solidifies its position as a leading, diversified supplier in the medical device contract manufacturing market, the release states.
Times-Union Newspaper
Semi Driver's BAC Was 0.13% In Saturday's Crash
The Brooklyn, N.Y., man involved in Saturday’s semi-tractor-trailer crash with an Illinois school bus on U.S. 30 in Warsaw had a blood alcohol content of 0.13%. Victor Santos, 58, Brooklyn, N.Y., is charged with four counts of serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, Level 5 felonies; and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felonies.
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Council Receives Update On Master Utility Study
MILFORD - Ryan LaReau and Gabrielle Biciunas, of Commonwealth Engineers, came to the Milford Council meeting Monday night to give an update on the master utility study. LaReau reminded the Council that they had a kickoff meeting on Sept. 26 and went over each of the utilities, collected lots of information and they have been working on assembling town maps for each utility. He said they’re about 30 to 40% complete. They’ve scheduled Feb. 19 at the latest for final completion.
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucuses For Treasurer, Coroner Set For Dec. 1
Caucuses have been called by Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan for county coroner and county treasurer. Treasurer Rhonda Helser resigned effective Dec. 31 as she was elected to serve as county auditor and can not hold two elected positions at the same time. Coroner Anthony “Tony” Ciriello...
whatzup.com
Wait’s over: Market set to open at Electric Works
A drive just south of downtown on Broadway shows things are definitely changing at the former General Electric campus. After numerous stops and goes prior to getting all the necessary funding, Electric Works is moving right along, looking to supply office, innovation, education, health care, retail, entertainment, and community uses at the 700,000-square-foot campus.
Times-Union Newspaper
CASA Thanks Community Tor Successful Holiday Festival Annual Fundraising Event
On Friday, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme, “Strands of Lives Changed,” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or pearl, anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again, the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system, according to a news release from CASA.
WANE-TV
Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Schools quietly identify homeless children in our schools
There are hundreds of children in our area without a place to live. It is hard to know exactly how many kids are homeless as many families are hesitant to report their living arrangements or do not consider themselves homeless. Thanks to data gathered by schools across the state, we...
