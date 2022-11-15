MILFORD - Ryan LaReau and Gabrielle Biciunas, of Commonwealth Engineers, came to the Milford Council meeting Monday night to give an update on the master utility study. LaReau reminded the Council that they had a kickoff meeting on Sept. 26 and went over each of the utilities, collected lots of information and they have been working on assembling town maps for each utility. He said they’re about 30 to 40% complete. They’ve scheduled Feb. 19 at the latest for final completion.

