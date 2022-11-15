Read full article on original website
Michael Kent Keith
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Carol R. Swartz
Carol R. Windler Swartz, 57, of Syracuse and Carmel, died at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. Carol was born in Lafayette on Sept. 1, 1965, to Howard and Eileen Sondgerath Windler. She married Timothy Swartz on April 25, 1992; he survives. Titus Funeral Home...
Glinda Fay Isley
Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare. Glinda was born in Lebanon, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 1951, to James and Margaret Ward Swafford. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded Glinda. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is entrusted with Glinda's care. A...
Maxine Herbert
NORTH MANCHESTER – Maxine Herbert, 84, North Manchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born in Manchester, Ky., on Aug. 29, 1938, to Thomas Proffitt and Nollie Minton Harris. On Jan. 13, 1996, Maxine married Logan A. Herbert; he died Nov. 29,...
John L. Bahney
AKRON – John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to Urban S. and Nellie E. Dillsaver Bahney. He was married on Feb. 18, 1956 in Peru, Ind., to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she died July 4, 2022.
Daniel P. Tittle
SYRACUSE – Daniel P. Tittle, of Syracuse, passed away surrounded by his family at Avalon Village in Ligonier on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the age of 76. Born in Gary, on July 19, 1946, he was one of the sons of Walter and Neva Tittle. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Portage High School. During the summers, he attended Culver Military Academy where he earned the privilege of being named captain of the 54-foot square rigger Fowler sailing vessel. He went on to Purdue University to further his education by receiving an Associate’s in Applied Science, in Aviation Flight Technology and later Bachelor of Science in the Professional Pilot School. Later, he received a master’s degree from Purdue in Industrial Design. On May 4, 1968, in West Lafayette, he married Katherine Marschke and together they raised their son, David.
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. She was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Morrow County, Ohio, to Anna Hazel Galleher Addlesperger and Fred William Addlesperger. On July 18, 1946, she married Harold Edward Pfeifer. Evelyn’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service at a...
Public Occurrences 11.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:41 a.m. Tuesday - Jessica Kay Manns, 34, Rochester, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 11:40 a.m. Tuesday - Armando Coredero, 39, Ligonier, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,250. • 11:41...
WACF Dedicates Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet
SYRACUSE - The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation (WACF) announced the dedication of the Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet, a 5.5-acre wetland and upland property located at the east end of Lake Wawasee. WACF is grateful for the generous support of Tom and Nancy Cottrell and are pleased to name this property...
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
KCODE Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of ‘Community Collaboration’
An old African proverb says it takes a village to raise a child. Speakers at the Kosciusko Coalition on Drug Education (KCODE) 30th Anniversary Open House and Kosciusko Cares and Drug Free Kosciusko Drug-Free Communities Celebration Monday talked about how it takes community collaboration to prevent drug use and help people recover from addiction.
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Grace’s Rufenacht Given Prestigious NCCAA King Award
WINONA LAKE - Logan Rufenacht of Grace men’s cross country earned one of the NCCAA’s top honors. Rufenacht was named the 2022 Elvin and Joyce King Award recipient, part of the NCCAA’s Game Plan 4 LIFE award series. The award series recognizes one outstanding student-athlete in each sport across several areas, including athletics, academics, as well as spiritual and community involvement.
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Change Lives With CASA
Warsaw Area Career (WACC) students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Huffer To Seek County Coroner Job
Plain Township Trustee Tyler Huffer announced Tuesday he will be seeking the county coroner position. He filed his declaration of candidacy with Kosciusko Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve always been interested in the position, and I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run...
Wulliman Seeking County Treasurer Position
Diane Wulliman announced Tuesday that she filed to run in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus for Kosciusko County treasurer. In a provided news release, she said she has been planning to run in the caucus for several months. “I am seeking this office because I want to give back to...
Free Skating Saturday ON Opening Day Of Ice Rink
WINONA LAKE — The public is welcome to enjoy free skating at the Miller Sunset Pavilion's ice rink on Saturday, Nov. 19. That was shared during the Winona Lake Town Council's meeting on Tuesday. The K21 Health Foundation is sponsoring the skating on Saturday, the grand opening day for...
CASA Thanks Community Tor Successful Holiday Festival Annual Fundraising Event
On Friday, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme, “Strands of Lives Changed,” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or pearl, anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again, the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system, according to a news release from CASA.
Syracuse Town Council Partners On Dam Repair
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Town Council members unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District to repair the dam. Councilman Larry Siegel was not present at the meeting. David Johnston, Board member of Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District, was present...
Duncan Steps Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, his last with the Council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current Council vice president, is required to...
