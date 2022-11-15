Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Change Lives With CASA
Warsaw Area Career (WACC) students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Wulliman Seeking County Treasurer Position
Diane Wulliman announced Tuesday that she filed to run in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus for Kosciusko County treasurer. In a provided news release, she said she has been planning to run in the caucus for several months. “I am seeking this office because I want to give back to...
Syracuse Town Council Partners On Dam Repair
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Town Council members unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District to repair the dam. Councilman Larry Siegel was not present at the meeting. David Johnston, Board member of Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District, was present...
Huffer To Seek County Coroner Job
Plain Township Trustee Tyler Huffer announced Tuesday he will be seeking the county coroner position. He filed his declaration of candidacy with Kosciusko Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve always been interested in the position, and I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run...
Duncan Steps Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, his last with the Council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current Council vice president, is required to...
Etna Green Council Sets Public Hearing On Residential TIF District
ETNA GREEN – Etna Green Town Council set a public hearing for the residential tax increment finance (TIF) district the town is working on creating. The public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Etna Green Town Hall to answer any questions or concerns residents have in regards to the residential TIF.
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer Named 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award Recipient During Aim Ideas Summit
FRENCH LICK – Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer received the 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award from Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (Aim). Thallemer was presented the award on Nov. 3 during the Presidents’ Reception at the 2022 Aim Ideas Summit, according to a news release from Aim. Thallemer, a...
KCODE Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of ‘Community Collaboration’
An old African proverb says it takes a village to raise a child. Speakers at the Kosciusko Coalition on Drug Education (KCODE) 30th Anniversary Open House and Kosciusko Cares and Drug Free Kosciusko Drug-Free Communities Celebration Monday talked about how it takes community collaboration to prevent drug use and help people recover from addiction.
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
Warsaw School Board Reflects On Weekend Bus Accident
Saturday’s bus accident in Warsaw, which injured 20 high school students from Illinois, was on the Warsaw Community Schools' Board of Trustees' mind during a meeting Monday. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said the school district responded to the accident and aided those at the scene. WCS Transportation Director Mark Fick and Assistant Director of Transportation Kristi Newton brought a WCS bus to take the uninjured passengers to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital.
Manchester University Waives Enrollment Deposit For Fall 2023
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University is waiving the enrollment deposit for incoming undergraduate students this fall. "We're waiving deposits for many of the same reasons we waived it during the pandemic, all related to families' financial concerns. These days, it is inflation and the state of the economy," said Ryon Kaopuiki, vice president for enrollment. "We listen to prospective students and their families, and it is clear that waiving the deposit will be helpful to many."
Caucuses For Treasurer, Coroner Set For Dec. 1
Caucuses have been called by Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan for county coroner and county treasurer. Treasurer Rhonda Helser resigned effective Dec. 31 as she was elected to serve as county auditor and can not hold two elected positions at the same time. Coroner Anthony “Tony” Ciriello...
CASA Thanks Community Tor Successful Holiday Festival Annual Fundraising Event
On Friday, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme, “Strands of Lives Changed,” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or pearl, anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again, the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system, according to a news release from CASA.
Final Plat For Gateway Grove Gym OK’d By Warsaw Planners
Though the former Madison Elementary School/Gateway Education Center on North Union Street is gone, the gymnasium still stands at the end of West Fort Wayne Street as part of the Gateway Grove subdivision. Monday night, the Warsaw Plan Commission unanimously approved the final plat for the Gateway Grove PUD (planned...
U.S. 30 Teams Coming To Library
The ProPEL U.S. 30 East team is coming to two area libraries Friday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the team will be at Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St., Warsaw. From 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the team will be at Peabody...
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Jones Resigns From Leesburg Council, Effective Jan. 1
LEESBURG – With about 14 years on the Leesburg Town Council, Councilman Doug Jones said he is vacating his position on the Council, effective Jan. 1. Jones made the announcement at the end of the Council meeting Monday. He said the Kosciusko County Republican Party has his letter of resignation and there will be a caucus to appoint his replacement. Jones said there are people interested in the position.
Etna Green Council Approves Sewer Rate Study
ETNA GREEN – Etna Green Town Council approved a motion Tuesday to do a rate study for its sewer system through Baker Tilly. Clerk-Treasurer Patti Cook said Amber Nielson from Baker Tilly was supposed to be at Tuesday’s Council meeting, but couldn’t make it. Cook said when...
Free Skating Saturday ON Opening Day Of Ice Rink
WINONA LAKE — The public is welcome to enjoy free skating at the Miller Sunset Pavilion's ice rink on Saturday, Nov. 19. That was shared during the Winona Lake Town Council's meeting on Tuesday. The K21 Health Foundation is sponsoring the skating on Saturday, the grand opening day for...
Michael Kent Keith
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
