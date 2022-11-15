Read full article on original website
Glinda Fay Isley
Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare. Glinda was born in Lebanon, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 1951, to James and Margaret Ward Swafford. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded Glinda. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is entrusted with Glinda's care. A...
Daniel P. Tittle
SYRACUSE – Daniel P. Tittle, of Syracuse, passed away surrounded by his family at Avalon Village in Ligonier on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the age of 76. Born in Gary, on July 19, 1946, he was one of the sons of Walter and Neva Tittle. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Portage High School. During the summers, he attended Culver Military Academy where he earned the privilege of being named captain of the 54-foot square rigger Fowler sailing vessel. He went on to Purdue University to further his education by receiving an Associate’s in Applied Science, in Aviation Flight Technology and later Bachelor of Science in the Professional Pilot School. Later, he received a master’s degree from Purdue in Industrial Design. On May 4, 1968, in West Lafayette, he married Katherine Marschke and together they raised their son, David.
Carol R. Swartz
Carol R. Windler Swartz, 57, of Syracuse and Carmel, died at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. Carol was born in Lafayette on Sept. 1, 1965, to Howard and Eileen Sondgerath Windler. She married Timothy Swartz on April 25, 1992; he survives. Titus Funeral Home...
Michael Kent Keith
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
John L. Bahney
AKRON – John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to Urban S. and Nellie E. Dillsaver Bahney. He was married on Feb. 18, 1956 in Peru, Ind., to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she died July 4, 2022.
Patricia Ann Kuhn
NORTH WEBSTER – Patricia Ann Kuhn, age 77, and a resident of rural Leesburg, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Known by many as "Pat," she was born in Auburn on Feb. 12, 1945, and was a graduate of Larwill High School's class of 1963. She later attended classes at Ivy Tech Community College.
Young Tigers, Hire Park BMX Seeing Growth
Young Tigers Football & Cheerleading and Hire Park BMX are two big pieces of the Warsaw Parks System. Tuesday, representatives of both organizations talked to the Warsaw Parks Board about what they do and offer. “Record numbers this year and it’s a real exciting thing to see,” Dave McCool, Young...
Dean Swope
Dean Swope, of Warsaw, passed away at his rural home Warsaw with his family by his side on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the age of 88. Born on Jan. 31, 1934, in South Bend, Dean was the son of Horace B. and Velma R. Swope. On May 26, 1955, Dean married the love of his life, Cleda Lawhorn; they first met when Dean was folding newspapers near her home in preparation for his delivery route, and they had been inseparable for 72 years.
Grace’s Rufenacht Given Prestigious NCCAA King Award
WINONA LAKE - Logan Rufenacht of Grace men’s cross country earned one of the NCCAA’s top honors. Rufenacht was named the 2022 Elvin and Joyce King Award recipient, part of the NCCAA’s Game Plan 4 LIFE award series. The award series recognizes one outstanding student-athlete in each sport across several areas, including athletics, academics, as well as spiritual and community involvement.
Jefferson STEM Elementary School And TCU Make Science Happen
On Nov. 10, second-grade students from Jefferson STEM Elementary School visited Science Central in Fort Wayne. While there, students experienced science firsthand while learning about space, states of matter, solar energy and more, according to a news release Warsaw Community Schools. WCS thanks Teachers Credit Union (TCU) for their donation....
Maxine Herbert
NORTH MANCHESTER – Maxine Herbert, 84, North Manchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born in Manchester, Ky., on Aug. 29, 1938, to Thomas Proffitt and Nollie Minton Harris. On Jan. 13, 1996, Maxine married Logan A. Herbert; he died Nov. 29,...
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. She was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Morrow County, Ohio, to Anna Hazel Galleher Addlesperger and Fred William Addlesperger. On July 18, 1946, she married Harold Edward Pfeifer. Evelyn’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service at a...
WACF Dedicates Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet
SYRACUSE - The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation (WACF) announced the dedication of the Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet, a 5.5-acre wetland and upland property located at the east end of Lake Wawasee. WACF is grateful for the generous support of Tom and Nancy Cottrell and are pleased to name this property...
Manchester University Waives Enrollment Deposit For Fall 2023
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University is waiving the enrollment deposit for incoming undergraduate students this fall. "We're waiving deposits for many of the same reasons we waived it during the pandemic, all related to families' financial concerns. These days, it is inflation and the state of the economy," said Ryon Kaopuiki, vice president for enrollment. "We listen to prospective students and their families, and it is clear that waiving the deposit will be helpful to many."
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Change Lives With CASA
Warsaw Area Career (WACC) students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Public Occurrences 11.16.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:36 a.m. Monday - Cody Allen Hale, 34, of 425 Wexford Place, Warsaw, arrested for felony probation violation. No bond set. • 2:57 p.m. Monday - Sherry Lynn Schaefer, 44, of 5440 W. High St., Silver...
Hawblitzel To Ski Professionally
Andrew Hawblitzel, of Warsaw’s own Lake City Skiers, has accepted an offer to perform in the Water Ski shows at LegoLand in Winter Haven Florida. Andrew is not new to the stage by any means. In addition to his performances with the Lake City Skiers, he has performed in multiple amateur and professional theater shows at the Wagon Wheel Theater. Most recently, Andrew performed in the nighttime pyrotechnic show at Disney World, Epcot Center in Orlando. Some might say that entertainment is in Andrew’s DNA. Andrew is a second generation professional entertainer. His mother, Tracie performed in shows for many years at Disney World in Florida. His father, Steve performed ski shows at Cypress Gardens & SeaWorld parks across the country. Andrew is excited to carry on this legacy. Andrew will begin performing shows at LegoLand in December.
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Free Skating Saturday ON Opening Day Of Ice Rink
WINONA LAKE — The public is welcome to enjoy free skating at the Miller Sunset Pavilion's ice rink on Saturday, Nov. 19. That was shared during the Winona Lake Town Council's meeting on Tuesday. The K21 Health Foundation is sponsoring the skating on Saturday, the grand opening day for...
KCODE Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of ‘Community Collaboration’
An old African proverb says it takes a village to raise a child. Speakers at the Kosciusko Coalition on Drug Education (KCODE) 30th Anniversary Open House and Kosciusko Cares and Drug Free Kosciusko Drug-Free Communities Celebration Monday talked about how it takes community collaboration to prevent drug use and help people recover from addiction.
