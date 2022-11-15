Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael Kent Keith
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Announces Altered Trash Schedule
The city of Warsaw announced an altered trash schedule for the upcoming holiday season. City offices will also close to observe the listed holidays. Nov. 24’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 23; Nov. 25’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 28; Dec. 26’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 23; Dec. 27’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 28; and Jan. 2’s track pickup will be moved to Jan. 3.
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
Times-Union Newspaper
Glinda Fay Isley
Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare. Glinda was born in Lebanon, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 1951, to James and Margaret Ward Swafford. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded Glinda. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is entrusted with Glinda's care. A...
Times-Union Newspaper
Winter Contingency And Cold Weather Warming Center
The Winter Contingency Plan & Cold Weather Warming Center has been developed to provide relief to the homeless of Kosciusko County when inclement weather occurs. It is to be implemented when weather conditions are triggered as outlined below. This plan is intended to serve as a guide to prevent homeless individuals from serious harm or death during the winter season each year.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Town Council Partners On Dam Repair
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Town Council members unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District to repair the dam. Councilman Larry Siegel was not present at the meeting. David Johnston, Board member of Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District, was present...
Times-Union Newspaper
Young Tigers, Hire Park BMX Seeing Growth
Young Tigers Football & Cheerleading and Hire Park BMX are two big pieces of the Warsaw Parks System. Tuesday, representatives of both organizations talked to the Warsaw Parks Board about what they do and offer. “Record numbers this year and it’s a real exciting thing to see,” Dave McCool, Young...
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Skating Saturday ON Opening Day Of Ice Rink
WINONA LAKE — The public is welcome to enjoy free skating at the Miller Sunset Pavilion's ice rink on Saturday, Nov. 19. That was shared during the Winona Lake Town Council's meeting on Tuesday. The K21 Health Foundation is sponsoring the skating on Saturday, the grand opening day for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Bans Farm Animals in Town
CLAYPOOL - At Tuesday night's meeting, the Claypool Town Council voted 2-1 to ban farm animals, including chickens, within town limits. Prior to this decision, there was no active ordinance regarding farm animals. In-town residents with chickens on their properties will have 60 days to remove them. In new business,...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka ice rink and trail ready for Mishawaka's Winterfest
The wait is almost over... Mishawaka will open its new ice rink and trail in just a couple of weeks. The city is putting the finishing touches on the Ironworks Ice Rink now. It sits in downtown Mishawaka near Beutter Park. The official grand opening is December 3rd during Winterfest.
Times-Union Newspaper
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. She was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Morrow County, Ohio, to Anna Hazel Galleher Addlesperger and Fred William Addlesperger. On July 18, 1946, she married Harold Edward Pfeifer. Evelyn’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service at a...
Times-Union Newspaper
U.S. 30 Teams Coming To Library
The ProPEL U.S. 30 East team is coming to two area libraries Friday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the team will be at Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St., Warsaw. From 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the team will be at Peabody...
95.3 MNC
Quilt tradition continues at Bashor Children’s Home thanks to Fort Wayne church
The weather’s turning colder, and the holidays are approaching. A recent annual donation to the Bashor Children’s Home is designed to warm hearts as well as children. Sunday, November 13 was “Bashor Sunday” at the Covenant Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Every year for more than two decades the church has made quilts for every child at the Bashor Home in Goshen for Christmas.
Times-Union Newspaper
Duncan Steps Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, his last with the Council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current Council vice president, is required to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:41 a.m. Tuesday - Jessica Kay Manns, 34, Rochester, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 11:40 a.m. Tuesday - Armando Coredero, 39, Ligonier, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,250. • 11:41...
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
Times-Union Newspaper
Hawblitzel To Ski Professionally
Andrew Hawblitzel, of Warsaw’s own Lake City Skiers, has accepted an offer to perform in the Water Ski shows at LegoLand in Winter Haven Florida. Andrew is not new to the stage by any means. In addition to his performances with the Lake City Skiers, he has performed in multiple amateur and professional theater shows at the Wagon Wheel Theater. Most recently, Andrew performed in the nighttime pyrotechnic show at Disney World, Epcot Center in Orlando. Some might say that entertainment is in Andrew’s DNA. Andrew is a second generation professional entertainer. His mother, Tracie performed in shows for many years at Disney World in Florida. His father, Steve performed ski shows at Cypress Gardens & SeaWorld parks across the country. Andrew is excited to carry on this legacy. Andrew will begin performing shows at LegoLand in December.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Change Lives With CASA
Warsaw Area Career (WACC) students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
