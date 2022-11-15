Andrew Hawblitzel, of Warsaw’s own Lake City Skiers, has accepted an offer to perform in the Water Ski shows at LegoLand in Winter Haven Florida. Andrew is not new to the stage by any means. In addition to his performances with the Lake City Skiers, he has performed in multiple amateur and professional theater shows at the Wagon Wheel Theater. Most recently, Andrew performed in the nighttime pyrotechnic show at Disney World, Epcot Center in Orlando. Some might say that entertainment is in Andrew’s DNA. Andrew is a second generation professional entertainer. His mother, Tracie performed in shows for many years at Disney World in Florida. His father, Steve performed ski shows at Cypress Gardens & SeaWorld parks across the country. Andrew is excited to carry on this legacy. Andrew will begin performing shows at LegoLand in December.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO