Denise Richards is proving to be a pro's pro on the set of her new movie -- filming a scene with a bunch of guns and knives immediately after she'd been shot at in real life. Production sources tell TMZ ... Denise was ready for action Tuesday around 4 PM when she filmed her first scene of the day. We got this behind-the-scenes footage and what immediately jumps out at you is she's surrounded by weaponry -- albeit props -- and even handles a dagger.

6 HOURS AGO