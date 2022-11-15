Read full article on original website
Related
Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story
A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
Woman left horrified after 'temporary' Halloween face tattoo wouldn't wash off
A woman was left desperately scrubbing her face when she realised the 'temporary' tattoo she used on Halloween wouldn't wash off. Elizabeth - who goes by @alliwanttodoismile on TikTok - explained how she decided to use the temporary face tattoo to get into the Halloween spirit. She even used the...
A Goat with Cyclops Eyes
© Jam Press Vid/Rare Shot News — The Mirror. This past Thursday in Sultanpur India, an unusual story has crowds of people rushing to see and worship a goat born with two eyes in a single socket.
‘Abducted in Plain Sight’ survivor Jan Broberg recalls being kidnapped twice: 'A monster behind a smile'
Jan Broberg is revisiting her past in a new true-crime documentary titled "A Friend of the Family: True Evil." Her story has been recently told in the scripted series "A Friend of the Family."
Son Dragged for Refusing to Share Room With Grandmother: 'She Smells Funny'
The family's two children were given a choice: a smaller room that was always theirs, or a larger one they'd have to share with guests. The boy took the latter.
TMZ.com
Denise Richards Acting with Guns, Knives After Road Rage Shooting
Denise Richards is proving to be a pro's pro on the set of her new movie -- filming a scene with a bunch of guns and knives immediately after she'd been shot at in real life. Production sources tell TMZ ... Denise was ready for action Tuesday around 4 PM when she filmed her first scene of the day. We got this behind-the-scenes footage and what immediately jumps out at you is she's surrounded by weaponry -- albeit props -- and even handles a dagger.
intheknow.com
Woman with 18 tattoos stunned by how tattoo needles work: ‘This did not occur to me’
People are realizing what a tattoo gun actually does to the skin. TikToker @rubyd00biedoo has 18 tattoos. But even she was stunned by how a tattoo gun worked. The creator shared her surprise as she reacted to a clip of a tattoo needle up close. @rubyd00biedoo. #duet with @simpletattoo1 #Tattoo...
Comments / 0