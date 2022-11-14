Read full article on original website
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
The Salvation Army of Texarkana holds turkey giveaway
Thanksgiving is next week, and The Salvation Army of Texarkana is helping families in need.
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
Robinson Wins Car
The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
Texarkana teachers to get $1,000 bonus ahead of holiday
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees approved retention bonuses for teachers in the district on Wednesday. The district approved the use of $600,00 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund during their board meeting on November 16. The ESSER fund allows districts to use the money to support teacher retention efforts.
Texarkana, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Texarkana. The Hermitage High School basketball team will have a game with Genoa Central High School on November 18, 2022, 13:30:00. The Hermitage High School basketball team will have a game with Genoa Central High School on November 18, 2022, 14:30:00.
Magnolia police seek shooter
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at 11:40 p.m. on November 12 in the 600 block of Smith Street. Officers arrived at the location to find 32-year-old Demontray Hall of Little Rock dead at the scene. This week the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted regional family summits across...
Police cancel BOLO
60-year-old Rosalyn Stewart was reported missing by her family after she left a residence on East 18th Street around 7 a.m. on November 14. Stewart’s family grew concerned when she could not be located. Stewart was located before 11 a.m. yesterday. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced funding...
Miller County’s courthouse office mainframe attacked by ransomware
Miller County, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Miller County Judge, Cathy Hardin Harrison, the county’s mainframe was attacked by ransomware, affecting about 55 counties. On Nov. 15, Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison made a post on Facebook regarding the ransomware attack on Miller County’s mainframe. Accordingly, 55 counties have been affected by the attack. Harrison says the Arkansas Information Systems (AIS) came in and wiped two computers in the county treasury, county clerk, and county judges’ office.
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh and youngest woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
TTPD: suspect charged more than 4k on stolen cards
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana are searching for a woman they say went on a spending spree with multiple credit cards stolen from a local business. Officials issued a warrant for Jennifer Sines on felony credit card abuse charges after officials say a company noticed several unauthorized charges last month. The business discovered all of the credit cards used were missing from the office where they were kept. Employees did not know how the suspect managed to take them.
Free turkeys Nov. 20
PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
TTPD: Man killed after crashing into light pole
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. Police say Dennis Washington of Wake Village was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on New Boston Rd. around 11:30 p.m. He crossed the westbound lanes near Celeste St., crashing into a light pole.
Assault on Magnolia officer draws ire of Judge Talley
Despite being charged with battery in the second degree for kicking a Magnolia police officer so hard she went backward into a window, Angel Biddle, 20, is being considered for the Alternative Sentencing Program. ASP does not include serving time in jail. Biddle of Magnolia was also arrested for resisting...
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
Hope police seek missing teen
16-year-old Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez was reported missing yesterday by police. Hernandez-Velazquez is a thin Hispanic male with slightly curly brown hair. Anyone with information about his location should contact the Hope Police.
Investigators arrest officer after phone search
25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
Circuit Court will hear criminal docket on Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are...
