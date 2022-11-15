Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
College Football News
Minnesota vs Iowa Prediction Game Preview
Minnesota vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19. Record: Iowa (6-4), Minnesota (7-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Iowa Will Win. And THAT’S the Iowa we all know and love. So what that it only came up...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 83-67 win over Seton Hall
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball picked up its first road win of the year as it took down Seton Hall, 83-67, at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Iowa is now 3-0 on the year heading into its next matchup at home on Monday, Nov. 21, against Nebraska-Omaha. Here is what...
gophersports.com
Women's Hoops Sign Five for 2023-24
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen has announced the addition of five student-athletes that have signed National Letters of Intent or an Acceptance of Admission to join the Minnesota women's basketball program for the 2023-24 season. Signing NLIs with the Golden Gophers are Kennedy Klick, MyKynnlie Dalan, Ajok Madol and Dominika Paurová while Brynn Senden signed an Acceptance of Admission.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Sign 11 for 2023 Class
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Eleven players — four from the Hawkeye State — have signed National Letters of Intent to join the University of Iowa baseball program in the fall of 2023, it was announced Wednesday by head coach Rick Heller. The class consists of five position...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G West logjam: Here's how every team tied for division lead can reach Indianapolis
The B1G West is currently in a scramble. Purdue, Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota are all tied with each other in the division at 4-3 in B1G play. Purdue is highly favored 2-1 against the other three, along with Illinois in this scenario. Minnesota is 0-2 with a loss to Illinois and a loss to Purdue with Iowa 1-1, losing to Illinois and defeating Purdue.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 69-53 loss to DePaul
The Minnesota Gophers are a young team. They have some talent with promise, but they are a young team playing without Jamison Battle. DePaul is an experienced team. And the experienced Blue Demons out-played the Gophers in numerous ways beating the Gophers 69-53 win Williams Arena. One. Not Enough Space...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Swarmcast: Hawkeye basketball dominates Seton Hall, what's it mean going forward?
The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to a 3-0 start after thrashing Seton Hall 83-67 in New Jersey. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze all things Hawkeyes. Kris Murray continues to emerge as a lottery pick, Tony Perkins looked like the best guard on the floor and Filip Rebraca looks like a whole new player this season. Seton Hall raced off to a quick 10-3 advantage, but after that, the Hawkeyes responded in a huge way and showed that they have some fight to them. Let's dive into all of that.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Add McGrath to Coaching Staff
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team has named Sean McGrath as assistant baseball coach and player development analyst, head coach Rick Heller announced Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome Sean and his family to Iowa,” said Heller. “Sean is an outstanding pitching coach with a...
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
KIMT
Poor road conditions blamed for north Iowa rollover crash
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Poor road conditions are being balmed for a rollover crash on Highway 18. The Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened Tuesday at 6:43 p.m. at mile marker 184. James Lund, 80, of Savage, Minnesota, was pulling a boat with a van and...
Twin Cities' only Burger Time abruptly closes its doors
Burger Time, the Midwest burger chain founded in Fargo, has closed its only Twin Cities location. A sign outside the location at 1011 Robert St. S. in West St. Paul says it is "permanently closed," according to the West St. Paul Reader. It comes a little over a week after a post on the restaurant's Facebook page announced it was back open on Sundays.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
southsidepride.com
Happy days are here again!
Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
kiwaradio.com
U of I Public Safety director says Kinnick Alcohol sales have positive results
Iowa City, Iowa — The director of the University of Iowa Public Safety Department says the introduction of alcohol sales in Kinnick Stadium has led to some positive changes. Director Mark Bullock told the Board of Regents he didn’t anticipate that happening. Some 70-thousand people turn out on...
Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty
Mary Moriarty’s election as Hennepin County attorney could lead to another wave of Minneapolis police retirements and resignations, some current and former officers say. The post Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
