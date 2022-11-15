ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

College Football News

Minnesota vs Iowa Prediction Game Preview

Minnesota vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19. Record: Iowa (6-4), Minnesota (7-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Iowa Will Win. And THAT’S the Iowa we all know and love. So what that it only came up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota

Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Women's Hoops Sign Five for 2023-24

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen has announced the addition of five student-athletes that have signed National Letters of Intent or an Acceptance of Admission to join the Minnesota women's basketball program for the 2023-24 season. Signing NLIs with the Golden Gophers are Kennedy Klick, MyKynnlie Dalan, Ajok Madol and Dominika Paurová while Brynn Senden signed an Acceptance of Admission.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Sign 11 for 2023 Class

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Eleven players — four from the Hawkeye State — have signed National Letters of Intent to join the University of Iowa baseball program in the fall of 2023, it was announced Wednesday by head coach Rick Heller. The class consists of five position...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

B1G West logjam: Here's how every team tied for division lead can reach Indianapolis

The B1G West is currently in a scramble. Purdue, Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota are all tied with each other in the division at 4-3 in B1G play. Purdue is highly favored 2-1 against the other three, along with Illinois in this scenario. Minnesota is 0-2 with a loss to Illinois and a loss to Purdue with Iowa 1-1, losing to Illinois and defeating Purdue.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 69-53 loss to DePaul

The Minnesota Gophers are a young team. They have some talent with promise, but they are a young team playing without Jamison Battle. DePaul is an experienced team. And the experienced Blue Demons out-played the Gophers in numerous ways beating the Gophers 69-53 win Williams Arena. One. Not Enough Space...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Swarmcast: Hawkeye basketball dominates Seton Hall, what's it mean going forward?

The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to a 3-0 start after thrashing Seton Hall 83-67 in New Jersey. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze all things Hawkeyes. Kris Murray continues to emerge as a lottery pick, Tony Perkins looked like the best guard on the floor and Filip Rebraca looks like a whole new player this season. Seton Hall raced off to a quick 10-3 advantage, but after that, the Hawkeyes responded in a huge way and showed that they have some fight to them. Let's dive into all of that.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Add McGrath to Coaching Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team has named Sean McGrath as assistant baseball coach and player development analyst, head coach Rick Heller announced Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome Sean and his family to Iowa,” said Heller. “Sean is an outstanding pitching coach with a...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities' only Burger Time abruptly closes its doors

Burger Time, the Midwest burger chain founded in Fargo, has closed its only Twin Cities location. A sign outside the location at 1011 Robert St. S. in West St. Paul says it is "permanently closed," according to the West St. Paul Reader. It comes a little over a week after a post on the restaurant's Facebook page announced it was back open on Sundays.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common

We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
98.1 KHAK

Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week

Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
southsidepride.com

Happy days are here again!

Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

247Sports

