‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finally Reveals If Eliza and Justin Are Together

By Nicole Gallucci
 2 days ago

Warning: Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 13 ahead.

Bachelor in Paradise contestants are still dealing with the emotional aftermath of the breakup that shook the entire beach in Season 8, Episode 12. But in Episode 13, we finally learn whether or not at least two people in the Eliza/Rodney/Justin love triangle got a happy ending.

As fans will recall, Episode 12 saw Eliza having to choose between Rodney and Justin at a rose ceremony, giving her rose to Rodney, sending Justin home, then immediately regretting her decision. Eliza told Rodney she gave him the rose because “it felt like the right thing to do in the moment” and she was influenced by how much love everyone had for him on the beach. Then after the devastating breakup, Rodney left Paradise and she left the beach to try to win Justin back.

Episode 12 ended with Eliza knocking on Justin’s door in Baltimore, Maryland. And Episode 13 quickly returned to that scene. Before we saw Justin’s reaction, Eliza told cameras, “I wouldn’t do this for just anyone” and said she hoped they could pick up right where they left off in Paradise. (You know, pre-her dumping him.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L27du_0jAtC5t500
Photo: ABC

When Justin answered the door, he was straight-up baffled. He eventually let her inside, and the two shared a hug. “I’m like completely caught off guard. It’s like I’m seeing a ghost,” he told cameras. “I mean I was happy to see her, but I’m just like utterly confused.” Before Justin could get a word out, Eliza explained what brought her to his doorstep. She revealed that everything changed for her when he arrived at the beach, and the second he left Paradise she knew she’d made the wrong choice. “I think I let all the outside pressure, and everyone’s opinions, and what I felt like everyone wanted me to decide factor into my decision that night. I was so stressed out, so confused. And I don’t think I realized it until you were gone…that I made the wrong choice,” she explained. “So I break things off with Rodney the next morning…In the end I finally went after what I wanted and that’s you.”

The entire time Eliza was speaking, Justin looked stressed as hell. He was good friends with Rodney, so he had a few follow-up questions, like “What did you tell him?” and “Does he know you left to come here?” Eliza revealed she was very honest with Rodney and told him he deserved to find someone who loved him and always put him first. Justin admitted he was in shock and revealed he hadn’t even unpacked his Paradise bags yet.

After taking a few seconds to process, he let Eliza down gently. “First, thank you for coming. I know obviously you went through a lot, and I know how hard of a position you were in in the moment and I know all the pressures,” he began. “You said something to Rodney that you deserve someone who’s going to choose you first without hesitation, right? And that’s exactly how I feel right now. I just want someone who is so sure about me and who is gonna choose me without hesitation and like that’s not what happened. You chose Rodney. That shit hurts, you know?”

Justin said he knew it took a lot for her to be honest with Rodney and come to Maryland, but ultimately he didn’t like being rejected and doesn’t think it should have come to this. Eliza heard him out, then asked for a moment. She ran outside and cried, reminding cameras that she’d only know Justin for THREE DAYS on the show, so she felt that making a grand gesture, flying across the country, apologizing, pouring her heart out, and asking for another shot at love was a big deal for her. Makes sense!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1iHo_0jAtC5t500
Photo: ABC

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

In the end, Justin “chose himself,” and Eliza left his apartment alone. After last week’s episode, Bachelor Nation’s favorite spoiler, Reality Steve, shared a rumor that “Justin said after Eliza left Baltimore they were supposed to meet up in LA. They’d talked for hrs after cameras left & he’d told her no and were thinking about maybe trying in LA but she ghosted him. She said he didn’t hit her up until like 11 at night when he was there.”

Though more may have gone down between Justin and Eliza post-filming, as of Episode 13, it looks like the two didn’t end up together after Bachelor in Paradise. Oh well, at least we still have Brandon and Serene.

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET. Episodes are available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

Comments / 10

Lois Padgett
1d ago

I think Eliza is immature and doesn't know what she wants. I think Rodney dodged a big bullet. Glad Justin realized he deserves better! Good luck to all 3.

Reply(1)
10
ciara
1d ago

Eliza in my opinion let a good man Rodney go as he truly loved her! Sometimes you have to face reality and yes mistakes do happen!! If Justin truly loved Eliza, he would not have let her go regardless of how she explained things!!! Sometimes infatuation gets in the way of honest and True Love and we do make the wrong decisions and this happened to Eliza!!

Reply
7
Joy Triv
1d ago

Karma Eliza karma now neither want you good job you hurt both and ended up alone and always will be unless you straighten up. That was all drama those tears were not real and laughing while being sad fake fake fake you will get karma for a while after the way you treated to nice guys

Reply
4
