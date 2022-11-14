Read full article on original website
The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief
A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
kitco.com
Price gains for gold, silver as USDX and Treasury yields lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals...
Oil falls on worries of U.S. rate hikes, China demand outlook
HOUSTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Thursday, with demand squeezed by mounting COVID-19 cases in China and fears of more aggressive hikes in U.S. interest rates.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's...
Oil prices dip on China demand worries, U.S. midterm elections
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on growing worries about fuel demand as COVID-19 outbreaks worsened in top crude importer China, and jitters about the outcome of U.S. Midterm elections.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks shaken by blast in Poland; dollar gains
HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Asian stocks dropped and the dollar gained on Wednesday after a blast in Poland that Ukraine and Polish authorities said was caused by a Russian-made missile. Worries over a potential ratcheting up of geopolitical tensions spurred a drop of 1% in MSCI's broadest index...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares mixed on Fed warning, China acts on property
SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the country's hard-hit property sector. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough...
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries
Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street declined following indications the Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates higher than expected to cool inflation
kitco.com
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
kitco.com
Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
Stocks Climb on Cooling Inflation, but Trading Remains Shaky
"By Damian J. Troise and Stan ChoeStocks are closing higher, boosted by more signs the nation’s high inflation may be falling off faster than expected. But a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky Tuesday and undercut much of its big morning gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. Earlier in the day, it saw a 1.8% gain disappear and swung briefly to a loss of 0.1%. Through the market’s swerves, technology stocks continued to lead Wall Street on hopes that the Federal Reserve may ease up on the pace of its interest rate hikes, which...
NASDAQ
Australian shares inch higher as financials and gold stocks advance
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose marginally on Thursday after a three-day slide, with financials and gold stocks leading the gains, even as better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data dampened hopes of a pivot by the Federal Reserve. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.1% to 7,131.10 by 2356 GMT....
Business Insider
Chinese Demand Concerns Continue To Spook Oil Markets
Crude prices fell on Tuesday ahead of official inventory data as traders continue to focus on demand risks in China. Editor's Note: With the EU ban on Russian crude just weeks away, analysts are hiking price targets for early 2023. Our Global Energy Alert analysts have identified a number of opportunities to play tight oil markets at the end of this year and in 2023. Subscribe to Oilprice.com's premium service today and receive fundamental and technical analysis along with carefully selected energy stock picks from our house-trader David Messler.
NASDAQ
PRECIOUS-Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes, latest Russia jitters
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while reports around Russian missiles killing two people in Poland led to some demand for safe-haven assets. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= held its ground...
Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries
TOKYO — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday amid concerns about the impact of China’s “zero-COVID” strategy mixed with hopes for economic activity and tourism returning to normal. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while gaining in Sydney. Oil prices fell. Market watchers noted...
CNBC
European markets close higher as another report suggests cooling U.S. inflation
European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. European markets. The U.S. producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased by 0.2% month-on-month against a Dow Jones consensus estimate...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold retreats as dollar gains, geopolitical risks ease
(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a strong dollar after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data clouded hopes of a smaller rate hike, while safe-haven demand from latest geopolitical concerns also faded. Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,763.19 per ounce, as of 0530 GMT. U.S. gold...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Finish Extremely Volatile Session Mostly Lower
(RTTNews) - Stocks went on another wild ride over the course of the trading day on Thursday, extending the volatility seen in recent sessions. After recovering from an early sell-off, the major averages pulled back once again to end the day in negative territory. The major averages moved back to...
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
