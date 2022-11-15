ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Creek, NV

Elko Daily Free Press

Duncan pulls request to renew golf course contract

ELKO — A special Elko City Council meeting scheduled Tuesday on the future of managing Ruby View Golf Course was abruptly canceled Monday after the current management company dropped its request to renew their contract. “Duncan Golf Management has rescinded their request to extend the Golf Management Agreement with...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Wade Eugene Fordin

We are sad to announce the passing of Wade Eugene Fordin, 59, of Elko and Spring Creek, NV. Wade retired from the State of Nevada after working 30 years as a mechanic, first at the Department of Transportation and then for the Nevada Highway Patrol. Wade was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and camp. He also had a love for animals big and small. He spent free time trail riding with his horses and rarely went anywhere without one of his dogs.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13. 9 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
ELKO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Spring Creek Man Dies in Crash on I-80 West of Winnemucca

Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed a driver on I-80 west of Winnemucca earlier this month. The crash happened on November 4th around 8:30 p.m. near state mile marker 165, about 13 miles west of Winnemucca. NSP says a white Nissan hatchback was stopped in the right...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

PACE Coalition moves to new Elko location

PACE Coalition in Elko has moved to new offices in the Hugh D. McMullen Building, 429 Court St., Suite 2. The move gives the organization more space and more parking for visitors. The nonprofit was launched 21 years ago and tasked by the Nevada Legislature with reducing and preventing underage...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Idaho State Journal

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
POCATELLO, ID
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday. According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs

A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Garth Brooks has announced he will headline a new Las Vegas residency next year. According to a news release, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets for the new residency will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech.  Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Joe Lombardo is projected by the Associated Press to win the Nevada governor’s race. The Clark County Sheriff put out a victory statement Friday, saying “Our victory is a victory for all Nevadans who want our state to get back on track. It’s a victory for small business owners, for parents, for students, and for law enforcement. It’s a victory for all Nevadans who believe that our best and brightest days are ahead of us.”
NEVADA STATE

