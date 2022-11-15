Read full article on original website
Related
UNLV rallies from 12 down to defeat No. 21 Dayton 60-52
LAS VEGAS (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night. This was UNLV’s first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014.
No. 21 Dayton takes poise on the road vs. UNLV
No. 21 Dayton will look to keep its early-season momentum going when the Flyers travel to Las Vegas for a
KTNV
UNLV men's basketball to play in Henderson for first time against Hawaii
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV men's basketball team will play a game in Henderson when the Runnin’ Rebels face Hawaii on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at The Dollar Loan Center. The game will be played during the week when the rodeo takes over Thomas & Mack Center for its annual run.
Elko Daily Free Press
Duncan pulls request to renew golf course contract
ELKO — A special Elko City Council meeting scheduled Tuesday on the future of managing Ruby View Golf Course was abruptly canceled Monday after the current management company dropped its request to renew their contract. “Duncan Golf Management has rescinded their request to extend the Golf Management Agreement with...
Elko Daily Free Press
Wade Eugene Fordin
We are sad to announce the passing of Wade Eugene Fordin, 59, of Elko and Spring Creek, NV. Wade retired from the State of Nevada after working 30 years as a mechanic, first at the Department of Transportation and then for the Nevada Highway Patrol. Wade was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and camp. He also had a love for animals big and small. He spent free time trail riding with his horses and rarely went anywhere without one of his dogs.
43 miles? Las Vegans might pass on a Thanksgiving road trip this year
Holidays are all about family, but if it's more than a 43-mile drive, forget it. That's apparently the attitude in Nevada this Thanksgiving as gas prices put the clamp on travel plans.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
kslnewsradio.com
Las Vegas ups the ante on turf buybacks: New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13. 9 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Fox5 KVVU
P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
2news.com
Spring Creek Man Dies in Crash on I-80 West of Winnemucca
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed a driver on I-80 west of Winnemucca earlier this month. The crash happened on November 4th around 8:30 p.m. near state mile marker 165, about 13 miles west of Winnemucca. NSP says a white Nissan hatchback was stopped in the right...
Weekend fire rages through mid-valley strip mall
Five businesses in a strip mall are closed after the mall caught fire over the weekend. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.
Elko Daily Free Press
PACE Coalition moves to new Elko location
PACE Coalition in Elko has moved to new offices in the Hugh D. McMullen Building, 429 Court St., Suite 2. The move gives the organization more space and more parking for visitors. The nonprofit was launched 21 years ago and tasked by the Nevada Legislature with reducing and preventing underage...
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday. According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.
8newsnow.com
Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs
A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
Fox5 KVVU
Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Garth Brooks has announced he will headline a new Las Vegas residency next year. According to a news release, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets for the new residency will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan.
Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech. Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Joe Lombardo is projected by the Associated Press to win the Nevada governor’s race. The Clark County Sheriff put out a victory statement Friday, saying “Our victory is a victory for all Nevadans who want our state to get back on track. It’s a victory for small business owners, for parents, for students, and for law enforcement. It’s a victory for all Nevadans who believe that our best and brightest days are ahead of us.”
Comments / 0