Orlando (Fla.) Olympia four-star defensive end Kamran James was awarded his All-American Bowl jersey on Wednesday night. This accolade marks him as one of the very best in his class overall, as he's set to take to the field and compete against some other top prospects in the 2023 cycle. After being someone who is fairly new to the game of football, and making the switch from basketball to football as an underclassman, it's a surreal moment for him to know how far he's come in this game.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO