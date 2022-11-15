ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Week 12 depth chart and injury report

Florida's latest depth chart was released Wednesday afternoon following the conclusion of practice, and Swamp247 has compiled a list of notes and observations from the depth chart release of what stands out from UF’s depth chart. – Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter, who leads the Gators in receiving yards...
'Got a bright future': Mitchell latest freshman to earn larger role

The defensive turnaround over the previous two weeks that the Florida program has experienced has been made even more impressive by the fact the Gators utilize a mix of underclassmen in the rotation. Whether it’s at defensive line, where sophomores Desmond Watson and Gervon Dexter have locked down starting roles, or at linebacker, where true freshman Shemar James and redshirt freshman Scooby Williams have earned valuable spots within the rotation, the Gators haven’t shied away from incorporating inexperienced yet promising playmakers into the defense in head coach Billy Napier’s inaugural season at the helm of the program.
Gators commit Kamran James honored to be a part of the All-American bowl

Orlando (Fla.) Olympia four-star defensive end Kamran James was awarded his All-American Bowl jersey on Wednesday night. This accolade marks him as one of the very best in his class overall, as he's set to take to the field and compete against some other top prospects in the 2023 cycle. After being someone who is fairly new to the game of football, and making the switch from basketball to football as an underclassman, it's a surreal moment for him to know how far he's come in this game.
Tight end Griffin McDowell enters transfer portal

Florida junior tight end Griffin McDowell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. McDowell, who participated in three games for the Gators but did not recorded any statistics this year, experienced an uncommon career path at Florida. A former three-star prospect who played center at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, McDowell joined the Gators as an offensive lineman in 2018 and participated in two games as a true freshman. McDowell played in all 13 of the Gators' contests as a reserve offensive lineman a year later.
Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team

The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
