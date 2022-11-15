ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

kyoutv.com

Scattered snow continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a snowy morning, isolated snow showers are still moving across Southern Iowa. The heaviest snow fell in our northwest. At 10:15 a.m. the NWS received a report of 3.5 inches of snow. We’ll continue to see isolated snow showers throughout the night and into Wednesday. Isolated snow is possible again on Thursday, however, most will stay dry.
IOWA STATE
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday

Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Snow predicted overnight

A rain – snow mix is on the way tonight. Mid – Missouri could see anywhere from a trace to two inches of snow overnight. Roads could be slippery in the morning. Temperatures will be back in the 40’s later in the day Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Cold air continues through the week

The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Be careful when driving during winter weather

With fewer snowplow operators available to hit the roadways, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are advising those in the St. Louis region who can work remotely to do so to avoid snarling traffic during Tuesday morning rush hour.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park

If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
SALEM, MO
kjluradio.com

Winter weather advisories issued for parts of mid-Missouri

With snow in the forecast tonight, winter weather advisories have been issued in several counties across mid-Missouri. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight tonight to 9:00 tomorrow morning for Boone and Audrain Counties. Two to four inches of snow is expected which could cause slippery road conditions that affect the morning commute.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri deer season opening weekend

Dozens of people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on Saturday. Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee, Mo. People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock 'N Roll Drive Inn today.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

13 Secluded Castles in Missouri That You Need To Know About

When it comes to castles you don't think of Missouri as having any, but every year more and more are popping up in the Show Me State and so far 13 have been discovered. There are no Lords and Lady's living in these 13 castles, but maybe at a time, there might have been. Or maybe the builders just wanted you to think they were someone important by building a replica castle house. We may never know, but according to onlyinyourstate.com, finding castles in Missouri has grown from only six in 2015 to 13. So, where can you find these hidden treasures?
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Missourians are urged to stay home if you’re sick

Missouri health officials are warning about an increase in respiratory viruses, including the flu and RSV. The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for flu, RSV and the COVID virus at several locations statewide. A single swab will detect all three viruses, according to DHSS. Click here to find a location near you.
MISSOURI STATE

