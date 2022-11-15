Read full article on original website
Scattered snow continues
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a snowy morning, isolated snow showers are still moving across Southern Iowa. The heaviest snow fell in our northwest. At 10:15 a.m. the NWS received a report of 3.5 inches of snow. We’ll continue to see isolated snow showers throughout the night and into Wednesday. Isolated snow is possible again on Thursday, however, most will stay dry.
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
Snow predicted overnight
A rain – snow mix is on the way tonight. Mid – Missouri could see anywhere from a trace to two inches of snow overnight. Roads could be slippery in the morning. Temperatures will be back in the 40’s later in the day Tuesday.
Forecast: Cold air continues through the week
The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri
Precipitation had started falling in parts of Mid-Missouri by nightfall on Monday as the region was expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season. The post Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Be careful when driving during winter weather
With fewer snowplow operators available to hit the roadways, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are advising those in the St. Louis region who can work remotely to do so to avoid snarling traffic during Tuesday morning rush hour.
Winter weather advisories issued for parts of mid-Missouri
With snow in the forecast tonight, winter weather advisories have been issued in several counties across mid-Missouri. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight tonight to 9:00 tomorrow morning for Boone and Audrain Counties. Two to four inches of snow is expected which could cause slippery road conditions that affect the morning commute.
93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
Missouri hunters take 4% more deer than last year on first weekend of season
The Missouri Department of Conservation released the numbers for the first weekend of firearm deer season. On November 12 and 13, hunters in Missouri took 93,355 deer. In 2021, Missouri hunters took 89,939 deer on the first weekend. Of those deer, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,259 were button bucks, and...
Missouri deer season opening weekend
Dozens of people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on Saturday. Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee, Mo. People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock 'N Roll Drive Inn today.
Missourians are urged to stay home if you’re sick
Missouri health officials are warning about an increase in respiratory viruses, including the flu and RSV. The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for flu, RSV and the COVID virus at several locations statewide. A single swab will detect all three viruses, according to DHSS. Click here to find a location near you.
