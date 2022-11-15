ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Georgia Sun

Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia

Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
Georgia’s most in demand health professionals

ATLANTA – A new study from Key Opinion Leaders has found which health professionals in Georgia and the US are the most in demand. Key Opinion Leaders, an AI driven search engine for finding experts in the scientific community, examined which health professionals are the most in demand in each of the 50 US states, by analyzing Google search data.
What You Need to Know About Premises Liability in Georgia

It happens all the time. It’s likely even happened to you. Every year, thousands of Georgia residents are injured because property and business owners fail to keep their premises safe for the public. Bunched carpeting, unmopped spills, poor lighting, and cracked sidewalks can all result in sprains, broken bones, and even brain or spinal cord injuries. These incidents are all premises liability cases, and property owners and managers may be liable for your medical expenses, pain and suffering, and other damages.
The Front Page: Georgia runoff election, Hillel Building underway

Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, podcast editor Midori Jenkins shares a roundup of news affecting the Athens community this week including updates on the Georgia runoff election, construction of the new Hillel building, flu season, and the Georgia-Kentucky matchup.
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
The No. 1 Tourist Traps In Georgia and South Carolina

Every state has them. Tourist Traps. I’ve always wondered about the official definition, so here it is according the dictionary:. tourist trap noun : a place that attracts and exploits tourists. I don’t agree with that entirely. Attracts? Yes. Exploits? Not necessarily. Bestlifeonline.com listed their biggest tourist traps in...
