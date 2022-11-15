Read full article on original website
Related
Intense flu season hitting Georgia with 'very high' activity level, doctors say
ATLANTA — Flu cases are already so bad that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is adding a new color to its flu outbreak map. Georgia is now purple among the states with a “very high” activity level. Executive Director of Health and Community Education at...
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Georgia Residents Frustrated About Missing SNAP Benefit
Many families need government help to keep food on their tables. But the money from the state did not come this month. The beneficiaries worry because this reduces their ability to feed loved ones. Inflation and work layoffs mean people could use the help more than ever.
Georgia families struggle for answers over missing SNAP benefits
NEWNAN, Ga. — Inflation is hitting families hard, and now some Georgians are struggling even more after they say they did not receive critical food assistance from the government, which they rely on each month. “What I make at work goes directly to my bills, and there’s nothing left,”...
'They treat you like a low life' | Georgians fight to receive missing SNAP benefits
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Dozens of Georgians are asking for help as more families struggle to get their monthly food assistance benefits. For James McCall and his wife, Brandi McCall, their renewal paper work showed they applied for benefits on Sept. 17, and received approval this month. The McCalls make...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia
Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
WBTV
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTV) - Henrietta Goode has confidence in who she is and what she’s willing to stand up for. She’s willing to admit when she’s wrong, but she’s also willing to pull up her sleeves and fight when she knows she’s right. That’s what...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia’s most in demand health professionals
ATLANTA – A new study from Key Opinion Leaders has found which health professionals in Georgia and the US are the most in demand. Key Opinion Leaders, an AI driven search engine for finding experts in the scientific community, examined which health professionals are the most in demand in each of the 50 US states, by analyzing Google search data.
atlantainjurylawyerblog.com
What You Need to Know About Premises Liability in Georgia
It happens all the time. It’s likely even happened to you. Every year, thousands of Georgia residents are injured because property and business owners fail to keep their premises safe for the public. Bunched carpeting, unmopped spills, poor lighting, and cracked sidewalks can all result in sprains, broken bones, and even brain or spinal cord injuries. These incidents are all premises liability cases, and property owners and managers may be liable for your medical expenses, pain and suffering, and other damages.
wtoc.com
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation is going to help families in need and its all thanks to all of you. When you shop at Park’s your asked to round-up to the next dollar. Now that money is going to good use. More than $94,000 will help Second...
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Red and Black
The Front Page: Georgia runoff election, Hillel Building underway
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, podcast editor Midori Jenkins shares a roundup of news affecting the Athens community this week including updates on the Georgia runoff election, construction of the new Hillel building, flu season, and the Georgia-Kentucky matchup.
41nbc.com
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
Georgia Department of Corrections looking for escaped inmate from Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking for a man who escaped from a Macon Transitional Center, according to a post on Twitter. They issued a statewide lookout for 28-year-old Iquane Brown who walked away from the facility. If spotted, the Department of Corrections is advising...
wgac.com
The No. 1 Tourist Traps In Georgia and South Carolina
Every state has them. Tourist Traps. I’ve always wondered about the official definition, so here it is according the dictionary:. tourist trap noun : a place that attracts and exploits tourists. I don’t agree with that entirely. Attracts? Yes. Exploits? Not necessarily. Bestlifeonline.com listed their biggest tourist traps in...
