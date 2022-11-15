ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Hunter scores 26, No. 11 Texas dominates No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree for No. 11 Texas that carried the Longhorns to a 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga. Last season’s Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas’ 13 3-pointers. Hunter made three from long range in the opening minutes of the second half as the Longhorns seized control and pushed their lead to 20 points. Gonzaga All-American forward Drew Timme scored 18 points but was mostly held in check when the game was still close.
AUSTIN, TX
Freezing Fog and very cold for the week

Freezing Fog Advisory for the Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain, Teton Valley, Upper Snake River Plain until 12:00pm today. Slick spots, low visibility, and black ice are all still a part of travel in most of the forecast area. Cold high pressure remains in place with mainly dry weather, with the possibility of snow showers in Island Park, Rexburg, and Jackson through today. Temperatures will be much like Sunday with some sun in between clouds with northeastern area under clouds from a low dropping from Canada. Winds will be light and we'll be at 27 - 31 degrees today. Continued cold tonight in the 20's and teens with wind chills making things ultra cold and single digit and sub-zero readings for tomorrow morning. Thursday more cold air plunges in to take lows in the valley to record breaking levels for the morning, in the single digits to below zero, possibly.
REXBURG, ID

